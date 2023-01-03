ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Lady Spartan’s finish 1-2 in South Carolina

By Brandon Baker
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtGj1_0k2BOKsd00

It was not all what the Greenbrier East Lady Spartans had hoped for, but the experience they gained will be invaluable as the season progresses. East finished 1-2 on their holiday trip to Charleston, South Carolina for the Carolina Invitational with a loss to Reynoldsburg (OH) 76- 33, a win over Porter-Gaud (SC) 65-55 and a final loss to Johnson Central (KY) 62-43.

In the opener against Reynoldsburg, it was one of the few contests that East was just totally outmatched. Reynoldsburg won the Ohio state championship last year and returned several key players from that team. The Spartans will not play another team this year as talented and experienced as the girls from the buckeye state.

East trailed 26-10 after the first quarter and 49-19 at halftime. For the game, the Spartans shot just 28 percent and turned the ball over a season-high 30 times.

A back-and-forth first half versus the Cyclones from Porter-Gaud set up an exciting winning finish in that one.

Cadence Stewart drained a three to open the second half, then hit two free throws and Caroline Dotson scored an old-fashioned three-point play for a 34-32 Spartan lead at that point. Later in the third, Stewart went on a personal 7-0 scoring run that extended her team’s lead to 43-37 late in the quarter. East held a 43-40 lead after three.

Mackenna McClure hit a long 3-pointer early in the final period, then it was just obvious that Stewart was not going to let her team lose. She would add three more makes from downtown, including one where she was fouled and converted the four-point play, and the Spartans sealed the game from the charity stripe to get their lone victory down south.

Stewart had 35 points and her sister Kennedy Stewart added 11. Ryan White netted eight points and 12 rebounds and was named the Magic’s Computer Repair player of the game.

Johnson Central was another team that caused the Spartans fits, but nothing compared to the opener against Reynoldsburg.

Pressure defense was something East (7-3) faced a lot of in the tourney and like stated above, should provide a lot of positive energy when facing the West Virginia teams as their schedule moves forward. East battled but just came up short as Johnson Central shot 50 percent from the floor.

The Spartans shot just 29 percent from the floor and only 24 percent from three. C. Stewart led the team in scoring with 13 and Dotson matched that effort as well and K. Stewart had 12. East had over 20 turnovers. Dotson took home the player of the game honors.

East is back in the mountain state and will play at home this Saturday night, January 7 when they host the South Charleston Lady Black Eagles.

The post Lady Spartan’s finish 1-2 in South Carolina appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Virginia Mercury

Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

By Elle De La Cancela The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is 0-4 on first down conversions. The red zone is nowhere in sight, and the clock is running out. Why are people still betting on this team?  MVP is a monstrous, 303-mile fracked-gas pipeline planned to run through the Blue Ridge and Appalachian regions of […] The post Game over for the Mountain Valley Pipeline appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Water Company poised to restore water to car washes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Car washes in Raleigh County could begin to get water on the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, Beckley Water Company spokesman Jonathan Stanley said on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The company was forced to pause water service to car washes last week, as multiple customer leaks and breaks in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh General Hospital announces job fair event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those currently seeking employment in the Raleigh County area may be in luck, as Raleigh General Hospital has announced a number of employment opportunities which can be explored at the hospital’s upcoming job fair. The job fair event is set to take place on...
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

1 dead, 2 injured after weekend crash in Oak Hill

OAK HILL, W.Va. — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized following a five vehicle crash in Fayette County over the weekend. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Route 61 (Jones Avenue) near School Street in Oak Hill. Police said three moving cars and two...
OAK HILL, WV
wvpublic.org

Crews Working To Restore Water Service To Raleigh County

Water woes continue in Raleigh County with many residents in Beckley without water since a polar vortex gripped the state over the Christmas weekend. Meanwhile Raleigh County schools remain closed until Thursday as communities throughout the county wait for their water service to return to normal. On Tuesday, the Beckley...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Progress on Raleigh water service, but obstacles remain

BECKLEY, W.Va. — About a thousand water customers in Raleigh County continue to make do with no water service into their homes. Many lost water Christmas Day and haven’t seen the service restored since. John Zilinski heads up the Emergency Services in Raleigh County and said they are making progress in their repairs, but for those still without water, it’s not much consolation.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy