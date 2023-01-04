ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Shanghai Parade held in Lewisburg

By SUSAN SMITH-LINTON
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVR6L_0k2BOJzu00

The Shanghai New Year Parade is back after having been canceled for two straight years due to the pandemic. This historical event is held every year on January 1 and travels through downtown Lewisburg.

The parade dates back to the 1800s. No one knows exactly why it’s called The Shanghai Parade according to Dr. Mary Ann Mann, chairman, “One belief is the name came from people grabbing neighbors going door to door and shanghaiing them.” They would dress up in costumes and go into the streets.

A tradition of a $2 bill is given to every walking participant. “The history around the $2 remains a mystery,” said Mann.

The parade starts with the baby New Year dressed in an oversize diaper. This year‘s baby New Year was Matthew Thomas. Bringing up the rear and the highest honor of the parade was the Grand Marshall and the Super Duper Pooper Scooper The 2022 Greenbrier East State Champion Men’s Soccer team.

Shanghai Parade

Winners

Antique Car:
1st place: #171 Jerry Vance ‘48 Plymouth Coupe
2nd place: #192 Diana Lusk ‘73 Dodge Dart Swinger
3rd place: #180 Cliff Baker ‘56 Beetle
Equestrian:
1st place: #267 Laura Plumley
2nd place: #266 Jodie and Dash

3rd place: #187 Cochran Family – WV Hillbillies
Animal/Animal Drawn (All animals other than horses):
1st place: #168 Mollie Messimer – Patina

2nd place: #186 Goodladd Professional Canine

3rd place: #165 Alex Knight and Dilly – Stripee the Chicken

Best Dressed Farm Equipment:
1st place: #179 Chester Loudermilk and Lindsey Sears ‘52 Ford

2nd place: –

3rd place: –

Float:
1st place: #169 Paul Detch/Jeanette Chambers – Democrats

2nd place: #183 Shanghai for 35+ years – The Beard Family

3rd place: #178 Royal Flush and Anderson Well Pump and Septic – National Lampoon Christmas

Music:
1st place: #175 Tobis Sizemore

2nd place: –

3rd place: –

Walkers 1-2 persons:
1st place: #158 Emma and Nathaniel Vinson

2nd place: #160 Jeff Jeffus – 91 years old

3rd place: #195 Lory Dale and Karen Mckay – The Crazy Farm

Walkers 3+ people:
1st place: #153 The Girl Scouts – Cookie Bakers

2nd place: #154 Jenna Oliver

3rd place: #181 The Baker Family – “Awesomeness”

Super Duper Pooper Scooper:

2022 State Champions GEHS Men’s Soccer Team

Judges:

Mary Baldwin

Todd Ramboldt

Connie Knapp

Jim Knapp

M/C: Steve Hunter

Scorekeepers: Michelle Hanna/Shane Hanna

Temp: 57 Partly Cloudy

Estimated Crowd: 1500

# Entries: 67

Time (Length of Parade): 45 min.

Joe Ellis Memorial Tradition Prize:

#183 Shanghai for 35 + Years – The Beard Family

Mary Satterfield Spirit of Shanghai Award:

#158 Emma and Nathaniel Vinson – Mona Lisa and Jar Head

Chairman’s Award:

#195 Lory Dale and Karen Mckay – The Crazy Farm

Jim Wills Memorial Award:

#181 The Baker Family – Awesomeness

Participant Traveling Farthest Distance to Parade:

#163 Diane Hall 350 miles

Oldest Participant: #160 Jeff Jeffus 91 yrs.

Youngest Participant: #154 Jenna Oliver – 6 weeks

Lewisburg Volunteer of the Year: Mike Kidd

Shanghai Parade Committee:

Dr. Mary Ann Mann, chairman

DeEtta King Hunter, treasurer

Steve Hunter

Susan Sharp Campbell

Mike Kidd

Sheryl Hulmes

Kevin Salyer

Jeanie and Mike Wyatt

Michelle Hanna

Shane Hanna

Special Thanks:

Gary Canterbury (GC Sales of Lsbg.) – judges stand

Boy Scout Troop 70

City of Lewisburg – employees/police dept.

Mayor Beverly White

City Council

Misty Hill

Shannon Beatty

Susan Honaker

The asylum – Paula Thomas/Colin Rose

Radio Greenbrier – Debbie Yates

WV Daily News

Mountain Messenger

Greenbrier Valley Channel 5 on Optimum

The parade begins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptG4w_0k2BOJzu00 Mayor Beverly White https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLnCF_0k2BOJzu00 Grand Marshall/Super Duper Pooper Scooper 2022 GEHS Men’s Soccer Team State Champions https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fmguF_0k2BOJzu00 New Year Baby Matthew Thomas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t0fsM_0k2BOJzu00 The Girl Scouts – Cookie Bakers https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odvYG_0k2BOJzu00 West Virginia Shanghai Parade Queen Taylor Miller (r) and Teen Carley Napier (l) with their court https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Avwqq_0k2BOJzu00 A classic Ford tractor pulls a Farmer’s New Year float https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fHumK_0k2BOJzu00 Paul Grist and son Moses https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DYQVE_0k2BOJzu00 Hidden Quarry Honey drives through the parade https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BX95c_0k2BOJzu00 3rd place Equestrian, Cochran Family

The post Shanghai Parade held in Lewisburg appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Notoriously Morbid opens Boba café

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A new business is bringing a popular beverage to Beckley. Notoriously Morbid opened its Boba Street Café on Tuesday, January 3rd. The store partnered with Kobe Asian Fusion in Fayetteville to start the café. Marisa Miller, an employee at the store, believes the new café could help Boba become more popular […]
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region. The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette,...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The Gypsy Bean mobile coffee bar is open for business

MULLENS, WV (WVNS) — The Gypsy Bean is a coffee lover’s nirvana. Owner Mavrick Massie offers handcrafted lattes, hot or iced, and made fresh at the moment. From the first drops of coffee to the milk and syrup, to the froth and toppings, Mavrick makes sure each drink is just what a customer wants. The […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Cheryl E Preston

Haunted Roanoke: Lick Run Woods between 10th Street and Lincoln Terrace Elementary School

Lee exiting Brown Robinson ParkPhoto byCheryl E Preston. Are the woods on Lick Run near 10th street filled with spirits?. Roanoke has a haunted history and many ghost stories from people who swear they are true but there are just as many skeptics. The tale I now share was told to me while I was sitting on a bench in Brown Robinson Park this afternoon. A young lady sat down beside me and asked if I could guess her age. I said 18 or 20 but she revealed that she was only 16 and gave her name but I will refer to her as Lee. As her younger brother played with my grandchildren she began to talk and I listened.
ROANOKE, VA
WVNS

Vehicle found in Greenbrier County river

CALDWELL, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, a vehicle was found in a river on Stonehouse Road on the 4200th block in Caldwell. Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department, Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, along with Greenbrier County Emergency Services were on the scene. No injuries have been reported at […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Water Company poised to restore water to car washes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Car washes in Raleigh County could begin to get water on the morning of Friday, January 6, 2023, Beckley Water Company spokesman Jonathan Stanley said on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The company was forced to pause water service to car washes last week, as multiple customer leaks and breaks in […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh General Hospital announces job fair event

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Those currently seeking employment in the Raleigh County area may be in luck, as Raleigh General Hospital has announced a number of employment opportunities which can be explored at the hospital’s upcoming job fair. The job fair event is set to take place on...
BECKLEY, WV
Metro News

Progress on Raleigh water service, but obstacles remain

BECKLEY, W.Va. — About a thousand water customers in Raleigh County continue to make do with no water service into their homes. Many lost water Christmas Day and haven’t seen the service restored since. John Zilinski heads up the Emergency Services in Raleigh County and said they are making progress in their repairs, but for those still without water, it’s not much consolation.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the increase in electric bills; Appalachian Power responds to customers

Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this latest billing cycle. Southwest Virginia residents concerned about the …. Concerned customers across Southwest Virginia are demanding answers, after some say their power bills have doubled, even tripled, in this...
VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Crews Working To Restore Water Service To Raleigh County

Water woes continue in Raleigh County with many residents in Beckley without water since a polar vortex gripped the state over the Christmas weekend. Meanwhile Raleigh County schools remain closed until Thursday as communities throughout the county wait for their water service to return to normal. On Tuesday, the Beckley...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
OAK HILL, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mount Hope man wanted out of Virginia is arrested

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mount Hope man is facing extradition to Virginia after getting additional charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident. Just after 1:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, deputies were performing routine traffic control on US Rt in...
MOUNT HOPE, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
641K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy