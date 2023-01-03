Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Marshfield Library Plays 'Eye Spy' and 'Hide & Seek' as Renovation ContinuesDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
4 Fun Indoor Adult Basketball Locations on the South ShoreDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Related
NECN
Wintry Mix Makes Mess Across New England
Snow continued to fall and accumulate throughout the afternoon, in areas west of Boston around Leominster and Fitchburg on Friday. Less than an inch had residents in cities like Gardner out shoveling driveways and sidewalks. “Our driveway is a hill. I want to get it off the hill before it...
NECN
NTSB: MBTA Operator Involved in Boston Crash Says He Blacked Out
The operator of a light rail train that struck the rear of another train in Boston in the summer of 2021, sending 24 passengers and three workers to the hospital, told investigators that he blacked out and may have fallen asleep, according to a federal report. The National Transportation Safety...
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
NECN
Transit Police Arrest Man in Connection to Woman Shot on MBTA Bus
MBTA Transit Police arrested a man seen in a surveillance image after a woman was injured by a gunshot on an MBTA bus in Boston on Friday. Authorities arrested 33-year-old Dason Alves from Dorchester and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon and other charges. The MBTA...
NECN
8 MBTA Workers to Be Offered Old Jobs Back as Agency Rolls Back Vaccine Mandate
Eight people will be offered their jobs back at the MBTA, after the transit agency rescinded its vaccine mandate for its workforce, according information provided by an MBTA spokesperson. In an email to MBTA employees on Dec. 2, General Manager Steve Poftak wrote that the agency was rescinding the T's...
NECN
Short-Staffed ‘Boston Police Department Is in a Dire Position,' Commissioner Says
The Boston Police Department is in what its leader is calling a "dire" need to fill positions, as he asks neighbors for help. Commissioner Michael Cox is asking other departments to consider lateral transfers before the busy summer season, a request that hasn't happened in more than 15 years. "I...
NECN
Lithium Batteries Blamed for ‘Labor Intensive' Fire at Brockton Home
A fire was burning at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts early Friday morning, after crews spent the better part of the overnight battling the flames. The fire, which Brockton's fire chief blamed on lithium ion batteries in the basement, was at a 2.5 story wood house on Bartlett Street. Heavy...
NECN
Where's the Snow? Boston May Be Behind, But It Only Takes 1 Storm to Catch Up
We've only seen 1" of snow so far in Boston this winter season - which puts us just under a foot behind the climatological average (12.3" for the season to date). This exact time last year, we were in a very similar scenario before receiving an 11.7" snowstorm (Jan. 7, 2022) followed by the second largest January snowstorm in Boston's history with 23.6" (Jan. 29, 2022). And we ended up with 54” total for the season.
NECN
Boston Driver Severely Injured When 2 Trucks Crash in Kittery, Maine
A man was seriously injured after two trucks crashed in Kittery, Maine, on Thursday morning, officials said. A box truck that was traveling southbound on the Maine Turnpike rear-ended a fully loaded cement truck near the New Hampshire border, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. The box truck's...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Snow Sticks for Many Friday Ahead of Seasonable Weekend
The atmosphere is about as marginal for rain versus snow as it could possibly be in southern New England, and that’s been playing out with flips and flops between rain and snow for the Boston Metro and areas near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Farther north, the flipping...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: What to Expect From Friday's Winter Weather, Including Snowfall Totals
We’re in the home stretch of our seemly routine cloudy, dreary, gloomy, grey, wet — you get the picture. The final day is poised to bring the most excitement with rain changing into snow throughout the day. What will limit the forecast snowfall potential is the pace at which the colder air arrives. That said, most forecast models are in agreement with rain, transitioning to a wet snow along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Wet and Dreary With Snow Moving in For Some
Our dreary weather pattern continues tonight and for tomorrow, and on the bright side we finally see some wintry precipitation for winter lovers! Light snow is expected around Boston Friday afternoon. Dropping temps and a freeze tonight. Temperatures begin to fall as we see a northeasterly breeze overnight tonight. Any...
NECN
Developer Bests Yoga Chain in Lawsuit Over Newbury Street Lease
A court has thrown out a yoga apparel chain’s lawsuit claiming a developer violated a lease agreement by denying the business space in a building now under construction on what the Los Angeles-based retailer called “the best corner in the Back Bay.”. Alo Yoga filed the lawsuit in...
NECN
Community Calls for Accountability After Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
Family and friends of the man killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday are demanding answers and accountability. Friends describe 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal as a good-hearted and kind person. They told NBC10 Boston his family is grieving the loss of their only son. Faisal studied computer...
NECN
Box Truck Rolls Over on I-93 in Andover
A box truck rolled over on Interstate 93 North in Andover, Massachusetts early Thursday morning. The truck was seen completely upside down, as crews tried to lift the truck with a crane and tow truck. The crash happened near Exit 39. The incident caused the right lanes to be blocked,...
NECN
Teacher, Student Taken to Hospital After Fight at Boston School
A teacher and a student were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a fight broke out at a school in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood. Boston police confirmed they responded to 20 Outlook Road, the address of the Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School, around 3:30 p.m. They said a fight broke out between a group of female students and led to injuries.
NECN
Interactive Space Exhibit Set to Debut in Chelsea
Space Adventure, which bills itself as the largest traveling space exhibit in the U.S., will begin its national tour in the Bay State on Jan. 18. The 35,000-square-foot exhibit will include over 300 NASA artifacts, including the control panel and counting clock of the Houston Space Center, computers, radios, astronaut suits, cameras, tools and products that were developed exclusively for astronauts while they are in space missions, according to the organizers.
NECN
Dive Teams Search Waters in Salem in Connection With Missing Man
Dive teams were searching the waters Wednesday night off Juniper Beach in Salem, Massachusetts, as part of an ongoing effort to find a missing man. The search for 31-year-old Michael Gray, of Maine, originated in Peabody nearly a month ago. Peabody police said Gray was reported missing by a family...
NECN
Flames Shoot Out of Peabody Home as Crews Battle Fire
A large house fire broke out in Peabody, Massachusetts early Friday morning. Crews were seen battling the fire on Sanborn Street, as smoke billowed from the home. First responders appeared to be evacuating nearby homes, as firefighters battled the flames. Firefighters have been able to knock down most of the...
NECN
Man Gets Mad Over Coffee, Knocks Over and Smashes Bakery Warmer at Roxbury McDonald's
A man who reportedly became angry over a coffee he ordered at a Roxbury McDonald's and then shattered a glass bakery warmer is now wanted by Boston police, according to a news release from the department. It happened around noontime on Dec. 29 at the McDonald's at 301 Warren Street,...
Comments / 0