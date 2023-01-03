Oconee Co. deputies investigating disturbance call

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report in reference to a disturbance on Tuesday.

911 dispatch received calls today around 12:20 p.m. about a white male who walked into a business at Hartwell Village and who was bleeding.

The man ran out of the store, acting erratically in the parking lot, and then ran into two additional businesses.

Deputies that responded to the scene placed the man in investigative detention inside a business for the safety of shoppers, employees, the deputies, and the man while deputies began investigating.

Deputies also received word that the man may have jumped through a window of a nearby

business and ran on foot from that location.

The man is being transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation. At this time,

deputies have not discovered any evidence to indicate that the subject was armed with a weapon.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing and the investigation is still in its early stages.

