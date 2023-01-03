Read full article on original website
Minnesota Man Killed After Exiting His Vehicle Following Spinout
Clearwater, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Maple Lake, MN man was killed after being struck by a pick-up truck along a central Minnesota highway Tuesday. The State Patrol’s incident report says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp was walking along the right shoulder of Hwy. 24 about 23 miles southeast of St. Cloud when he was struck by a southbound Ford F-150 around 7:15 p.m. Troopers say Hollencamp died at the scene.
Watch: Semi-trailer jackknifes on I-94, overturns in mound of snow
Among the many crashes and spinouts on Minnesota roads during Wednesday's heavy snow was this jackknifing semi-trailer on I-94. Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident at around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on westbound I-94 just west of Albertville Premium Outlets. With the space between the westbound and eastbound...
Minnesota man who baited, illegally killed bear is banned from hunting
A Minnesota man who baited a bear with donuts and bird seed before killing it has been stripped of his hunting privileges in his sentencing hearing on Wednesday. Michael Thielen, 42, of Little Falls, previously agreed to an amended plea deal that will strip him of his hunting license in all but two states for three years.
Suspects in custody after police pursuit prompts U of M safety alert
A police incident prompted a safety alert at the University of Minnesota campus Friday afternoon. While the details are vague, the U of M alert at 3:50 p.m. stated two St. Paul "shooting suspects" were on foot near Dinkytown at 3:08 p.m. The alert stated the suspects were being pursued...
Crash Totals Around The State From Minnesota State Patrol
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There were a number of crashes on the Minnesota State Highways in the past day. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 11:30 a.m. Tuesday through 4:30 p.m. Wednesday there was a total of 344 crashes. Twenty-two people were hurt in those crashes and there was one...
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota man admits killing 500-pound bear out of season in his backyard
A central Minnesota man who shot and killed a trophy-sized bear out of season behind his home has been sentenced to probation and stripped of his hunting privileges for three years in the state and throughout much of the country. Michael J. Thielen, 42, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Morrison County...
Hundreds of Drivers Crash on Slick Minnesota Roads
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of winter weather in Minnesota led to hundreds of crashes Tuesday. State Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says troopers responded to 337 wrecks statewide between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. 25 crashes in that time span resulted in injury and one crash in central Minnesota was fatal.
Yes, It Is Illegal To Shovel/Snowblow Into The Street In Minnesota
Wouldn't it be nice to just shovel the snow from your driveway into the street, making it the snowplow's problem? While it sounds nice and would get your grass cleared more quickly, it is definitely illegal (and dangerous) to do this in Minnesota. The law is not a two-way street,...
KCRG.com
Missing Iowa 3-year-old found safe in Missouri
MOUNT AYR, Iowa (KCRG) - Three-year-old Fallon Wells has been found safe in Missouri. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for the three-year-old, who was reported missing on Dec. 30, 2022. Officials said Wells is now with law...
KIMT
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Minnesota using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Statewide alert issued for snowmobiles stolen from Wisconsin cabin
On 12-28-2022, two (2) snowmobiles were reported stolen from a seasonal cabin/camp in the town of Homestead, Florence County.
What Do I Do When My Mailbox Gets Hit By A Snow Plow In Minnesota?
Well, it finally happened to me, my mailbox got clobbered by the plow. Luckily I hadn't buried my mailbox yet, and I was able to salvage it and get it back up, but it made me think what should I do? Do I need to report it, am I sure it was the plow and NOT the snow being pushed off the road that took out my mailbox? I did a little web sleuthing and here is what I found, in case it happens to you.
redlakenationnews.com
Man charged in robbery, killing of St. Paul man walking home from work
A Minneapolis man was charged with murder Thursday in the robbery and fatal shooting of a 22-year-old St. Paul man walking home from work last week. Arteze Owen Kinerd, 20, was charged with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of Alex Becker, who was shot multiple times shortly before midnight Dec. 27 in an alley behind his home in the 500 block of Lawson Avenue W.
willmarradio.com
Man dies after crash during police chase in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) - A man is dead over a week after a crash in St. Cloud. He was taken to the hospital on December 12th after a three-vehicle collision caused by a driver fleeing police. Twenty-eight-year-old Samuel Butler is now charged with vehicular homicide. He faces five other felony charges.
redlakenationnews.com
Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota
Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
