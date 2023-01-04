Shanghai Parade held in Lewisburg

The Shanghai New Year Parade is back after having been canceled for two straight years due to the pandemic. This historical event is held every year on January 1 and travels through downtown Lewisburg.

The parade dates back to the 1800s. No one knows exactly why it’s called The Shanghai Parade according to Dr. Mary Ann Mann, chairman, “One belief is the name came from people grabbing neighbors going door to door and shanghaiing them.” They would dress up in costumes and go into the streets.

A tradition of a $2 bill is given to every walking participant. “The history around the $2 remains a mystery,” said Mann.

The parade starts with the baby New Year dressed in an oversize diaper. This year‘s baby New Year was Matthew Thomas. Bringing up the rear and the highest honor of the parade was the Grand Marshall and the Super Duper Pooper Scooper The 2022 Greenbrier East State Champion Men’s Soccer team.

Shanghai Parade

Winners

Antique Car:

1st place: #171 Jerry Vance ‘48 Plymouth Coupe

2nd place: #192 Diana Lusk ‘73 Dodge Dart Swinger

3rd place: #180 Cliff Baker ‘56 Beetle

Equestrian:

1st place: #267 Laura Plumley

2nd place: #266 Jodie and Dash

3rd place: #187 Cochran Family – WV Hillbillies

Animal/Animal Drawn (All animals other than horses):

1st place: #168 Mollie Messimer – Patina

2nd place: #186 Goodladd Professional Canine

3rd place: #165 Alex Knight and Dilly – Stripee the Chicken

Best Dressed Farm Equipment:

1st place: #179 Chester Loudermilk and Lindsey Sears ‘52 Ford

2nd place: –

3rd place: –

Float:

1st place: #169 Paul Detch/Jeanette Chambers – Democrats

2nd place: #183 Shanghai for 35+ years – The Beard Family

3rd place: #178 Royal Flush and Anderson Well Pump and Septic – National Lampoon Christmas

Music:

1st place: #175 Tobis Sizemore

2nd place: –

3rd place: –

Walkers 1-2 persons:

1st place: #158 Emma and Nathaniel Vinson

2nd place: #160 Jeff Jeffus – 91 years old

3rd place: #195 Lory Dale and Karen Mckay – The Crazy Farm

Walkers 3+ people:

1st place: #153 The Girl Scouts – Cookie Bakers

2nd place: #154 Jenna Oliver

3rd place: #181 The Baker Family – “Awesomeness”

Super Duper Pooper Scooper:

2022 State Champions GEHS Men’s Soccer Team

Judges:

Mary Baldwin

Todd Ramboldt

Connie Knapp

Jim Knapp

M/C: Steve Hunter

Scorekeepers: Michelle Hanna/Shane Hanna

Temp: 57 Partly Cloudy

Estimated Crowd: 1500

# Entries: 67

Time (Length of Parade): 45 min.

Joe Ellis Memorial Tradition Prize:

#183 Shanghai for 35 + Years – The Beard Family

Mary Satterfield Spirit of Shanghai Award:

#158 Emma and Nathaniel Vinson – Mona Lisa and Jar Head

Chairman’s Award:

#195 Lory Dale and Karen Mckay – The Crazy Farm

Jim Wills Memorial Award:

#181 The Baker Family – Awesomeness

Participant Traveling Farthest Distance to Parade:

#163 Diane Hall 350 miles

Oldest Participant: #160 Jeff Jeffus 91 yrs.

Youngest Participant: #154 Jenna Oliver – 6 weeks

Lewisburg Volunteer of the Year: Mike Kidd

Shanghai Parade Committee:

Dr. Mary Ann Mann, chairman

DeEtta King Hunter, treasurer

Steve Hunter

Susan Sharp Campbell

Mike Kidd

Sheryl Hulmes

Kevin Salyer

Jeanie and Mike Wyatt

Michelle Hanna

Shane Hanna

Special Thanks:

Gary Canterbury (GC Sales of Lsbg.) – judges stand

Boy Scout Troop 70

City of Lewisburg – employees/police dept.

Mayor Beverly White

City Council

Misty Hill

Shannon Beatty

Susan Honaker

The asylum – Paula Thomas/Colin Rose

Radio Greenbrier – Debbie Yates

WV Daily News

Mountain Messenger

Greenbrier Valley Channel 5 on Optimum

The parade beginsMayor Beverly WhiteGrand Marshall/Super Duper Pooper Scooper 2022 GEHS Men’s Soccer Team State ChampionsNew Year Baby Matthew ThomasThe Girl Scouts – Cookie BakersWest Virginia Shanghai Parade Queen Taylor Miller (r) and Teen Carley Napier (l) with their courtA classic Ford tractor pulls a Farmer’s New Year floatPaul Grist and son MosesHidden Quarry Honey drives through the parade3rd place Equestrian, Cochran Family

