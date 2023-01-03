ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 possible destinations for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman

The 2022 season marked a dramatic fall from grace for former New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. His season had been marked by injuries and command issues. Chapman had spent considerable time on the Injured List, losing his spot as the Yankees closer in the process. Then, when he had come back and could not be guaranteed a spot on the postseason roster, he literally took his ball and went home. His time with the Yankees ended with a whimper and a tantrum.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds officially cut the cord on Mike Moustakas

It was a matter of time before Mike Moustakas’ run with the Cincinnati Reds came to an end. That time came on Thursday. According to FOX Sports, the Reds released Moustakas after he had been designated for assignment after Curt Casili had been signed. Mike Moustakas’ disappointing tenure with...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

New York Mets may have different Carlos Correa deal than expected

The New York Mets and Carlos Correa are still expected to make their agreement official at some point in time. It just may be a different deal than anyone was expecting. According to Ken Rosenthal from The Athletic, the Mets and Correa are likely to agree on a drastically different deal. Rosenthal stated that it is not going to be that 12 year, $315 million contract that had been agreed upon before the holidays, although he did not say how much that deal will change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Red Reporter

Cincinnati Reds maintain interest in free agent Johnny Cueto, per report

As things stand today, most projections for the 2023 Cincinnati Reds starting rotation include Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo, Graham Ashcraft, Justin Dunn, Luis Cessa, and Connor Overton in some form or fashion. Is there talent in that rotation? There is!. Is there a plethora of experience in that rotation? There...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Mariners Fan Points Out A Sad Fact About The Team

With the Milwaukee Brewers signing veteran left-hander Wade Miley late on Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners now stand alone as the team that has invested the least in free agency this offseason. At this point, the offseason is winding down and so is free agency, with most of the big-name players...
SEATTLE, WA
Radio Ink

McIntyre Named Assistant PD at KJR Seattle

IHeartMedia has hired Jessamyn McIntyre to serve as its assistant program director for the company’s Seattle sports station, KJR (93.3 FM). McIntyre will report to Rich Moore, the senior vice president of programming at iHeartMedia in Seattle and neighboring Portland. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Jessamyn join...
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy