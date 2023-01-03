Read full article on original website
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: APLE, MAC, NEXA, T, MMP
Chicago, IL – January 6, 2022 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
2 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy and Never Sell
A dividend aristocrat is a stock that is a member of the S&P500 that has raised dividend payments for at least 25 consecutive years. This filter alone is an effective way to identify companies with lasting brands, durable cash flow, and effective management. They make products or provide services you...
The Dow's Biggest Dividends: Here Are 2023's Dogs.
Looking for the Dogs of the Dow, 2023 edition? You came to the right place. We'll explore these 10 blue-chip dividend bargains in a moment. Collectively, they are yielding 4.5%! But first, a quick recap of the strategy and homage to its 2022 "mini miracle." Last year was a dumpster...
Want to Beat Inflation? Warren Buffett Wisdom Says Buying These Two Stocks Can Help
Inflation may be slowing down, but it still remains near a 40-year high and is the primary reason the stock market's performance last year was its worst since 2008. High inflation led the Federal Reserve to ramp up interest rates, causing stocks to fall as investors moved money to higher-yielding bonds and prepared for a possible recession this year.
FTX reaches agreement over U.S. and Bahamas bankruptcy proceedings
Updates with background and details on cooperation. Jan 6 (Reuters) - FTX and its affiliated debtors said the cryptocurrency exchange's U.S. bankruptcy estate and the liquidators of its affiliated operations in the Bahamas reached an agreement to coordinate their operations. The two sides will work to share information, secure property...
Can Bitcoin Reach $30,000 in 2023?
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) fortunes turned south in 2022 as the token's value fell 64% and both investors and traders began to question the cryptocurrency's future. Bitcoin failed to be a hedge against inflation while falling behind upgraded blockchains like Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) when it comes to utility.
Got $1000? 2 No Brainer Stocks to Buy in 2023.
For many investors, $1,000 is a solid amount of money. And with the S&P 500 down by 20% over the last year, now is a great time to shop for deals in the market. Let's discuss reasons why Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Phillip Morris International (NYSE: PM) could turn your money into significantly more over the long term.
Is It Too Late to Buy General Mills' Stock?
The prospects of an economic downturn heavily weighed on financial markets in 2022. The S&P 500 index dropped 19% last year. But consumer staple stocks fared quite well amid the market sell-off. For instance, shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) surged 28% higher in 2022. This raises the question: Have...
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally
For most growth-focused investors, the last year has been nothing short of brutal. The Nasdaq Composite has plummeted 33% across the stretch and is off 35% from its high. And many companies with growth-dependent valuations have seen even more-staggering pullbacks. But as Albert Einstein said, "In the middle of difficulty,...
Down 46% in 2022, Is Micron Stock a Buy for 2023?
Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) is one of the cheaper semiconductor stocks investors can buy. In this video, I will determine whether buying Micron stock is an excellent idea. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. 10 stocks we...
3 Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2023
If you're looking for stocks that can make dramatic gains quickly, it's hard to do any better than the biotechnology industry. Hardly a week goes by without at least one biotech stock shooting higher or tumbling lower in response to exciting news about experimental treatments. In 2023, all three of...
3 Top U.S. Stocks to Watch in January
Lazard (NYSE: LAZ), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and NiSource (NYSE: NI) don't have much in common other than they are all U.S. companies that are a little bit underappreciated. Investment firm Lazard and utility company NiSource are perhaps not as widely known to some investors, so it's not surprising that they might trade below 19 times forward earnings. AbbVie is a large-cap pharmaceutical company that is coming off a phenomenal year, and yet it is trading for less than 12 times forward earnings.
My 5 Highest Conviction Stocks to Buy in 2023
I like to own lots of stocks. While I might be over diversified, my strategy of taking relatively small positions in many companies has enabled me to invest in some big winners that probably would have never made it into a concentrated portfolio. It also allows me to steadily grow a position as my conviction increases.
Proceed With Caution When Considering These 5 Ultra-Popular Stocks
It feels harder than ever to find great companies to invest in right now, as the market continues to decline. And while investors know that each stock comes with some level of risk, the ones on this list have some outsize issues right now that investors should be aware of.
3 Remarkable Growth Stocks That Could Climb 39% to 46%, According to Wall Street
If you're still looking for growth stocks to buy, congratulations on having nerves of steel. The Vanguard Growth ETF index is down about 35% below the all-time high it set last January. There's an old saying from philanthropist and investor Shelby Davis that goes: "You make most of your money...
Why Comerica Incorporated (CMA) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Comerica Incorporated (CMA), which belongs to the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry. This company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when...
The Trade Desk Stock Q&A With Wall Street Investors
I provide a step-by-step walkthrough in this video of The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) conference call with Wall Street analysts. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 4, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 6, 2023. Find out why Trade Desk is one of the 10 best...
Why CACI International (CACI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? CACI International (CACI), which belongs to the Zacks Computer - Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This defense contractor has seen...
Will First Republic Bank (FRC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider First Republic Bank (FRC). This company, which is in the Zacks Banks - West industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
EXAS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of EXACT Sciences Corp. (Symbol: EXAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.11, changing hands as low as $45.88 per share. EXACT Sciences Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EXAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
