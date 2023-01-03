ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

Looking for a TCU comp? Look no further than 2013 Auburn

In the Playoff era, TCU is 1 of 1. Since the 247sports composite rankings were tracked beginning in 2015, the lowest-ranked team to make it to a national championship was 2015 Clemson, which was No. 13. That is, until No. 32 TCU crashed the party. The Playoff era began in...
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama RB Trey Sanders announces transfer commitment

Former Alabama RB Trey Sanders has found his new home. Sanders announced his commitment to TCU on Thursday via social media. Sanders, a former 5-star recruit, opted to transfer after 4 seasons at Alabama. Sanders is originally from Port Saint Joe, Florida and was one of the top recruits in...
MONTGOMERY, AL

