Coroner identifies 72-year-old man in deadly Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in Danville on Friday.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said 72-year-old Bernard Baker of Danville was found inside the structure at the time of the fire at the 800 block of N. Vermilion St.

The fire extended into the roof area and inside the building. While conducting their search inside the building, crews found Baker who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Autopsy results are still pending.

The Danville Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the situation.

