Shanghai Parade held in Lewisburg
The Shanghai New Year Parade is back after having been canceled for two straight years due to the pandemic. This historical event is held every year on January 1 and travels through downtown Lewisburg.
The parade dates back to the 1800s. No one knows exactly why it’s called The Shanghai Parade according to Dr. Mary Ann Mann, chairman, “One belief is the name came from people grabbing neighbors going door to door and shanghaiing them.” They would dress up in costumes and go into the streets.
A tradition of a $2 bill is given to every walking participant. “The history around the $2 remains a mystery,” said Mann.
The parade starts with the baby New Year dressed in an oversize diaper. This year‘s baby New Year was Matthew Thomas. Bringing up the rear and the highest honor of the parade was the Grand Marshall and the Super Duper Pooper Scooper The 2022 Greenbrier East State Champion Men’s Soccer team.
Shanghai Parade
Winners
Antique Car:
1st place: #171 Jerry Vance ‘48 Plymouth Coupe
2nd place: #192 Diana Lusk ‘73 Dodge Dart Swinger
3rd place: #180 Cliff Baker ‘56 Beetle
Equestrian:
1st place: #267 Laura Plumley
2nd place: #266 Jodie and Dash
3rd place: #187 Cochran Family – WV Hillbillies
Animal/Animal Drawn (All animals other than horses):
1st place: #168 Mollie Messimer – Patina
2nd place: #186 Goodladd Professional Canine
3rd place: #165 Alex Knight and Dilly – Stripee the Chicken
Best Dressed Farm Equipment:
1st place: #179 Chester Loudermilk and Lindsey Sears ‘52 Ford
2nd place: –
3rd place: –
Float:
1st place: #169 Paul Detch/Jeanette Chambers – Democrats
2nd place: #183 Shanghai for 35+ years – The Beard Family
3rd place: #178 Royal Flush and Anderson Well Pump and Septic – National Lampoon Christmas
Music:
1st place: #175 Tobis Sizemore
2nd place: –
3rd place: –
Walkers 1-2 persons:
1st place: #158 Emma and Nathaniel Vinson
2nd place: #160 Jeff Jeffus – 91 years old
3rd place: #195 Lory Dale and Karen Mckay – The Crazy Farm
Walkers 3+ people:
1st place: #153 The Girl Scouts – Cookie Bakers
2nd place: #154 Jenna Oliver
3rd place: #181 The Baker Family – “Awesomeness”
Super Duper Pooper Scooper:
2022 State Champions GEHS Men’s Soccer Team
Judges:
Mary Baldwin
Todd Ramboldt
Connie Knapp
Jim Knapp
M/C: Steve Hunter
Scorekeepers: Michelle Hanna/Shane Hanna
Temp: 57 Partly Cloudy
Estimated Crowd: 1500
# Entries: 67
Time (Length of Parade): 45 min.
Joe Ellis Memorial Tradition Prize:
#183 Shanghai for 35 + Years – The Beard Family
Mary Satterfield Spirit of Shanghai Award:
#158 Emma and Nathaniel Vinson – Mona Lisa and Jar Head
Chairman’s Award:
#195 Lory Dale and Karen Mckay – The Crazy Farm
Jim Wills Memorial Award:
#181 The Baker Family – Awesomeness
Participant Traveling Farthest Distance to Parade:
#163 Diane Hall 350 miles
Oldest Participant: #160 Jeff Jeffus 91 yrs.
Youngest Participant: #154 Jenna Oliver – 6 weeks
Lewisburg Volunteer of the Year: Mike Kidd
Shanghai Parade Committee:
Dr. Mary Ann Mann, chairman
DeEtta King Hunter, treasurer
Steve Hunter
Susan Sharp Campbell
Mike Kidd
Sheryl Hulmes
Kevin Salyer
Jeanie and Mike Wyatt
Michelle Hanna
Shane Hanna
Special Thanks:
Gary Canterbury (GC Sales of Lsbg.) – judges stand
Boy Scout Troop 70
City of Lewisburg – employees/police dept.
Mayor Beverly White
City Council
Misty Hill
Shannon Beatty
Susan Honaker
The asylum – Paula Thomas/Colin Rose
Radio Greenbrier – Debbie Yates
WV Daily News
Mountain Messenger
