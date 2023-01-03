Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. "The Hash" panel discusses the top stories shaping the crypto markets today, including the interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading telling clients the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender needs more time to sort out its tricky financial position. Genesis and CoinDesk are both owned by parent company Digital Currency Group. Plus, a closer look at the road ahead for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's legal proceedings as a tentative trial date of Oct. 2.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO