Starkville, MS

Mississippi State at Tennessee odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1 SEC) visit the No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (11-2, 1-0) Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mississippi State at Tennessee odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

This game pits 2 of the top defenses in the nation against each other. Tennessee ranks 3rd in the nation allowing only 53.2 points a game and Mississippi State is 4th at 54.5.

After giving up a season high 78 points in a 9-point loss to Alabama as a slight favorite on Wednesday, the Bulldogs will look to recover in this game against a top-10 opponent in Tennessee.

The Vols edged Ole Miss 63-59 on Wednesday, but didn’t cover as 7.5-point favorites. Tennessee has only lost to Colorado and a top-5 Arizona team on the road.

Offense will be limited in this game, and it could easily be a game in which the first to 60 will win.

Mississippi State at Tennessee odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:42 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Mississippi State +375 (bet $100 to win $375) | Tennessee -550 (bet $550 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Mississippi State +9.5 (-105) | Tennessee -9.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 122.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Mississippi State at Tennessee and predictions

Prediction

Tennessee 63, Mississippi State 57

PASS.

This game will be close. Tennessee is much better than Mississippi State, but the defenses will keep this game tight. Nevertheless, I do not see the Bulldogs pulling out a victory. So, neither of these numbers are worth making a wager on.

BET MISSISSIPPI STATE +9.5 (-110).

This line has already dropped a full point since it came out. This is because the books know they hung a bad number giving Tennessee double-digits.

The defenses involved in this game will keep it low scoring and close and 10 points is too high to give in such a matchup; 9.5 points is also too high. Give me the Bulldogs +9.5 (-110) as my favorite play.

BET UNDER 122.5 (-105)

With 2 top-5 defenses in the country playing, this game should be an automatic Under play. If the number were not so low, it would be my favorite play. As it is, with the number meaning the teams barely need to get to 60, it is only a strong lean to the Under.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

