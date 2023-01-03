Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls high school athlete of the week (01.06.22)

Here are the nominees for The Charlotte Observer’s girls high school athlete of the week. Readers can vote as often as they want until the poll closes on Friday midday.

Grace East, Piedmont Charter Basketball: The 5-foot-6 senior scored 28 points, had 10 steals, five assists and two blocks in a 60-41 win over Pinnacle Classical Academy in the Bud Black/Dennis Tate Christmas Classic Tournament at Cherryville Dec. 28.

East also had 19 points, six steals, four rebounds, three blocks and three assists in a 55-49 loss to Highland Tech in the opening round of the tournament Dec. 27.

East is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 steals and three assists per game for Piedmont Charter (8-6) this season.

Chloe Galombeck, Hough Basketball: The 5-foot-5 sophomore averaged 13 points, seven assists and five steals per game as Hough won the Mount Pleasant Holiday Classic tournament.

Hough beat Concord (82-10, Dec. 28), Mount Pleasant (55-32, Dec. 29) and defeated Central Cabarrus 57-44 in the championship game Dec. 30.

Galombeck was named the tournament’s most valuable player (MVP) for her efforts.

Cassidy Geddes, Newton Conover Basketball: The 5-foot-7 senior had a triple-double with 20 points, 11 steals and 10 assists, and five rebounds to lead Newton Conover to a 60-24 win over Bunker Hill in the opening round of the Dicks’ Sporting Goods’ Classic at Catawba Valley Community College (CVCC) Dec. 27.

The next day, Geddes had 22 points in a 60-50 victory over Hickory in the tournament semifinals.

Geddes scored nine points in a 49-43 loss to Alexander Central in the tournament championship game Dec. 28.

Geddes, a William & Mary commit, earned all-tournament honors, and is averaging 20.5 points per game for Newton Conover (10-2) this season.

Kaylee Greene, Burns Basketball: The 5-foot-4 sophomore scored 21 points and had four rebounds and three steals to help Burns to a 51-45 overtime win over Chesnee (SC) Dec. 27.

Two days later, Greene had 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists in a 53-22 win at the same Chesnee (SC) team.

Greene is averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game for a Burns’ team (5-4) that has won four straight games through Monday.

Jeulenea Khang, Freedom Wrestling: The Patriots’ senior won the 100-pound title at the Holy Angels’ Tournament in Greensboro Dec. 29-30.

Khang won her first three matches by pin, then won by decision 1-0 in the semifinals and 5-1 in the championship match Dec. 30.

Khang, a Mount Olive University signee, is 22-4 overall this season, having won her last 13 consecutive matches.

Hannah Moss, Independence Basketball: The 5-foot-7 freshman scored 12 points, had five rebounds and seven assists in a 67-10 win over Masters’ Academy in the Lady Cavalier Christmas Classic at East Rutherford High Dec. 28.

Moss also had 16 points and six rebounds in a 53-50 victory over South Mecklenburg in the tournament semifinal Dec. 29.

Moss finished off the tournament with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in a 47-39 win over host, East Rutherford in the championship game.

Moss is averaging 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game for Independence (12-2) this season.

Grace Rinaldo, Lincoln Charter Basketball: The 6-foot-2 senior scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds and three blocks in a 47-44 win over Union Academy in the Anson County Bearcat Holiday Tournament Dec. 28.

Rinaldo also had a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in a 45-30 win over host Anson County in the tournament championship game, where she also earned MVP honors Dec. 29.

Lincoln Charter is 10-4 this season.

Kate Sears, Watauga Basketball: The 5-foot-9 sophomore poured in 40 points to lead Watauga to a 61-50 win over Ashe County in the High Country Classic Tournament Dec. 29.

Sears also scored 19 points to go with four assists and four steals in a 67-37 victory over R.J. Reynolds in the opening round of the tournament Dec. 28.

Sears is averaging 21 points per game for Watauga (9-4) this season.

Jade Taylor, Lake Norman Charter Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds, four steals and four blocks in a 52-41 win over Community School of Davidson in the East Lincoln Winter Jam tournament Dec. 28.

Taylor had another double-double with 17 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks in a 56-51 overtime loss to West Cabarrus in the tournament finale Dec. 30.

She also had eight points and three rebounds in a 71-32 loss to host East Lincoln Dec. 29.

Taylor is averaging 11.2 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game for Lake Norman Charter (7-4) this season.

Zoey Ward, Concord Academy Basketball: The 6-foot senior scored 21 points and had eight rebounds and four assists in a 58-50 loss to Heathwood Hall (SC) in the opening round of the Skyhawk Holiday Showcase in Columbia, SC, Dec. 27.

Ward also had 19 points, four rebounds and three steals in a 60-55 loss to South Pointe (SC) in the same event, Dec. 28.

Ward finished off the tournament with 17 points, four assists and five steals in a 67-20 win over Northside Christian Academy (SC), Dec. 29.

Ward is averaging 15.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game for Concord Academy (8-7) this season.

