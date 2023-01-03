Read full article on original website
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesSafa FarrukhSeattle, WA
Woman Contracted a Deadly Brain-Eating Organism After Using Tap Water to Rinse Out Her Clogged SinusesYana BostongirlSeattle, WA
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explainedMalek SherifWashington State
Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce CountyMalek SherifPierce County, WA
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
3 possible destinations for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman
The 2022 season marked a dramatic fall from grace for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. His season had been marked by injuries and command issues. Chapman had spent considerable time on the Injured List, losing his spot as the Yankees closer in the process. Then, when he had come back and could not be guaranteed a spot on the postseason roster, he literally took his ball and went home. His time with the Yankees ended with a whimper and a tantrum.
Report: Nelson Cruz has received offers for 2023 season
Veteran slugger Nelson Cruz had a down year with the Nationals in 2022 and turned 42 over the summer, but the seven-time All-Star doesn’t appear to be considering retirement. Cruz said in a radio appearance on "Grandes en los Deportes" in his native Dominican Republic that he’s already received...
Surprising update on DJ LeMahieu’s status changes Yankees’ 2023 outlook
So much has happened with the New York Yankees over the last month that we’ve perhaps forgotten about DJ LeMahieu’s injury situation heading into 2023. In fact, the last we wrote about it was Nov. 29! That’s a long time. There’s been a whole lot of nothing...
Cincinnati Reds officially cut the cord on Mike Moustakas
It was a matter of time before Mike Moustakas’ run with the Cincinnati Reds came to an end. That time came on Thursday. According to FOX Sports, the Reds released Moustakas after he had been designated for assignment after Curt Casili had been signed. Mike Moustakas’ disappointing tenure with...
New York Mets may have different Carlos Correa deal than expected
The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are still expected to make their agreement official at some point in time. It just may be a different deal than anyone was expecting. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the Mets and Correa are likely to agree on a drastically different deal. Rosenthal stated that it is not going to be that 12 year, $315 million contract that had been agreed upon before the holidays, although he did not say how much that deal will change.
Red Reporter
Cincinnati Reds maintain interest in free agent Johnny Cueto, per report
As things stand today, most projections for the 2023 Cincinnati Reds starting rotation include Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, Justin Dunn, Luis Cessa, and Connor Overton in some form or fashion. Is there talent in that rotation? There is!. Is there a plethora of experience in that rotation? There...
Yardbarker
Mariners Fan Points Out A Sad Fact About The Team
With the Milwaukee Brewers signing veteran left-hander Wade Miley late on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners now stand alone as the team that has invested the least in free agency this offseason. At this point, the offseason is winding down and so is free agency, with most of the big-name players...
Julio Rodriguez heartwarming gesture following superb Mariners rookie season
Julio Rodriguez is giving back. The reigning 2022 AL Rookie of the Year donated an ambulance to his hometown of Loma de Cabrera, DR, per Hector Gomez. Gomez also reports that the Seattle Mariners young superstar delivered toys to the children of his hometown as well. Julio Rodriguez emerged as...
Padres Podcast: Sam Levitt with MLB.com's AJ Cassavell
Sam Levitt chats with MLB.com’s Padres beat reporter AJ Cassavell. Sam and AJ discuss the Padres’ offseason, expectations in 2023, the team’s need for pitching depth, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and more!
Radio Ink
McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle
IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
FanSided
