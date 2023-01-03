Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Vividion 2.0? Ben Cravatt and Scripps team form a new chemoproteomics biotech
By Jeff Jonker’s count, more than a dozen biotechs operate in the chemoproteomics space, in which companies like Vividion Therapeutics look to upend small molecule drug discovery. Add Jonker’s latest upstart to the table. After launching Vividion, Versant Ventures is back with what it calls a next-gen approach to...
endpts.com
HighTide Therapeutics rides NASH R&D wave with a $107M raise
HighTide Therapeutics has raised a $107 million Series C round to fund mid-stage studies in metabolic and digestive diseases, with the goal of filing for approval in China within two to three years. HighTide, which has roots in Shenzhen, China, and Maryland, disclosed the round Thursday morning in advance of...
endpts.com
Capsida makes $55M deal with Eli Lilly to develop gene therapies
Capsida Biotherapeutics has added another Big Pharma partner for its gene therapy platform, striking a deal with Eli Lilly to develop therapies for central nervous system diseases. Eli Lilly will pay $55 million upfront, in cash plus a commitment to join a future fundraise. Capsida will be eligible for $685...
endpts.com
Moderna's globetrotting BD team snags an mRNA upstart with some handy new tech tools
Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel made it clear early on in their M&A mapping phase that the biotech would be hunting the world for just the right mRNA-related deals to build the company into a global powerhouse. And nothing illustrates that strategy better than the $85 million tuck-in that the biotech is unveiling this morning.
endpts.com
Fulcrum CEO leaves for new opportunity, company starts search for replacement
A New Era of Collaboration Promises to Deliver More Value for Patients. As life science executives from around the world head to San Francisco this January for the premier week in healthcare partnering, Issei Tsukamoto, Head of Business Development, Mike Luther, Head of Search & Evaluation, and Chieko Mori, Head of Transactions, from Astellas share their perspectives on how partnering approaches need to change to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. Additional insights are provided by Gary Starling, Chief Scientific Officer of Xyphos Biosciences, a biotechnology company that is advancing the development of a novel, flexible cancer cell therapy platform, and was acquired by Astellas in 2019.
msn.com
Jim Cramer predicts these 10 S&P 500 stocks will perform well in 2023
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. CNBC's Jim...
endpts.com
On the road to human studies, next-gen gene editing contender Metagenomi hauls in an extra $100M
One of the up-and-comers in the gene editing field is banking an extra $100 million and boosting their B round to a hefty $275 million. The extra funding caps what was a busy year for Metagenomi in 2022, including a fresh research alliance with Ionis about six weeks ago that came with an $80 million upfront. The biotech earlier tied up with mRNA pioneer Moderna in an attention-grabbing partnership.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
endpts.com
Bausch + Lomb tackles glaucoma awareness and research funding with nonprofit partner in new campaign
Bausch + Lomb is teaming up with the Glaucoma Research Foundation during glaucoma awareness month to increase education around the eye disease. The “Screen, Protect, Cure” campaign is rolling out in digital, social and in-office promotions with the goal to not only raise general awareness, but also highlight the need for eye screenings and drive donations to the foundation. It’s the second year for the collaboration, and Bausch will match any donation to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) up to $20,000 total. GRF’s efforts are focused on finding a cure for glaucoma.
endpts.com
Federal court deals blow to Gilead and Astellas in patent case against Pfizer generic
The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit yesterday ruled against Astellas and Gilead in a drawn-out patent battle over the active ingredient in a Pfizer company’s generic version of Lexiscan, which is used in a cardiac stress test called myocardial perfusion imaging. The decision is a blow for...
Centre Daily
Johnson & Johnson Files For IPO of Consumer Health Division Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Thursday after the group unveiled plans to list its consumer healthcare division as a stand-alone company with around $15 billion in annual sales. Johnson & Johnson, which first unveiled the spin-off plans in November of 2021, will list the...
How Alibaba Stock Can Double Off Its 2022 Low
Shares of Alibaba (BABA) - Get Free Report are starting the year off higher, already up more than 15% so far. The stock jumped 4.4% on Jan. 3, the first trading day of the year. Today, the shares are up more than 10% and hitting their highest level since August.
endpts.com
Betting on cell memory, AbbVie pays Immunome $30M upfront to further antibody research
AbbVie has tapped Immunome’s discovery platform in a heavily backended partnership and option agreement in a bid to discover 10 antibody-target pairs from three as-yet-unnamed tumor types. AbbVie will pay out $30 million upfront, but more could be on the way for Immunome, according to a joint press release.
biopharmadive.com
Kenvue, J&J’s consumer health unit, files for an IPO in step toward split
Johnson & Johnson’s consumer health business is inching closer to becoming independent, filing plans Wednesday for an initial public offering that would float the unit as a separate company called Kenvue. The business, which sells a suite of consumer medicines and products like Tylenol and Band-Aid, has been preparing...
endpts.com
Chris Viehbacher once again sets out to revamp R&D at a major biopharma. The last try led to his ouster
An outspoken Chris Viehbacher spent six years trying unsuccessfully to prod Sanofi’s multibillion-dollar R&D group into a more productive phase that relied less on partners like Regeneron for their big new drugs. Then it all went up in smoke as chairman Serge Weinberg led the board in ousting him from the CEO suite, complaining about Viehbacher’s management style and persistent efforts to carve down the French staff.
GE HealthCare completes spin-off, trading on Nasdaq
Chicago-based GE Healthcare announced Wednesday that its spinoff from GE is now complete and that they are now trading as an independent company on the Nasdaq exchange.
CNBC
Walgreens shares fall even after quarterly results top expectations
The company said it also raised its full-year revenue outlook due in part to its U.S. health-care segment's just-sealed acquisition of Summit Health. For the most recent quarter, however, the segment's revenue came in below expectations. Shares of the company fell more than 6% Thursday to close the day at...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged 21% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
ValueWalk
Mixed Performance On Global Markets, With Fed Still Unconvinced Inflation Is Easing
Next upgrades for current year, but sees lower profit next year. Brent Crude bounces but fails to get back to $80 per barrel. US Stocks were up yesterday, but gave back some of their early gains after the publication minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting. S&P 500 index was up 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.7% on the day, but both had been up over 1% earlier on.
Samsung Expected to Post Lowest Quarterly Profit in Years Due to Memory Chip ‘Market Carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
Comments / 0