Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CarmelTed RiversCarmel, IN
Be Part of the Revival of Indy's Union StationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
thecomeback.com
Damar Hamlin family has a message for Tee Higgins
While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cowboys Reportedly Release Veteran Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys reportedly waived veteran wide receiver James Washington on Wednesday morning. Washington signed a one-year contract with Dallas last offseason, and the team hoped his speed and experience would help him become a valuable weapon. It was not to be, however. Washington broke his foot in training camp...
Steelers Worked Out Son Of NFL Legend This Week
The Steelers are hoping the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after hosting their latest workout. According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh hosted former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss for a workout on Wednesday. Noting, Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss. Fans...
Shannon Sharpe Returned To Undisputed And Lasted 45 Seconds Before Skip Bayless Derailed The Show
Shannon Sharpe returned to Undisputed and tried to address his absence in the wake of the Damar Hamlin news. Only, his co-host wasn't having it.
NFL Coach Could Reportedly Be Fired If Team Loses Sunday
The Dolphins could make major changes to their front office and coaching staff after Week 18 is over. According to Armando Salguero of OutKick, the Dolphins could part ways with head coach Mike McDaniel if they lose on Sunday to the Jets. McDaniel has shown flashes of being an innovative...
Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Decision
Earlier this week, Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly spoke with one NFL team about its head coaching opening. Multiple reports said Harbaugh had a conversation with Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper. The Denver Broncos also reportedly reached out to Harbaugh about their head coaching job as well. While...
ClutchPoints
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett
In the SEC when they say it just means more, they mean it. Former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge slammed Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Ainge, who hosts his own radio show, went IN on the Georgia quarterback. “You know who I can’t stand though? Stetson Bennett,” said former Tennessee quarterback Monday on “The Erik Ainge Show.” Read more... The post Former SEC quarterback absolutely blasts Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ex-Colts QB Art Schlichter could be sent back to prison this week: 'It's up to the judge'
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter, who suffers from dementia, Parkinson's disease and, lawyers say, too many addictions to count could be sent back to prison this week, the result of a June incident inside an Ohio Hampton Inn hotel room where Schlichter was found unresponsive. According to court documents,...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys make surprise move ahead of regular season finale
The Dallas Cowboys (12-4) are being very precautious with a number of their players who’re dealing with injuries. Making sure they are available for the playoffs. LB Leighton Vander Esch and (possibly) DT Johnathan Hankins being the most cautious. There are areas they can’t afford to lose depth, especially...
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Get Into Argument After Sharpe's Return
Things got awkward between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless on the set of "Undisputed" this morning. Sharpe was noticeably absent from yesterday's show after Bayless found himself in hot water for his insensitive tweet during Damar Hamlin's medical emergency on Monday Night Football. In an opening monologue today, Sharpe tried...
Yardbarker
The Reds Release A Prominent Veteran
Last decade, infielder Mike Moustakas was a productive hitter who went to two World Series as a regular. His power from the left side of the plate helped the Kansas City Royals win the 2015 World Series, and he had a few impressive seasons after that. His last excellent season...
Yardbarker
Cowboys Rookie QB Sam Howell to Start; Commanders Bench Carson Wentz
The Dallas Cowboys now know which Washington quarterback to game plan for on Sunday. The Commanders signed former Colts and Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason and hoped he would carry them to a playoff berth. Injuries and poor play plagued the seventh-year quarterback all season, and with Wentz...
‘I think I’ll be coaching Michigan’: Jim Harbaugh on Panthers’ head coaching vacancy
Sources said the talk between Tepper and Harbaugh was not a job interview, only a conversation about the position.
There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why
For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
John Harbaugh Has Telling Comment About Lamar Jackson's Playoff Status
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh continues to be non-committal about the injury status of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has been out since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 14. He's been unavailable for each practice this week, making it extremely unlikely that he suits up for this weekend's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
708K+
Followers
89K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0