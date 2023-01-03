Read full article on original website
'Sister Wives' Stars Kody and Meri Brown 'Permanently Terminate' Marriage -- Read Their Statement
It's officially over between Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown. The former couple took to social media on Tuesday to release a joint statement on the status of their marriage. "In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own...
'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Sends Christine's Daughter Mykelti Baby Gifts Amid Family Rift
Sister Wives star Robyn Brown isn't letting the family rift get in the way of showing her support for Kody and Christine Brown's daughter, Mykelti Padron. Mykelti welcomed twin sons Ace and Archer in November and Mykelti's husband, Tony, recently shared sweet photos of the little guys rocking some gifts from their second grandma.
'Love Is Blind' Star Zanab Jaffrey Shares She Found 'Forever Love' in the Pods After Cole Barnett Split
Though things definitely went south between Zanab Jaffrey and her ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, on Love Is Blind, the flight attendant and realtor recently shared that she did find "forever love" in the pods during season 3. "This one is long overdue. Just because I didn’t come out of LIB...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Shemar Moore’s girlfriend, Jesiree, is pregnant with his first child
Shemar Moore is going to be a dad. The “Criminal Minds” star announced Monday that he and his longtime girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are expecting their first child together. Moore, 52, shared a video that revealed the sex of their baby — it’s a girl — and revealed that her name would be Frankie. “Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies,” he began the video, which was shared to his Instagram. “Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf–king Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a...
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Victoria Beckham Wishes Daughter-in-Law Nicola Peltz a Happy Birthday Amid Rift Rumors
Victoria Beckham had a sweet birthday wish for her daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz. On Monday, the 48-year-old fashionista took to Instagram to celebrate the actress on her big day. "Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham 💗 Hope you have a lovely day!!! X," the former Spice Girl wrote next to a picture of her...
Gina Rodriguez Reveals How Her Baby Bump Was Hidden on 'Not Dead Yet' After Unplanned Pregnancy
Gina Rodriguez showed off her growing baby bump on Wednesday as she promoted her new ABC comedy, Not Dead Yet, at the Television Critics Association press tour. The 38-year-old actress and executive producer, who revealed her due date is Monday, reflected on the journey of making the show while also going through her first pregnancy journey.
'Real Housewives of O.C.' Alum Kelly Dodd Gives Update on Husband Rick Leventhal After Serious Car Accident
Kelly Dodd is offering a health update on her husband, Rick Leventhal, who is "lucky to be alive" following a horrific car accident in Southern California. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed Leventhal suffered four broken ribs and a broken foot following a scary car crash on a wet road about 40 minutes outside of Palm Desert, California, where he says he "hit what felt like a patch of ice."
'Grey's Anatomy': New Promo for Meredith's Farewell Hints at Ellen Pompeo's Eventual Return
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye but not for long, according to a new Grey's Anatomy promo. In new footage from the teaser, which centers around Ellen Pompeo's send-off in the Feb. 23 winter premiere, her friends at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital toast her as she prepares to close one chapter of her life in Seattle and begin a new one in Boston.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Planning Epic 35th Wedding Anniversary Party (Exclusive)
Love in the air! Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are planning to really celebrate their upcoming anniversary in style. The superstar couple walked the red carpet at Hanks' new film, A Man Called Otto, in New York City on Monday, and couldn't have looked happier as they posed for photos side by side and enjoyed one another's company.
Quinn Redeker, Daytime Emmy-Winning Soap Opera Star, Dead at 86
Quinn Redeker, a veteran TV actor best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless,has died. He was 86. Redeker died on Dec. 20, in Camarillo, California, his daughter confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Redeker began his acting career in the...
Tom Hanks Elaborates Previous 'Nepo Baby' Comments, Praises His Son (Exclusive)
Tom Hanks is standing by his comments regarding the ongoing "nepo baby" debate, while praising the performance and talent of his son, Truman, who stars in his latest film. Hanks walked the carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film, A Man Called Otto, and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about the remarks he made in response to Vulture's recent cover story about so-called "nepo babies," or actors who get their start by being the children of already successful actors.
Brandi Glanville Weighs In on Lisa Rinna's 'RHOBH' Exit and a Potential Return for Lisa Vanderpump (Exclusive)
The B is back, as in Brandi Glanville. And back as in, on TV... just not on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Well, at least not yet. "You know, I think that they're still trying to figure out what they're doing exactly with it," the Bravo alum tells ET, while promoting her new series, Peacock's The Traitors. "It's obviously gotta be done pretty soon, 'cause I think filming starts at the end of this month, so I don't know. I feel like there's a few different things they could do. I feel like they might be bringing back LVP. I'm not sure."
Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Song Announcing Her Daytime Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal
Daytime viewers just can't enough of Jennifer Hudson, so she's coming back for another round. On Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced that her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, has been renewed for season two!. "Yes it may be called The Jennifer Hudson Show...but it is so many people...
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make a Show-Stopping Appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes
Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond for her debut at the 2023 Golden Globes. As to be expected, the world-famous pop star did not miss a single sartorial note as she made an appearance at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night in a stunning black gown with voluminous sleeves. She held hands with her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, who looked handsome in a perfectly fitted suit. The couple did not walk the red carpet.
Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls 'Doing Cocaine' and Dancing on Tables in the '90s
Gwyneth Paltrow had quite a time in the '90s. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the 50-year-old Goop founder reflected on her rise to fame, which came before the social media age. "It was great! I mean, talk about doing cocaine and not getting caught!"...
Acclaimed Stage, TV, Film Star Carole Cook Dies Three Days Before Birthday
She was known as a star of stage, TV and screen but just three days before her 99th birthday, Carole Cook took her final bow.Cook, whose career dates from the 1950s and who blossomed after she was mentored by comedy legend Lucille Ball, died of heart failure in Beverly Hills at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday just three days before her birthday, Cook’s husband, actor Tom Troupe, announced via an agent. The Hollywood Reporter described her as a “Lucille Ball protégé.”“With tremendous sorrow and heartache, it is on behalf of her husband, Tom Troupe, and the family who was with her at...
'Below Deck Adventure' Sneak Peek: Faye Flips Out on Oriana -- in Front of the Guests! (Exclusive)
That seems to be the case in ET's exclusive first look at this week's all-new episode of Below Deck Adventure, as chief stew Faye Clarke unloads on stewardess Oriana Schneps... for forgetting potato chips. See, Faye entrusted Oriana with preparing a picnic for the charter guests, while she handled their mountain-repelling adventure; but when Faye and the guests arrive at the location of said picnic, the spread is less than desirable. In fact, the only thing really available to eat is a very sad cruditè platter of sliced veggies and a couple dips.
