Boil advisory issued for Vidrine

VIDRINE, La. — The Reddell Vidrine Water District has experienced issues with the water supply system.

A water main break has occurred where dirt and debris could have entered the distribution piping. The water produced by the water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

As a precaution, the Reddell Vidrine Water System is issuing a boil advisory immediately for the following streets: Janice Road, Mayeauxville Road, Greta Lane and Bubba Lane.

The boil order is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the water supply system have proven to be safe.

All consumers are recommended to disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods.

As a reminder, boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.