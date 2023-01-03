ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Community Impact Austin

Schertz, Cibolo residents invited to regional job fair

A regional job fair featuring employers located in Cibolo, Schertz, New Braunfels and Seguin will be held Feb. 2 in New Braunfels. (Courtesy Pexels) The New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, and Cibolo Regional Job Fair is scheduled to take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
SCHERTZ, TX
KSAT 12

These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022

H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio

It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!

Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Fort Bend Star

How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following

History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
TEXAS STATE

