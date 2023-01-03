ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

The spectacle of anonymity: how the mask became a way for celebrities to control their image

By Laini Burton, Senior Lecturer, Queensland College of Art, Griffith University
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJqpf_0k2BO8NA00
Balazs Mohai/ AP

Celebrity has always existed in one form or another. Across history, the likeness of kings, queens and nobility, deities, popes, and saints have been the subject of countless works of art.

Painted portraits, carvings in walls, verses in songs and stanzas in poems stand as testament to our enduring fascination with the human face. Some faces, such as that belonging to Helen of Troy, were so famous they are claimed, as English poet and playwright Christopher Marlowe wrote, to have “launched a thousand ships”.

Modern history has delivered new faces, and face fashions, for us to admire or despise. Movie stars, politicians, musicians and athletes, artists and writers all serve as role models upon which we stare and compare.

With our insatiable public appetite for celebrity images, it is little wonder some celebrities welcome the face mask as a way to avoid the public eye.

Social media and the news are awash with celebrity faces and remain a significant source of desire and fandom. The increased accessibility to celebrity images through social media platforms both shape and contribute to current beauty standards.

When we look at celebrity faces via their image, we can linger and study them at our leisure. Everything from their gestures, features, skin, and ageing process for example become the subject of intense scrutiny or media headlines.

Instagram Face – characterised by “ideal” yet generic features created through the use of filters – and the ever-expanding cosmetic surgery and beauty industries, could be seen as results of the feverish consumption of celebrity images.

The face has become a form of currency for celebrities: you only need to consider the likes of the Kardashian-Jenner family to reflect on this ongoing phenomenon. Leveraging their popularity, some of the Kardashian clan have their own beauty product lines, while other family members have carried out multiple product endorsements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bT2Vo_0k2BO8NA00
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. AP

Exploiting celebrity status for material or economic gain is not, however, unique to the Kardashian-Jenners. The relationship between celebrity and product success has been examined, including in the New York Times as a perceived personal exchange through consumption of endorsed products. We feel closer to celebrities while lining their pockets.

For the 21st century celebrity, the face is an index of value.

Read more: Friday essay: vizards, face gloves and window hoods – a history of masks in western fashion

High visibility and celebrity

One criterion for celebrityhood, according to Stanford law professor Lawrence M. Friedman, is “ high visibility ”. Visibility can bring power and privilege, and celebrities understand this equation well.

Consider the example of beleaguered celebrity Kanye (Ye) West , who has worn masks during his performances since 2012. It is, however, his habit of masking in public that is most curious. West has been photographed many times wearing masks in an effort to achieve anonymity. Though, in the case of West, he remains entirely recognisable (notwithstanding the hordes of paparazzi trailing his every move).

When celebrities mask, they perform the spectacle of anonymity, rather than achieving anonymity itself.

Read more: Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Marilyn moment shows how good she is at her job: being famous

The mask places further distance between us and them – it allows a one way scrutiny and the ability to see but not be seen. Disguising themselves in this way only serves to heighten the aura of celebrity. This has the effect of preserving their relative status as an image, as opposed to a knowable entity.

It is easy to forget, then, that this object of desire (or ridicule) is a person. One might suggest this failed form of disguise is strategic or intentional, driving the frenzied economy of celebrity image production. If celebrities can reclaim access to their image – their moneymaker – it is little wonder they adopt the mask in the public sphere. West’s masked face then becomes unsettling because it appears like a void in which the media’s gaze is deflected, and their fantasies are sunk.

Australian singer Sia is also well known for masking. Her desire to remain unseen has meant that she regularly performs in wigs that obscure her face. Here, the mask becomes a tool through which she can perform or embody an other character.

Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk also wears fantastical masks to perform on stage. She once said of the mask:

It’s a way to hide, and to reveal a different side of yourself […] Wearing a mask, I feel protected, like I can be more myself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00USit_0k2BO8NA00
Icelandic singer Bjork performs at the Primavera Sound festival in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. AP

Self-presentation and branding

For the celebrity, the mask has become a way of self-presentation and branding. It offers a safe, psychological space promoting free expression.

Our appetite for, and consumption of, celebrity faces shows no sign of waning, proving as philosopher Thomas Macho has argued, that we live in a “facial society”.

The internet and social media platforms have created a culture of extreme visibility. In a saturated image culture, perhaps masking is the last radical act a celebrity can do to achieve anonymity, or, paradoxically, to stand out from the ever growing crowd of celebrity faces.

Laini Burton does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight

Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Page Six

Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’

The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
TheConversationAU

The power and the pitfalls of personal storytelling – the best podcasts of 2022

It’s been a strange year for podcasts. Serial, the original 2014 blockbuster from the United States, was back in the news when its protagonist, Adnan Syed, had historic murder charges against him “vacated”. But Serial’s update episode glossed over the flaws in their original reporting, gaps instead plugged by the rival lawyer-hosted podcast Undisclosed. In Australia, The Teacher’s Pet gave oxygen to the cold case of Lynette Dawson, but what a judge called its “prejudicial, sensationalist and inflammatory” style could have caused the eventually convicted murderer, Chris Dawson, to escape prosecution. It was a reminder that podcasts can be most...
TheConversationAU

My favourite fictional character: the crazed, compelling voice of William's Trevor's 40something photographer Ivy Eckdorf

Although I have been a long-time fan of the Irish writer William Trevor, it was only in 2016 – amid the flood of tributes following his death – that I first heard of what has become one of my favourite novels, Mrs Eckdorf in O’Neill’s Hotel. In honouring Trevor, fellow Irishman John Banville described Mrs Eckdorf in O’Neill’s Hotel, first published in 1969, as “an inexplicably neglected 20th-century masterpiece”. His recommendation sent me scurrying to source a copy. From the first page, it is evident that Mrs Eckdorf is someone with no sense of private boundaries, either her own or other...
TheConversationAU

Wahine of the waves: how women broke down the boys' club barriers to surf lifesaving in NZ

Hanging out at the beach, body surfing, boogie boarding or just cooling off in frothy waves under a hot sun are all part of a typical Kiwi summer. But with an extensive coastline, plenty of hazardous surf and a poor water safety record, swimming between red and yellow flags under the watchful gaze of surf lifesavers is a reassuring part of the experience. Over the years, brave and capable lifeguards have saved thousands of lives. And these days you’re just as likely to be saved by a female guard as a male one. Girls and women now expect to be able...
The Guardian

Tim Dowling: the best thing about recording an album? Without doubt, lunch

My band is back in the studio, but there’s something much more interesting cooking in the kitchen. When I enter my office shed before sunrise its windows are frosted over, even though the portable radiator inside has been on for almost an hour, thanks to a timer. I put a sofa cushion on top of the radiator, over the little sign that says “WARNING: Do not cover”, and go back to the kitchen to make coffee.
TheConversationAU

The history and mystery of Tangram, the children's puzzle game that harbours a mathematical paradox or two

Have you played the puzzle game Tangram? I remember, as a child, being fascinated by how just seven simple wooden triangles and other shapes could offer endless entertainment. Unlike LEGO, the Tangram pieces do not snap together, and unlike the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle, they do not form a painted picture. Instead, Tangram invites you to fit all the pieces together to form countless varieties of shapes. You can make your own shapes or you can try to form shapes that others have created. For instance, here’s one way to form a swan shape using Tangram pieces: But it’s not the...
TheConversationAU

The rich history of our love affair with luxury

In today’s world it could be said, to a certain degree, that even a relatively impoverished person engages with luxury, in some way. If you enjoy regulated heating or cooling at home, regular lighting, chicken meat, or eat chocolates, you are engaging with formats that once indicated luxury. But what is, and is not, considered to be a luxury, changes with the times. Decadence and luxury When we describe a dessert as “decadent” today, we must remember it really means decaying, a concept related to the “Romans of the decadence” whose lavish lifestyles are held up as proof of why the Empire had...
TheConversationAU

Radicalism, feminism and family puzzles: why Wilkie Collins is so much more than a mystery writer

Wilkie Collins had the longest writing career of any major mid-19th-century English novelist, writing short stories and novels from 1844 to 1889. Literary criticism, however, has traditionally seen him as only notable for his two mystery novels, The Woman in White (1860) and The Moonstone (1868). While these are some of the century’s earliest, and best mysteries, praising only them ignores the social and political themes common in Collins’s work, especially his later novels. The favouring of the mysteries even started with Charles Dickens, who employed Collins at his magazine Household Words. Dickens often published Collins there and in...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy