Minnesota State

Minnesota Man Killed After Exiting His Vehicle Following Spinout

Clearwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maple Lake, MN man was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck along a central Minnesota highway Tuesday. The State Patrol’s incident report says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy. 24 about 23 miles southeast of St. Cloud when he was struck by a southbound Ford F-150 around 7:15 p.m. Troopers say Hollencamp died at the scene.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
HERMANTOWN, MN
Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri

MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
MISSOURI STATE
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?

Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
MINNESOTA STATE
Man struck and killed by truck after getting out of vehicle that went into ditch near St. Cloud

SAINT CLOUD, MN
Man charged in robbery, killing of St. Paul man walking home from work

A Minneapolis man was charged with murder Thursday in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work last week. Arteze Owen Kinerd, 20, was charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Alex Becker, who was shot multiple times shortly before midnight Dec. 27 in an alley behind his home in the 500 block of Lawson Avenue W.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud

(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Man charged with aiding and abetting murder in Alex Becker shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in connection to the death of Alex Becker, who was killed late at night in St. Paul while walking home from work.Arteze Kinerd was charged in Ramsey County for aiding and abetting second-degree homicide. He made his first court appearance on Thursday morning and his bail was set at $2 million.Becker, 22, was shot and killed on the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West on Dec. 27. He had punched out at his workplace - a plumbing supply warehouse - at 11:15 p.m. and was walking home because of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Arrest made in killing of St. Paul man during robbery attempt

St. Paul police have arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man who his family said was killed during a robbery attempt while walking home from work. Police arrested a 20-year-old man Tuesday evening on suspicion of murder in the Dec. 28 killing of Alex...
SAINT PAUL, MN
