Filip Chytil was under the weather recently, which might have played a major role in his brief demotion to the fourth line Tuesday night against the Hurricanes, but the Czech center still responded in a big way. Since receiving a single shift in the third period of that 5-3 victory over Carolina, during which he scored a late power-play goal into an empty net to seal the win, Chytil has three goals (two empty-netters). “When you’re sick, you cannot do too much about it,” Chytil said after scoring twice in the 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Thursday night. “That’s something you...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 38 MINUTES AGO