The B is back, as in Brandi Glanville. And back as in, on TV... just not on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Well, at least not yet. "You know, I think that they're still trying to figure out what they're doing exactly with it," the Bravo alum tells ET, while promoting her new series, Peacock's The Traitors. "It's obviously gotta be done pretty soon, 'cause I think filming starts at the end of this month, so I don't know. I feel like there's a few different things they could do. I feel like they might be bringing back LVP. I'm not sure."

10 HOURS AGO