The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Murder of Four Students Rocks College Town, Suspect Pleads InnocenceMoscow, ID
According to various news sources, police used DNA databases to identify the perpetrator in the Idaho murdersMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Father of Idaho murder victim says Kohberger was 'overwhelmed' in court
MOSCOW, Idaho — The father of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November spoke out Friday morning, following suspect Bryan Kohberger's first appearance in court. Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee, said in an interview with NBC's TODAY Show on Friday morning that it was...
What we know and what is left to be answered in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students were released Thursday, revealing what investigators knew and when throughout the investigation, but some questions remain. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle,...
Surviving roommate heard crying, voices the night Idaho students were slain
SEATTLE — Two surviving roommates were believed to be at home while four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November. Court documents unsealed Thursday shed light on what they saw and heard the night of the murders. Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin...
Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Ethan Chapin?
MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Chapin, 20, one of the four students killed near the University of Idaho’s campus, was from Conway, Wash. and is remembered as a talented athlete, a loving son and brother and "a shining light." Chapin was killed on Nov. 13 in a home near...
Proposed cold case unit would target missing, murdered Indigenous cases
SEATTLE — Washington lawmakers want to create a cold case unit within the state Attorney General’s Office specifically aimed at tackling cases involving missing and murdered Indigenous women and people (MMIWP). State Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmond, and state Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Anacortes, have pre-filed bills in their respective...
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
What we know about Bryan Kohberger's legal process
MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. So, what does that mean for the next steps in his legal process?. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill...
Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash
PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
Idaho murders suspect's family releases statement
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of the suspect in the University of Idaho murders case have released a statement for the first time since their son’s arrest. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student, was arrested on Friday in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
Washington legislators look to fill open job positions across the state
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Abortion rights and new gun laws will face long debates in the upcoming legislative session, but lawmakers from both parties appear to have found common ground on a less-controversial topic: finding ways to boost hiring. During a preview with members of the press Thursday, Gov. Jay...
No. 5 Arizona outlasts Washington to extend home streak
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has been an offensive juggernaut in two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd while reeling off one of the nation's longest home winning streaks. On a night when the offensive went into a funk, the Wildcats had to rely on their defense to keep it going.
Sedro-Woolley woman arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.4 million from Bellingham hardware store
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A 44-year-old Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling $1.4 million from a Bellingham hardware store over the course of five years. The owner and manager of Hardware Sales contacted the Bellingham Police Department in August to report the embezzlement. The woman who is accused was...
Washington farmers hope for USDA investment aimed at fighting climate change
STANWOOD, Wash. — When second-generation cattle rancher Jim Anderson thinks of the impact his farm has on climate change, two things come to mind. "Fuel and feed are two of our highest inputs," said Anderson, who owns 80 cows on his 74-acre ranch, the Triple A Cattle Company in Stanwood.
These high-interest laws go into effect in Washington state in 2023
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A number of new laws go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, in Washington state, including some that will impact jobs and the environment. The state minimum wage for 2022 was $14.49 per hour. Workers 14 or 15 years old may be paid $12.32 per hour. Some...
Avian Flu, supply shortages driving up the cost of eggs locally and nationwide
REDMOND, Wash. — Fewer eggs and higher prices have been a growing trend in western Washington. This comes with the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating nearly 58 million commercial and backyard birds have been affected by the Avian Flu across the country this past year.
Washington State Democratic Party chair not seeking re-election
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, announced she was stepping down Wednesday in an open letter to Democrats. “Upon consultation with my family over the Holiday break, I’ve decided to not run for re-election as State Party Chair, but instead pass the torch to a new generation of leaders ready to use that torch to light the fires of democracy and teamwork and community around our state,” Podlodowski said.
Realtors back Gov. Inslee's $4 billion housing proposal
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s proposal to spend $4 billion on new housing has the support of the state’s realtors. The referendum, proposed by Inslee, a Democrat, last month, would allow the state to borrow $4 billion outside of the state’s debt limit for housing relief.
2022 was a record-breaking year for weather in western Washington
SEATTLE — Western Washington saw a variety of weather in 2022, breaking records throughout the year. Here’s a look back at some of the milestones. Spring was overall wet and cold. April of 2022 was the third coldest and 10th wettest April on record statewide. Summer shattered records...
How much will Washington's new minimum wage impact the economy?
ANACORTES, Wash. — On Jan. 1, Washington's minimum wage will jump to $15.74 an hour. The $1.25 increase makes it the highest in the nation. Waitress Kaisha Paul works to support her family of three at Anacortes' Rockfish Grill. She's grateful for her pending pay raise but knows it won't go too far.
