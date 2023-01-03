Read full article on original website
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
Elderly Wyoming man remains missing
WYOMING (WOOD-AM) - Wyoming Public Safety says they're still searching for a elderly man who went missing days before Thanksgiving. Amanda McCarty tells WOOD-TV that her father, Ray Tarasiewicz, has diabetes and dementia and relies on medication. "Right now, we’re going over almost two months of him without having that...
'Certainly It's Scary': Arizona Man Viciously Attacked By Bobcat
An Arizona man was attacked by a bobcat on Wednesday. News 4 Tucson KVOA reported that the resident fought back against the animal using a lawn chair. The Arizona Game and Fish Department says that the man is currently being treated for rabies. Mark Hart, spokesman for Game and Fish, said, "Bobcat attacks are rare but when they do occur rabies is usually involved. We strongly suspect that's the case this morning. The attack was by all accounts unprovoked."
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
This Colorado County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker. The statistics-based website detailed...
Couple Found Slain at Senior Living Community in Florida
An octogenarian couple were found dead in their senior-living community on New Year’s Eve, police in Mount Dora, Florida, said. “This is a homicide investigation,” Police Chief Mike Gibson said Sunday. The victims were an 83-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, both residents of Waterman Village, a retirement community that includes independent living homes and nursing facilities. Investigators did not identify the slain couple or provide a cause of death or motive. “There are things we just don’t want folks to know,” Gibson said Monday. “This is a fast-moving, fast-breaking investigation, and there are things we aren’t going to release.” Police did offer a $10,000 reward.Read it at WESH
Washington City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
Many Americans are foregoing roommates or delaying marriage plans, meaning they're living alone, according to a study by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau found that 36 million Americans are one-person households or 29% of all households in the country. To see how many Americans...
Here's The Best Restaurant For Pasta In Arizona
Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though. Stacker compiled a list of each state's best restaurant for pasta. The website states, "To determine the best restaurant...
