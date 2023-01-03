ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Manatee with watercraft wound rescued, transported to SeaWorld for care

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3ul8_0k2BPwni00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wildlife officials rescued a manatee with a watercraft wound on Saturday in the Keys and transported it to SeaWorld Orlando for care.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the adult manatee was “excessively buoyant” when spotted near Marathon by Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters workers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to FWC, when a boat hull, skeg, lower-end unit, or even the propeller makes contact with a manatee, it can break their ribs, causing internal bleeding, bruising, and damaging their lungs. These injuries can cause the manatee to be excessively buoyant, meaning they may lean towards one side and float near the surface.

FWC staff transported the manatee to SeaWorld Orlando where it will receive rehabilitation care.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Convention center rail connection chugs ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Universal Parks & Resorts and other partners on Jan. 5 applied to create a special development taxing district to make the planned Orange County Convention Center SunRail station a reality.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police: Mother intentionally drove car into lake with 2 sons inside, killing at 3 of them in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — Officials say a mother in Lakeland, Florida intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire on Dec. 30 with her two sons inside, killing all three of them. The Lakeland Police Department said in a news release that during their investigation found that all evidence suggests that Ortilla Zamora, 35, intentionally drove her car into Lake Wire on the morning of Dec. 30. Detectives learned from Zamora’s family members that she had possibly been dealing with mental health issues before the incident.
LAKELAND, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida intends to keep Disney’s Reedy Creek, but under state control

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida lawmaker gave notice Friday that the legislature intends to partially reverse course on Disney’s Reedy Creek, though under conditions the company may find less appealing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Rep. Fred Hawkins, a Republican from Osceola County, filed...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Where will Orlando’s next SunRail station be built?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans are in the works to bring a SunRail station to the Orange County Convention Center. Officials discussed the big plans to connect Orlando further during Thursday’s public transportation meeting. FDOT said the commuter rail station would connect to the Orlando International Airport. If...
ORLANDO, FL
buffalonynews.net

Geosam Capital Announces Acquisition of 2,500-Acre Environmental Preserve - Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank - in Volusia County, Florida

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / Geosam Capital is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiger Bay Mitigation Bank, located in Daytona Beach, Florida. This transaction represents an excellent opportunity for Geosam to protect, preserve and restore approximately 2,500 acres of wetlands and uplands, improving water quality, stormwater retention and providing critical habitat to native and migratory wildlife species. Preservation and enhancement of this property will, in part, offset unavoidable environmental impacts from new development of infrastructure, residential, commercial, and industrial projects in the Deltona-Daytona-Ormond Beach, Florida MSA.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World's private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed "Don't Say Gay." The notice posted on the Osceola County website...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Developer plans big pivot for property near UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Another retail-to-housing redevelopment has entered Orlando’s development pipeline, this time involving a large restaurant near the University of Central Florida. A development plan review...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
128K+
Followers
147K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy