NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic and Lemieux throw down in one of the best fights of season
Thursday night's game between the Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings didn't lack entertainment. The Bruins overcame a 1-0 deficit and won 5-2 thanks to David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic both scoring two goals. Brad Marchand also found the back of the net as Boston's opened its three-game California road trip on the right foot.
NBC Sports
Frederic credits this person for his career-best season with Bruins
Trent Frederic had a lot to prove entering the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins forward had not met expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2016. He didn't provide enough offense, he often took bad penalties and he just didn't do enough in all three zones to warrant a ton of ice time. His training camp also was disappointing, resulting in B's present Cam Neely saying at Media Day in October that Frederic "didn't have the camp he wanted (or) we wanted."
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Wild after Thompson's hat trick
Minnesota Wild (22-13-2, third in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Minnesota Wild after Tage Thompson recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals. Buffalo is 19-15-2 overall and 8-8-2 at...
Commanders sign ex-Eagles linebacker
The Washington Commanders have made some roster moves ahead of their Week 18 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. The team announced that linebacker De’Jon Harris has been placed on injured reserve and as a corresponding move they have signed Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.
Battle of No. 1: Top HS sophomore Cameron Boozer topples top senior D.J. Wagner
Two of the top high school players in the country faced off Wednesday evening as D.J. Wagner and Camden (New Jersey) traveled to Miami to play Cameron Boozer's Christopher Columbus team. The No. 11 Explorers edged out the No. 4 Panthers 75-66, handing Camden its first loss of the season.
NBC Sports
Why Marcus Smart was ejected from Celtics' blowout loss to Thunder
Tuesday night wasn't a happy homecoming for Marcus Smart. The Celtics guard, who played his college basketball at nearby Oklahoma State, was ejected from Boston's game against the Thunder in Oklahoma City late in the third quarter. Smart appeared to disagree with a foul call, and as he walked to the bench to be subbed out for Derrick White, he directed some choice words at referee Lauren Holtkamp, who had already given Smart a technical foul earlier in the game.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets bolster offense; Eagles double down on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Here it is: your first mock draft aggregation of the new year. The 33rd Team is out with its latest first-round projections for the 2023 NFL Draft. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 13-3 record and have clinched a...
Yardbarker
2 Predictions For The 76ers At The Trade Deadline
The 2022-23 NBA Trade Deadline is just over a month away (36 days to be exact). With 25 teams being in or within 2 games of being in the playoffs and two generational stars being in next year’s draft, there is certain to be some movement. The next month...
Brian Daboll Asked About Giants Starters Playing This Weekend
The New York Giants are locked into a wild card spot heading into their final regular season game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Because of that, they could theoretically rest their starters against the Eagles since they really have nothing to play for. When head coach Brian Daboll was asked about...
Yardbarker
Flyers coach John Tortorella really hates the NHL All-Star Game
On Thursday the NHL announced its initial All-Star Game picks for 2023 contest that will be hosted by the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Fla. It is usually a pretty exciting moment for players and teams when the names get announced, unless you happen to be Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella.
The Hockey Writers
Colorado Avalanche’s 6 Retired Numbers
The Colorado Avalanche don’t have the long and storied history that some NHL franchises boast, but they have been pretty good since relocating to the Rocky Mountains before the 1995-96 season. During their time in Colorado, the Avs have won three Stanley Cups, and have gotten acquainted with many fan favorites along the way.
Rangers’ Filip Chytil bouncing back in big way after stint on fourth line
Filip Chytil was under the weather recently, which might have played a major role in his brief demotion to the fourth line Tuesday night against the Hurricanes, but the Czech center still responded in a big way. Since receiving a single shift in the third period of that 5-3 victory over Carolina, during which he scored a late power-play goal into an empty net to seal the win, Chytil has three goals (two empty-netters). “When you’re sick, you cannot do too much about it,” Chytil said after scoring twice in the 4-1 win over the Canadiens on Thursday night. “That’s something you...
Yardbarker
Golden Knights build early lead, breeze past Penguins
Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made a season-high 38 saves to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night in Las Vegas. It was the 10th multiple-point game of the season for Eichel, who had missed...
The Red Wings look to get a much needed two points with the help of Dominik Kubalik
Tonight the Detroit Red Wings will continue their three-game homestand as the Florida Panthers come to town. This is Detroit’s second matchup against the Panthers. The first matchup did not go so well against the Panthers as the Red Wings dropped that one 5-1. Tonight’s Red Wings player to...
NBC Sports
Draymond, Dubs frustrated with double techs in loss to Pistons
SAN FRANCISCO -- Draymond Green sat at his locker and began taking the tape off his ankles minutes after the Warriors had just lost to the Detroit Pistons, 122-119, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Saddiq Bey. Emotions and frustrations still were running high. Especially for Green, who caught himself in...
saturdaytradition.com
Mitchell Tinsley issues heartfelt goodbye to Penn State following grad transfer season with Nittany Lions
Mitchell Tinsley wished Penn State goodbye on Wednesday via his Twitter account. Tinsley transferred to Penn State from Western Kentucky during the offseason. Tinsely was a solid option at wideout this season, catching 51 passes for 577 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. Tinsely played in every game for the Nittany Lions in 2022.
NHL
Guidance for Flyers Fans' Arrival and Parking for Sunday's Game
PHILADELPHIA (January 6, 2023) - The Philadelphia Flyers issued guidance for fans planning to attend Sunday night's 7 p.m. game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Wells Fargo Center, which follows the 4:25 p.m. Eagles vs. Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field. Due to scheduling conflicts the day before and after, the Flyers vs. Maple Leafs game will be played, as scheduled, at 7 p.m.
NBC Sports
What we learned as tired Dubs lose on Pistons' buzzer-beater
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson hunched over with his hands on his knees only a few minutes into the first quarter. Midway through the second, Kevon Looney looked gassed. The two main heroes of the Warriors' double-overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks spoke, with their body language, for the rest of their teammates.
NBC Sports
Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin
The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”. Sanders and Hamlin have been best friends since both were high school football stars...
NBC Sports
Perry: Pats anticipating never-before-seen atmosphere in Buffalo
FOXBORO -- Matthew Slater has played in Buffalo once a year, at least, for 15 years. He's seen good Bills teams and bad. He's been to Super Bowls. He's played in front of empty stadiums during a pandemic, and was there when fans returned. He's seen just about everything there is to see when it comes to a game-day atmosphere.
