Man faces stalking, assault charge after allegedly following woman from S.I. restaurant

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage
Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
New York Dad Told Kids to ‘Keep Your Seat Belt On’ Before Running Down Their Mother with SUV, Then Stabbing Her: Prosecutors
A New York dad is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly admitting to intentionally running over his wife with an SUV before getting out and stabbing her — all while the couple’s three young children were in the backseat of the car. Stephen Giraldo, 36, a bus driver...
N.Y. mom who works with abuse victims struck by SUV driven by estranged husband, who then stabbed her in front of kids, officials say
A New York woman who works with abuse victims after having gone through her own toxic marriage was seriously injured after her estranged husband mowed her down in front of their three children, officials allege. Sophia Giraldo, 41, is hospitalized at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in Queens after she was struck by...
NYC Man Caught Driving Slain Doctor’s Mercedes Charged with Multiple Murders During ‘Violent Spree’: NYPD
A 35-year-old New York man with a lengthy rap sheet has been arrested after he allegedly went on a violent crime spree last week that left at least two men dead. Roland Codrington was taken into custody on Christmas Eve and charged with several felonies, including two counts of murder, authorities announced.
NYC woman found dead in apartment with ex-boyfriend barricaded inside
A 60-year-old woman was found dead in her Brooklyn apartment — after her ex-boyfriend, barricaded himself inside, police said Thursday. Officers sent to conduct a wellness check on the woman arrived to discover the 62-year-old man barricaded in the home on East 5th Street near Ditmas Avenue in Kensington at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, cops said. Once cops got inside, they found the woman dead on the kitchen floor and the former beau in a back room with a cut on his chest, police said. It is unclear how the woman died and whether she had any visible injuries. Her name was not immediately released, pending family notification. The man was taken to Maimonides Medical Center. Authorities could not immediately say whether the woman’s death was considered suspicious, but said the man is in police custody “pending the investigation.” The city medical examiner’s office will officially determine the woman’s cause of death.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School
An NYPD police officer was suspended after video showed a 12-year-old Black girl being brutally beaten by an officer outside of a Staten Island middle school. The post Video Shows NYPD Cop Brutally Beating 12-Year-Old Girl’s Head Outside School appeared first on NewsOne.
Robert De Niro breaks silence as he’s seen leaving $69,000-a-month townhouse hours after serial burglar targeted home
ROBERT De Niro has spoken out about a break-in at his home where a serial burglar attempted to steal the gifts from under his tree. The A-lister was spotted leaving his $69,000-a-month rental following the break-in on Monday morning. De Niro confirmed that he was "ok" after suspect Shanice Aviles...
NYC man allegedly told his 3 kids to "keep your seat belt on" before running over wife with SUV and stabbing her
A New York City man accused by police of striking his estranged wife with an SUV and then stabbing her as their three children watched was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and other crimes. Stephen Giraldo, 36, also was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment in the incidents...
Bouncer dies after knockout punch at NYC bar on Christmas Eve
A bouncer died after being punched into a coma by an enraged man outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, police said Monday. Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said. The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, where he hit his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition with a...
Maine transgender woman convicted of killing parents recently listed as 'female' in prison records
Andrew Balcer, a biological male who murdered his parents in 2016, has recently been listed as a female inmate, according to records with the Maine Department of Corrections.
32-year-old man killed during freak accident on Gowanus Expressway: cops
A Queens man was killed during a freak incident involving four cars on the Gowanus Expressway early Saturday morning, police said. Manoj Thapa, 32, of Ridgewood, was struck down while checking out damage that had occurred to his vehicle on the Gowanus, near 55th Street in Sunset Park, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said. The deadly episode unfolded when Thapa stopped his Toyota Camry behind a Nissan Sentra that had become disabled in the right lane, authorities said. A third motorist, behind the wheel of a Toyota Venza SUV, then clipped Thapa’s Camry, an NYPD spokesman said. The driver of the Venza then pulled over, got out of his SUV and then began surveying the damage with Thapa, who was also out of his vehicle, police said. That’s when tragedy struck and a BMW slammed into Thapa, pinning him against his own car, police said. Thapa was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. The 24-year-old driver of the BMW stayed with his vehicle, police said. Both he and the driver of the Toyota Venza went to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
'This Is Your Lucky Day,' Shooter Says Before Murdering A Man In Front Of His Girlfriend
Frank Arroyo was a family man whose children meant everything to him. But he was cut down in the prime of his life by the brother of his ex-wife’s boyfriend over a custody dispute. Francisco Arroyo Jr. was born in Puerto Rico in 1948 and moved with his family...
Member of crew drugging and robbing NYC clubgoers hit with murder charges
A member of a violent Manhattan robbery crew that targets patrons at Big Apple nightclubs — including gay bars — has been arrested and charged with murder in the overdose deaths of two partygoers, police said Thursday. Kenwood Allen, 33, is allegedly part of the vicious gang that has been drugging inebriated revelers and robbing them — with at least 26 attacks since March. “They target their victims leaving bars, offering drugs in some cases, then either through force or when the victim passes out, they remove jewelry, money, high-end watches and phones from their victims,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said at...
Family of N.Y. woman who disappeared after New Year's Eve subway ride desperate for answers
The family of a New York City woman who was last seen on a subway train on New Year's Eve says it's unlike like her to not check in or go so long without being in touch. “She is usually active on social media. She’s never gone for a long period of time without anyone knowing,” Jessenia Robles, 20, said about her cousin Adamaruis “Yuri” Garcia.
Fight over parking spot leaves man dead in NYC’s first homicide of 2023
The new year got off to a bloody start Sunday after a man was stabbed to death during a fight over a parking spot in the Bronx — marking the first homicide of 2023, according to police. The victim was identified by sources as Sergio Garcia, 63. He was stabbed along with a 38-year-old woman in front of a building on College Avenue near East 170th Street in Claremont Village shortly before 4 a.m., cops said. “They were involved in an altercation with an unknown group over parking,” a law enforcement source told The Post. “This guy got killed over a parking...
Woman repeatedly stabbed, beaten by cousin in attack at Queens apartment
A woman was critically injured when she was stabbed multiple times and beaten with a bat in Queens on Monday evening, authorities said.
Who Is Nikki Secondino? Trans Woman Accused of Murdering Father
Nikki Secondino initially told police that robbers broke into their Brooklyn home and demanded access to a safe.
NYPD releases images of suspect in fatal Bronx shooting
Police released images on Friday of the suspect in a shooting that killed a 42-year-old man last week. Jeffrey Pierre was found with multiple gunshot wounds on White Plains Road near East 240th Street on Dec. 22, according to officials.
Police search for customer who shot, killed robber in restaurant
HOUSTON — A customer credited with shooting and killing a robbery suspect at a restaurant left before police arrived. Houston police said a man walked into a taqueria just before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday wearing a mask and gloves, KRTK reported. Approximately 10 customers were inside at the time.
