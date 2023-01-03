Read full article on original website
stevenspoint.news
Panthers, Red Raiders clash for the first time on ice in 2022-23
STEVENS POINT — The Stevens Point Area Senior High boys hockey team suits up for another go-around with Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, this time on the ice. The Panthers look to sweep the two-game series again like they did a season ago. The puck drops at 7 p.m. today at K.B. Willett Ice Arena in Stevens Point.
stevenspoint.news
Four-goal first period lifts Panthers over rival Red Raiders
STEVENS POINT — The Stevens Point Area Senior High boys hockey team remained undefeated after their Jan. 5 game against Wisconsin Rapids. The Panthers made a statement early, scoring four unanswered goals in the first 17 minutes. That helped give SPASH an 8-3 victory. The story of the season...
95.5 FM WIFC
Mosinee Girls Basketball Coach Resigns Mid-Season
MOSINEE, WI (WSAU) – Scott McKellips, Mosinee High School’s girls basketball coach for the past four years, has resigned effective January 4th. Athletic Director Casey Smith says Jeremy Jirschele will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season. Smith added, “We are thankful for the time and efforts that Scott McKellips put into the Mosinee girls basketball program.”
stevenspoint.news
SPASH announces 2023 spring athletic hall of fame class
STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point Area Senior High (SPASH) has announced its 2023 spring athletic hall of fame class selections. The SPASH Athletic Hall of Fame is a “tribute to outstanding individuals, teams and special contributors who, through their achievements, have brought honor to themselves, to their school and to their community.”
Former Green Bay Packer faces charges in two Wausau cases
A former Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger football player is facing criminal charges in Wausau, after three calls to his home in a roughly two-week span. Bill Ferrario, 44, was drafted in 2001 by Green Bay. He also played for Washington and for the Carolina Panthers before his retirement from professional football in 2005.
Wausau area obituaries January 3, 2023
Kay E. Boruch, age 82, of Wausau died on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Care Partners in Weston. She was born on November 28, 1940 to Mahlon and Vena (Betzing) Parsons in Waseca, Minnesota. She married Ralph Boruch on June 8, 1963 in Cambria, Minnesota. He preceded her in death on October 19, 2014.
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
WSAW
Stevens Point manufacturer earns Wisconsin excellence award
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) – The Wisconsin Forward Award, the state’s premier organization for recognition of high-performance management practices, has awarded Stevens Point-based Ortho Molecular Products, Inc. with the Forward Award of Excellence. OMPI develops, manufactures, and distributes dietary supplement products for the licensed healthcare practitioner channel. The organization...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market returns, finds new home
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids winter farmers market has found a new home and Moravian Church volunteers are excited about the new venture. The winter farmers market will be located at the Moravian Church basement at 310 1st Ave S., Wisconsin Rapids. They will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. beginning Jan. 7.
Fox11online.com
Happy New Year! Northeast Wisconsin parents welcome babies in 2023
(WLUK) -- Families across Northeast Wisconsin rang in the new year with new bundles of joy. In Green Bay, the first baby born in 2023 at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital was Gabriela. She was born at 12:56 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 5 lbs, 12 oz. and measuring 18.5 inches long.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
Tomah Police searching for missing woman
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — The Tomah Police Department is asking the public for any information to help find a missing woman. 50-year-old Felicia Helgeson hasn’t been seen since Dec. 29. She was last seen in the Tomah area and may be found in the Fond Du Lac County area. She has “Mark,” tattooed on her wrist, and “Eric,” tattooed on…
Missing Fox Cities man found safe; Silver Alert canceled
NEENAH, Wis. — A missing 88-year-old man last seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. Raymond Rast had last been seen around 8 a.m. in Appleton, officials said. He is from the Neenah area. As of 9 p.m. Wednesday, he has been found safe and a Silver Alert issued on his behalf has been canceled. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000....
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley Army reserve unit being deployed
NEENAH (WLUK) – Two dozen soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserve 395th Ordnance Co. will depart next month for an overseas deployment. A farewell ceremony for family and invited guests, although not the general public, is scheduled for Feb. 3, according to Sgt. First Class Edgar Salzler. The deployment...
WSAW
Aspirus Wausau Hospital welcomes New Years baby
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Wausau Hospital says their first baby of the year arrived at 7:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Cailum Abel Berger weighted 8 pounds 10 ounces. He was 20 inches long. Cailum, his parents and his one older brother are from Rhinelander.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
2 arrested in Waupaca County shooting
Two people were arrested on New Year’s Eve after a report of a shooting in the Waupaca County village of Embarrass, sheriff’s officials said. A neighbor called in the shooting at about 8 p.m. in the 300 block of High Street. An 18-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were taken into custody. One of the two men is the alleged victim in the case, police said. The 39-year-old man, who had cuts to his hand, was treated at a hospital before he was booked into the Waupaca County Jail. Police say neither man was shot.
nbc15.com
9 suspects arrested after Adams County drug sweep
TOWN OF DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office arrested nine area residents during a drug investigation Thursday. The Sheriff’s Office carried out a search in the 3600 block of 11th Ln. in the Town of Dell Prairie. Nine people were found in the home and were arrested after methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized.
