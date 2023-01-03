An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH

MOUNT DORA, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO