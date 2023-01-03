ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

What we know and what is left to be answered in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students were released Thursday, revealing what investigators knew and when throughout the investigation, but some questions remain. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

Remembering Idaho murder victims: Who was Ethan Chapin?

MOSCOW, Idaho — Ethan Chapin, 20, one of the four students killed near the University of Idaho’s campus, was from Conway, Wash. and is remembered as a talented athlete, a loving son and brother and "a shining light." Chapin was killed on Nov. 13 in a home near...
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
KING 5

What we know about Bryan Kohberger's legal process

MOSCOW, Idaho — The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. So, what does that mean for the next steps in his legal process?. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill...
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

Washington bank CEO survives deadly plane crash

PROVO, Utah — It was a snowy Monday morning in Provo, Utah where a plane barely made it off the runway before crashing. “We were cleaning up taxi lanes and clearing up some of the chunks of ice on the air field,” said Director of the Provo Airport, Brian Torgersen.
PROVO, UT
KING 5

Idaho murders suspect's family releases statement

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of the suspect in the University of Idaho murders case have released a statement for the first time since their son’s arrest. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student, was arrested on Friday in connection with the deaths of four University of Idaho students.
PULLMAN, WA
KING 5

No. 5 Arizona outlasts Washington to extend home streak

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona has been an offensive juggernaut in two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd while reeling off one of the nation's longest home winning streaks. On a night when the offensive went into a funk, the Wildcats had to rely on their defense to keep it going.
TEMPE, AZ
KING 5

Washington State Democratic Party chair not seeking re-election

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, announced she was stepping down Wednesday in an open letter to Democrats. “Upon consultation with my family over the Holiday break, I’ve decided to not run for re-election as State Party Chair, but instead pass the torch to a new generation of leaders ready to use that torch to light the fires of democracy and teamwork and community around our state,” Podlodowski said.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Realtors back Gov. Inslee's $4 billion housing proposal

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee’s proposal to spend $4 billion on new housing has the support of the state’s realtors. The referendum, proposed by Inslee, a Democrat, last month, would allow the state to borrow $4 billion outside of the state’s debt limit for housing relief.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy