Manatee with watercraft wound rescued, transported to SeaWorld for care

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wildlife officials rescued a manatee with a watercraft wound on Saturday in the Keys and transported it to SeaWorld Orlando for care.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said the adult manatee was “excessively buoyant” when spotted near Marathon by Dolphin Research Center and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters workers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to FWC, when a boat hull, skeg, lower-end unit, or even the propeller makes contact with a manatee, it can break their ribs, causing internal bleeding, bruising, and damaging their lungs. These injuries can cause the manatee to be excessively buoyant, meaning they may lean towards one side and float near the surface.

FWC staff transported the manatee to SeaWorld Orlando where it will receive rehabilitation care.

©2022 Cox Media Group