ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourerie

Police: Idaho slaying suspect’s DNA found at crime scene

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho police pieced together DNA evidence, cellphone data and surveillance video to charge a criminology graduate student with the November slaying of four University of Idaho undergraduates, according to an affidavit unsealed Thursday. The affidavit says DNA matching that of 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was found...
MOSCOW, ID
yourerie

Wild Stuff: National Bird Day

Bryan Kohberger denied bail in first court appearance …. Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate student accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, was denied bail in his first court appearance Thursday. This comes as a newly unsealed probable cause affidavit details how police identified Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy