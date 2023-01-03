While most saw the hit that led to Damar Hamlin needing CRP and an ambulance to the hospital as a freak accident that happened as a result of a very normal football play, not everyone seems to agree with that as ESPN analyst Bart Scott decided to blame Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins for the injury, claiming that Higgins lowered his helmet into the chest of Hamlin – which did not happen.

