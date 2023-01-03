OLYMPIA, Wash. — Tina Podlodowski, chair of the Washington State Democratic Party, announced she was stepping down Wednesday in an open letter to Democrats. “Upon consultation with my family over the Holiday break, I’ve decided to not run for re-election as State Party Chair, but instead pass the torch to a new generation of leaders ready to use that torch to light the fires of democracy and teamwork and community around our state,” Podlodowski said.

