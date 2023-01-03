ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New Illinois Bereavement Leave Act to Bring Major Changes This Year

Your rights for unpaid leave in Illinois just got a major expansion. The Family Bereavement Act of 2023 went into effect on January 1st, see what has changed. We all grieve differently, and we grieve for many different reasons, as well. The state of Illinois made some major changes to the rules that will allow for some needed space to process our grief. There is no timeline or specific order to the steps of processing grief but now you'll be able to take a little more time away from work.
ILLINOIS STATE
Chicago magazine

Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update

We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

University of Illinois Removes COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Requirements

The University of Illinois has removed its COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for all students and employees, system President Tim Killeen announced. “We do, however, strongly recommend that you stay up to date with the most recent vaccine or booster available as a barrier to serious illness,” Killeen said, The News-Gazette reported Friday.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

CPD accepting applications for 10 week Community Police Academy course

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is now taking applications for the spring 2023 Community Police Academy.The free course meets once a week for 10 weeks starting in March.The Community Police Academy gives citizens a firsthand experience of the Chicago Police Department and the roles of the various units of the CPD.To sign up, contact the CAPS office in your police district.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Poll results favor Lightfoot's challengers in Mayoral race

A new poll shows some bad news for Mayor Lightfoot and good news for some of her challengers, which shows Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson with much more support among potential voters than Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
seiu73.org

Big Contract Wins for Harvey School District #152

Last week, SEIU Local 73 members at Harvey School District #152 ratified their new contract, as they saw sizable wins in wages and other economics. For six months, the bargaining team and their coworkers fought for a contract that reflects their efforts. “Where there is unity, there is always victory. We believe we won a fair contract,” said the HSD #152 bargaining team. “And with the support of our members, we’re proud that our hard work paid off with the ratification of this contract.”
HARVEY, IL
CBS Chicago

Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms

CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
GIBSON CITY, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

