Denver, PA

NBC Sports

WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season

Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins

Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Wild after Thompson's hat trick

Minnesota Wild (22-13-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Minnesota Wild after Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. Buffalo is 19-15-2 overall and 8-8-2 at...
BUFFALO, NY
NJ.com

Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker

The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder

Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

2 Predictions For The 76ers At The Trade Deadline

The 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline is just over a month away (36 days to be exact). With 25 teams being in or within 2 games of being in the playoffs and two generational stars being in next year’s draft, there is certain to be some movement. The next month...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Flyers coach John Tortorella really hates the NHL All-Star Game

On Thursday the NHL announced its initial All-Star Game picks for 2023 contest that will be hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. It is usually a pretty exciting moment for players and teams when the names get announced, unless you happen to be Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers

The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Rangers’ Filip Chytil bouncing back in big way after stint on fourth line

Filip Chytil was under the weather recently, which might have played a major role in his brief demotion to the fourth line Tuesday night against the Hurricanes, but the Czech center still responded in a big way. Since receiving a single shift in the third period of that 5-3 victory over Carolina, during which he scored a late power-play goal into an empty net to seal the win, Chytil has three goals (two empty-netters). “When you’re sick, you cannot do too much about it,” Chytil said after scoring twice in the 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Thursday night. “That’s something you...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Golden Knights build early lead, breeze past Penguins

Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made a season-high 38 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night in Las Vegas. It was the 10th multiple-point game of the season for Eichel, who had missed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Draymond, Dubs frustrated with double techs in loss to Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green sat at his locker and began taking the tape off his ankles minutes after the Warriors had just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 122-119, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey. Emotions and frustrations still were running high. Especially for Green, who caught himself in...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Guidance for Flyers Fans' Arrival and Parking for Sunday's Game

PHILADELPHIA (January 6, 2023) - The Philadelphia Flyers issued guidance for fans planning to attend Sunday night's 7 p.m. game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center, which follows the 4:25 p.m. Eagles vs. Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field. Due to scheduling conflicts the day before and after, the Flyers vs. Maple Leafs game will be played, as scheduled, at 7 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

What we learned as tired Dubs lose on Pistons' buzzer-beater

SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson hunched over with his hands on his knees only a few minutes into the first quarter. Midway through the second, Kevon Looney looked gassed. The two main heroes of the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks spoke, with their body language, for the rest of their teammates.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin

The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Perry: Pats anticipating never-before-seen atmosphere in Buffalo

FOXBORO -- Matthew Slater has played in Buffalo once a year, at least, for 15 years. He's seen good Bills teams and bad. He's been to Super Bowls. He's played in front of empty stadiums during a pandemic, and was there when fans returned. He's seen just about everything there is to see when it comes to a game-day atmosphere.
BUFFALO, NY

