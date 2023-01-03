Read full article on original website
Related
fox32chicago.com
'We're tired, Ms. Lightfoot': Chicago community outraged at decision to use former school to house migrants
CHICAGO - A group of residents in one Chicago neighborhood is demanding answers from the city after they say a decision to shelter migrants at a former elementary school was made without their knowledge. Asylum seekers from the Texas border could be moving into the former Wadsworth Elementary School located...
Teachers Union Says Lightfoot Pulls Offer of 12 Weeks Parental Leave For CPS Employees
The Chicago Teachers Union is accusing Mayor Lori Lightfoot of stepping in to rescind a promise by her hand-picked Chicago Public Schools leadership to give rank-and-file teachers and school support staff the same 12 weeks of paid parental leave already provided to all other 32,000 city employees. It’s a new...
From Parents to Paras: Illinois Program Brings Professional Training to Families
When Stephanie Taylor was managing East St. Louis’ chapter of Illinois’ Parent Mentor Program during the 2018-19 school year, she noticed that some parents volunteering at local elementary and middle schools were going above and beyond what the program required. Besides helping students with their schoolwork during class time, they also chose to volunteer during […]
Shedd Aquarium free days return for Illinois residents in January, February 2023
Free days at the Shedd are back for 2023!
illinois.edu
217 Today: Self-proclaimed guardians of English language release annual list of banished words
A statewide ban on the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois is closer to passage. Illinois state representatives advanced on Thursday night a proposal meant to protect patients who get abortions and their providers who are targeted by states that have banned abortions. It’s been two years since...
New Illinois Bereavement Leave Act to Bring Major Changes This Year
Your rights for unpaid leave in Illinois just got a major expansion. The Family Bereavement Act of 2023 went into effect on January 1st, see what has changed. We all grieve differently, and we grieve for many different reasons, as well. The state of Illinois made some major changes to the rules that will allow for some needed space to process our grief. There is no timeline or specific order to the steps of processing grief but now you'll be able to take a little more time away from work.
Chicago magazine
Mayoral Power Rankings 2023: January 2023 Update
We’re going to have a mayoral election this year. Not just this year, but next month. Here’s how we think the candidates stand, as the campaign starts to get real. Last month, Garcia received a $1 million donation from International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150, a powerful labor organization that don’t make no waves and don’t back no losers. The union also released a poll finding that Garcia would get 25 percent of the vote in the Feb. 28 primary, compared to 18 percent for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, 14 percent for Paul Vallas, and 10 percent for Willie Wilson. As a congressman, Garcia is in a much stronger position than when he entered the race for mayor eight years ago as a county commissioner unknown outside his Southwest Side district. Garcia revived his political career by forcing Rahm Emanuel into a runoff, but voters didn’t think he had the experience to be mayor. Now, they do. This is not just Garcia’s moment, but his community’s. Latinos are the fastest-growing ethnic group in Chicago, and are asserting themselves politically. Delia Ramirez, who was endorsed by Garcia, won the new Latino-influence congressional seat on the Northwest Side. Garcia and his protégés have been dismantling the old Irish political machine on the Southwest Side — led by Garcia’s nemesis, Ald. Ed Burke — and replacing it with a Latino machine, led by Garcia. Last fall, the windows of Garcia’s Archer Avenue campaign headquarters were filled with signs for state Rep. Aaron Ortiz, County Commissioner Alma Anaya, state Sen. Celina Villanueva, and judicial candidate Iris Y. Chavira. This year, Garcia is backing Jeylu Gutierrez to replace the retiring Burke on the City Council. As the Irish dominated 20th Century Chicago politics, Latinos may dominate the 21st Century. In its historical significance, Garcia’s candidacy may rival Harold Washington’s as a community’s coming of age; it’s hard to beat history.
WBBM News Radio
Family could pay over $56K to CPS for allegedly lying about where student was living
Chicago Public Schools officials are trying to recoup more than $56,000 from a family who’s accused of living in the northern suburbs but lying about their residency to send their daughter to a highly competitive city high school.
University of Illinois Removes COVID-19 Vaccine, Testing Requirements
The University of Illinois has removed its COVID-19 vaccination and testing requirements for all students and employees, system President Tim Killeen announced. “We do, however, strongly recommend that you stay up to date with the most recent vaccine or booster available as a barrier to serious illness,” Killeen said, The News-Gazette reported Friday.
CPD accepting applications for 10 week Community Police Academy course
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is now taking applications for the spring 2023 Community Police Academy.The free course meets once a week for 10 weeks starting in March.The Community Police Academy gives citizens a firsthand experience of the Chicago Police Department and the roles of the various units of the CPD.To sign up, contact the CAPS office in your police district.
WBBM News Radio
Poll results favor Lightfoot's challengers in Mayoral race
A new poll shows some bad news for Mayor Lightfoot and good news for some of her challengers, which shows Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson with much more support among potential voters than Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Civil Rights Organization Slams Lightfoot, CPD Supt. Brown For Not Firing Officer Tied to Proud Boys
One of the country’s most influential civil rights organizations has sent a scathing letter to city officials insisting a Chicago police officer be fired for associating with members of the far-right Proud Boys and then lying to investigators. The Southern Poverty Law Center, whose history stretches back to the...
Climate-Friendly Grants From $50,000 To $250,000 Available In Chicago
Small businesses and nonprofits in Chicago could benefit from new grants that help finance climate change efforts and advances the city’s change to a greener economy. Individual grants of roughly $50,000 to $250,000 are available through the City of Chicago Climate Infrastructure Fund. The $5 million fund can be...
Josephine’s Southern Cooking Considers Relocating to Grow
Potential sites include Bronzeville, Hyde Park, Lincoln Park, and the South Loop
An Illinois Assault Weapons Ban Has Passed the House. Here's What The Bill Says, and What's Next
Hours after more than 100 gun safety supporters descended on Springfield, of the Illinois House of Representatives overnight passed a historic and sweeping piece of gun legislation that, among other things, would ban the sale, delivery and purchase of assault weapons ban across the state. "We know that this topic...
seiu73.org
Big Contract Wins for Harvey School District #152
Last week, SEIU Local 73 members at Harvey School District #152 ratified their new contract, as they saw sizable wins in wages and other economics. For six months, the bargaining team and their coworkers fought for a contract that reflects their efforts. “Where there is unity, there is always victory. We believe we won a fair contract,” said the HSD #152 bargaining team. “And with the support of our members, we’re proud that our hard work paid off with the ratification of this contract.”
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
Illinois Has 2 New Gun Laws for 2023. And Now, An Assault Weapons Ban is In the Hands of the State Senate
On Jan. 1, 2023, two new gun laws were part of more than 180 new laws that went into effect across the state of Illinois. But neither of them is as sweeping as a proposed 77-page an assault weapons ban, now headed to the State Senate following a late night vote from the House.
Six tornadoes confirmed in central Illinois from Tuesday storms
CHICAGO (AP) — Severe weather that swept Illinois on Tuesday produced at least six tornadoes, the largest number of rare January tornadoes recorded in the state since 1989, the National Weather Service said.Five of the tornadoes occurred in central Illinois in or around the city of Decatur, while the sixth touched down near the Ford County community of Gibson City, the weather service said Wednesday.Staff from the agency's Chicago office planned to survey storm damage Wednesday in the Gibson City area, where at least two homesteads suffered damage and power lines were knocked down.The weather service had not determined the strength of Tuesday's tornadoes by Wednesday morning.Tuesday's storms damaged a former bowling alley in Decatur, tearing siding off the building and leaving its parking lot strewn with debris and insulation, the (Decatur) Herald & Review reported.Although the final number of tornadoes from Tuesday's outbreak is not necessarily six, the weather service said the six confirmed twisters were the most tornadoes produced by a January severe weather event in Illinois since eight were recorded on Jan. 7, 1989.The weather service said the six tornadoes were spawned by "mini supercell thunderstorms," which are rotating thunderstorms often capable of producing severe weather.
As Illinois Lawmakers Discuss HB5855, Here's What the Assault Weapons Ban Bill Says
As the Illinois General Assembly's convenes for the final days of its lame duck session, lawmakers are continuing negotiations on a bill that would ban assault weapons from being purchased or owned in the state. HB 5855, known as the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would also prohibit most individuals under...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16