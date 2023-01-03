ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Players With the Most Points Scored in a Single Game

Which NBA players scored the most points in a single game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA single-game regular-season record for points scored by a player was set nearly six decades ago, and no one has come close to breaking it since. On March 2, 1962, Wilt Chamberlain...
Celtics Talk: What's the Road Map for Jayson Tatum to Win MVP?

What’s the road map for Jayson Tatum to win MVP? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jayson Tatum finds himself in the NBA MVP conversation about halfway through the 2022-23 season, but he won't have a shortage of competition for the award. He'll face off against the MVP favorite...
Celtics Vs. Thunder Takeaways: C's Defense Reaches New Low in Blowout Loss

Celtics-Thunder takeaways: C's defense reaches new low in blowout loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics' four-game road trip is off to a dismal start. After dropping Sunday's game in Denver, the C's were outclassed by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, 150-117. OKC led by...
Celtics Vs. Mavericks Takeaways: Jayson Tatum Notches Triple-Double in C's Win

Celtics-Mavericks takeaways: Tatum gets triple-double in bounce-back win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics got back on track with a much-needed victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. After starting their road trip with deflating losses to the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, the C's...
Fans Rip NCAA Committee's Proposal of 90-Team March Madness

Not in the case of college basketball apparently. The NCAA Division I Transformation Committee released a 22-page report Tuesday outlining several recommended changes to college athletics. But one recommendation stood out from the rest. The committee proposed allowing 25% of teams in sports with at least 200 sponsored schools to...
Celtics' Marcus Smart Fined $35,000 for Incident With Official Vs. Thunder

NBA fines Marcus Smart $35K for incident that led to ejection in OKC originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's something about playing the Oklahoma City Thunder that fires up Marcus Smart, it appears. The NBA has fined Smart $35,000 for "directing inappropriate language toward a game official" in Tuesday's...
Hornets Drop 51 First-Quarter Points on the Bucks to Tie NBA Record

The Charlotte Hornets are putting up a franchise night against the Milwaukee Bucks. Charlotte entered Friday's road game off in desperate need of a change of scenery, having lost three straight games at home in the Spectrum Center. Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee certainly provided that as the Hornets hung 51 points on the Bucks...in the first quarter.
Bruins Road Trip: DeBrusk Injury, Power Play Struggles Among Areas of Focus

DeBrusk injury, power play struggles among areas of focus on Bruins road trip originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins had a few days to unwind from a very emotional New Year's holiday weekend highlighted by an exciting 2-1 comeback victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.
Report: DeBrusk to Miss Time Due to Leg Injury

Report: Jake DeBrusk to miss time due to leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Monday's Winter Classic at Fenway Park was a day to remember for Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins. DeBrusk scored both of Boston's goals in a win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Unfortunately for the...
Red Sox Sign Rafael Devers to 11-Year Contract Extension, According to Reports

Report: Red Sox sign Devers to massive contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Rejoice, Boston Red Sox fans. Rafael Devers isn't going anywhere anytime soon. The star third baseman agreed to sign an 11-year, $331 million contract extension with the Red Sox on Wednesday, according to multiple reports....
