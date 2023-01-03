Read full article on original website
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks to Keep Grasp on $450M in Robinhood Shares
Sam Bankman-Fried is arguing that he should retain control of around $450 million in shares of financial trading app Robinhood Markets (HOOD), disputing a rival claim by the estate of the company he founded and once ran, the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.
Anyone Who Took Money From FTX Ought to Repay It
In his testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, current FTX CEO Jay J. Ray III laid out the mostconvincing case that fraud was committed while former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried held the reins at the bankrupt crypto exchange. Evidence strongly suggests FTX user funds were commingled, Ray wrote, in part to fund a lavish "spending binge" by the "FTX Group" beginning in late 2021.
Indians Moved Over $3.8B to Foreign Exchanges Since Crypto Tax Rules
Indians moved more than $3.8 billion in trading volume from local to international crypto exchanges after the country announcedstiff crypto tax rules last February, according to a research study by Esya Centre, a New Delhi-based technology policy think tank.
Microsoft shares lag Big Tech peers as growth worries prompt UBS downgrade
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) underperformed big technology peers on U.S. exchanges on Wednesday as its shares fell 5.3% following a downgrade by brokerage UBS on worries over slowing growth for its cloud services and Office suite.
Bonk Inu Developers Burn All Their Team Tokens as Solana Ecosystem Frenzy Continues
Developers behind Solana-based memecoin project Bonk Inu (BONK) burned over 5 trillion tokens, or 5% of the total supply, earlier on Friday,blockchain data shows. The move claimed to have effectively burned all tokens earmarked for developers of the project.
Celsius 'Earn' Assets Belong to Bankrupt Crypto Lender, Judge Rules
A federal judge ruled that customers of Celsius's interest-bearing "Earn" product had turned over control of their assets to the bankrupt crypto lender, meaning they are part of the company's bankruptcy estate. Judge Martin...
Genesis' CEO Tells Clients It Needs More Time to Sort Out Finances; What's Next for Sam Bankman-Fried?
"The Hash" panel discusses the top stories shaping the crypto markets today, including the interim CEO of Genesis Global Trading telling clients the cryptocurrency brokerage and lender needs more time to sort out its tricky financial position. Genesis and CoinDesk are both owned by parent company Digital Currency Group. Plus, a closer look at the road ahead for former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried's legal proceedings as a tentative trial date of Oct. 2.
Microsoft Exec Says Metaverse Is Must-Have
LAS VEGAS — Technology company Microsoft (MSFT) is holding on tightly to its future in the metaverse. Joining CoinDesk TV's "All About Bitcoin" live from CES 2023, Henry Bzeih, global chief strategy officer...
Binance Controlled 92% of Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume at End of 2022: Arcane Research
The world's largest crypto exchange, Binance's market share of bitcoin (BTC) trading volume rose to 92% by the end of 2022, according to Arcane Research. The exchange's market share was just 45%...
How Bitcoin Is Responding to the December Jobs Report
The U.S. Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 223,000 jobs in December, exceeding expectations. eToro Crypto Consultant Glen Goodman discusses the bitcoin market reaction.
Fanatics Selling Its 60% Stake in Sports NFT Firm Candy Digital: Report
Sports apparel and memorabilia firm Fanatics is selling its 60% stake in sports-focused NFT company Candy Digital to a group led by Galaxy Digital, according toa report from CNBC, citing an internal email obtained by the network.
Shiba Inu-Themed BONK Tokens Are Yielding Nearly 1,000% for Solana Liquidity Providers
A flat market and contagion risks aren't deterring crypto traders from finding the next major narrative to generate returns, and a meme coin is at the center of that in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem.
Silvergate Shares Plummet Amid $8.1B in Withdrawals, Hackers Stole High-Value NFTs From Prominent Web3 Builders
Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI) stocks have taken a free fall this morning, down over 46% as the firm racing to cover $8.1 billion in withdrawals during the crypto meltdown; the TON Foundation aims to solve large-scale data storage problems by launching Ton Storage project. Plus, two Web3 builders have lost NFTs estimated to have been worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to scammers.
Marathon Digital, Coinbase Lead Bounce for Crypto-Related Stocks
After a disastrous 2022 in which 80%-90% declines were the norm, many cryptocurrency-related stocks are in the green early in 2023 after big advances on Wednesday. The largest gainer among the major names was...
Data Shows Huobi Suffers $60M Token Outflows in a Day, Huobi Announces Major Layoffs
Crypto exchange Huobi saw turbulent trading in its HT token during Asian daytime hours after it confirmed a 20% staff reduction. The exchange has experienced outflows of $64 million in the past 24 hours, according to Nansen. "The Hash" group shares their hot takes on Huobi's latest development and other top stories of the day.
DeFi Tool Convex to Make Changes to Staking Service for Curve Token Rewards
Convex Finance ismaking updates to its staking system on the Curve protocol that will allow users to earn more rewards and have more control over what rewards they receive. Convex Finance is also proposing...
Coinbase Will Pay $50M Fine to New York Regulator to Settle Background Check Charges
Coinbase (COIN) will pay a $50 million fine to the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) to settle charges that it let users open accounts without conducting sufficient background checks. The regulators found that the crypto exchange's policies were in violation of anti-money-laundering laws.
Crypto Lender Vauld Seeks to End Nexo's Purchase Agreement After Rejecting Revised Offer
Cryptocurrency lender Vauld rejected Nexo's revised acquisition proposal and is seeking to terminate the negotiations between the two firms, saying the deal "would not be in the best interests" of its creditors. "We have...
Huobi's HT Token Turbulent as Exchange Confirms 20% Headcount Reduction
Crypto exchange Huobi has confirmed that it will cut its employee base by 20% after Justin Sun had earlier denied layoff reports. Reports that Huobi is dramatically cutting headcount, requiring employees to take their...
First Mover Americas: Sam's Seeking to Keep Control of Robinhood Shares
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. BTC/ETH prices per CoinDesk...
