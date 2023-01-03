Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Schertz, Cibolo residents invited to regional job fair
A regional job fair featuring employers located in Cibolo, Schertz, New Braunfels and Seguin will be held Feb. 2 in New Braunfels. (Courtesy Pexels) The New Braunfels, Schertz, Seguin, and Cibolo Regional Job Fair is scheduled to take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 2 at the McKenna Events Center, 801 W. San Antonio St. in New Braunfels.
KSAT 12
These were the busiest H-E-Bs in the San Antonio area in 2022
H-E-B is perhaps the most beloved grocer in Texas and it’s the same in San Antonio. According to SafeGraph Data, which tracks grocery store foot traffic through geospatial data, two San Antonio-area H-E-B’s had more than 100,000 visitors in 2022. The data is not an exact metric, as...
San Antonio residents should expect higher food prices in 2023, according to the USDA
The good news is that the price hikes are unlikely to be as high as in 2022, according to federal data.
KSAT 12
Popular San Antonio restaurants to offer special discounted menus for two weeks during Culinaria
SAN ANTONIO – Restaurant weeks are about to return to San Antonio and that means many popular restaurants will offer special three-course prix-fixe menus for diners. Culinaria, a nonprofit organization that promotes San Antonio as a premier food and wine destination, will host the bi-annual restaurant weeks from Jan. 16-28.
MySanAntonio
Haven for Hope CEO working to keep up with rising demand for homeless services in San Antonio
It is a sad reality that the winter holidays often bring an increase in homelessness. Such surges are nothing new for Haven for Hope, the homeless services campus west of downtown. Last summer, it saw a record influx of people needing help. With no beds to spare, hundreds slept on mats on the floor. And Kim Jefferies, who stepped in as the nonprofit’s president and CEO just over a year ago, said she’s expecting a similar surge this Christmas season.
KSAT 12
Fire tears through South Side home, displacing 3-generation family of KSAT intern
SAN ANTONIO – Three generations of a South Side family were displaced by a fire at their home, and are now trying to pick up the pieces. The fire broke out on Dec. 30 at a home in the 2900 block of Desague Street and involved a member of the KSAT family, intern and Texas A&M-San Antonio journalism student Sarah Cervera.
Organization raising money to send 5-year-old Texas girl battling cancer to Kalahari Resorts
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 5-year-old Texas girl who is battling cancer and who recently lost her parents will soon get a dream vacation here in Central Texas. Emerie Servantes was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The San Antonio 5-year-old also lost her mother in a car crash last March. Then, her father died suddenly from pancreatic cancer last September, shortly after being diagnosed.
KSAT 12
Litter of puppies recovering after lawn mower accident, donations needed for their recovery
SAN ANTONIO – A litter of orphaned puppies are recovering from injuries after being hit by a lawn mower. According to San Antonio Pets Alive!, a litter of 5-day-old puppies and their mother were hit by a lawn mower on Tuesday in a wooded area of San Antonio. The...
San Antonio Asian Festival gets new date, new location for 2023
The beloved fare has been on pause since 2020.
Experts share how to treat cedar fever in San Antonio
Cedar pollen levels will high on Friday.
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
KSAT 12
San Antonio nightlife, business community mourns death of influential St. Mary’s bar owner
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio nightlife and live music community is mourning the loss of an influential figure on the St. Mary’s strip. Blayne Tucker, 42, died Friday morning on Dec. 30. His cause of death is unknown. Tucker was a beloved friend and co-owner of The...
San Antonio Italian restaurant Albi's Vite to open second location soon
You can pretend you're a guest at the White Lotus.
glasstire.com
Sala Diaz Acquires Neighboring Property, Receives $50K Grant, and Announces 2023 Artists
Sala Diaz, a nonprofit exhibition space in San Antonio’s Cultural Arts District, has announced its acquisition of a new building, as well as details of its 2023 programs and exhibiting artists. During the summer of 2022, an anonymous donor purchased and donated a property neighboring Sala Diaz. The home,...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023 include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of January 6, 2023, include Rotary Ice Rink Presented by Valero, Inside Look: Behind the Scenes with Orcas, Little Makers Workshop, Holiday Lights on the River Walk, and more!. Deal Alert – Check out Current discounts...
East-side Walmart back open after cleaning liquid spill leads to evacuation
SAN ANTONIO — An east-side Walmart is back open for regular business after a cleaning liquid spill resulted in an evacuation around midday on Thursday. The store is located along the 4000 block of N Foster Road. "It appears some cleaning liquids were accidentally mixed causing strong odor within...
KSAT 12
Get discounted tickets to last weekend of Lightscape in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t had a chance to check out Lightscape at the San Antonio Botanical Garden this weekend is your last chance and you can get a discount on ticket packs. Officials with the immersive installation are offering value packs for a 25% discount for...
Emaciated dog transforms into healthy pet thanks to love from family
SAN ANTONIO — A dog who was found just skin and bones has undergone an amazing transformation thanks to the loving family who adopted him. City of San Antonio Animal Care Services said that at the end of October they responded to an urgent call for a pair of paper-thin pooches who needed to be rescued.
Fort Bend Star
How Texas Grocery Chain H-E-B Created a Cult Following
History of H-E-B H-E-B has been around for a long time. It was founded in 1905 by Florence Butt. The small grocery was initially named “CC. Butt Grocery Store.” A few years later, her youngest son Howard E. Butt took over and eventually renamed it to H-E-B — his initials.
KSAT 12
Rare animal captured in San Antonio after found clinging to man’s front porch, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man found a rare, furry creature clinging to his front porch. After phoning Animal Care Services for help Friday morning, he found out the animal is actually illegal to own in city limits and South Texas. The creature was identified as a coati...
