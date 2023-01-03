ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins

While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
CINCINNATI, OH
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
DALLAS, TX
Steelers Worked Out Son Of NFL Legend This Week

The Steelers are hoping the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after hosting their latest workout. According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh hosted former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss for a workout on Wednesday. Noting, Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss. Fans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday

The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Decision

Earlier this week, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team about its head coaching opening. Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. The Denver Broncos also reportedly reached out to Harbaugh about their head coaching job as well. While...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.

For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
DALLAS, TX
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett

In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATHENS, GA
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale

The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
DALLAS, TX
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return

Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
The Reds Release A Prominent Veteran

Last decade, infielder Mike Moustakas was a productive hitter who went to two World Series as a regular. His power from the left side of the plate helped the Kansas City Royals win the 2015 World Series, and he had a few impressive seasons after that. His last excellent season...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz

The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
DALLAS, TX
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
