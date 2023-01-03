Read full article on original website
Benefis Health System welcomes first baby of 2023
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Benefis Health System has officially welcomed the first baby of the new year. According to a press release, as New Year's Eve fireworks began, Brianna Fisher went into labor. “He’s going to think the fireworks are for him every year,” said her husband, Joseph, as they...
WANTED! Healthy Eligible Individuals
This month's National Blood Donor Month, & these Montana winter months are some of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood. The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drawing for today (Wed) over in Cut Bank. Today's "drive" is underway NOW until 5:30, tonight at the Cut Bank Civic Center. You can call Landis, at 521 0174, to set up/schedule your appointment ahead of time. Kate Fry, chief executive officer at America's Blood Centers, says, "National Blood Donor Month is an opportunity to recognize the more than 7 million who donate blood each year & encourage more people to become donors & help save lives." YOU are needed in Cut Bank, today!!
First baby of 2023 in Great Falls
He arrived on his due date of Sunday, January 1st, at 10:49 a.m., and weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and stretching 21 inches long.
Great Falls Clinic announces changes to logos and hospital name in 2023
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Clinic announced a change to their logos and the name of their hospital for 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a new logo will was integrated into various digital and physical media. The new logo incorporates a blue line curve to represent the Missouri River and...
A Forest Adventure In Conrad
The Missoula's Children's Theatre, along with over 50 of our local students, will be presenting, "Red Riding Hood," in the Conrad High School Auditorium, on Saturday afternoon, the 21st. 2 performances are on tap at 3, & 5, o'clock. You'll experience the original musical adaptation of this classic "real forest adventure" presented locally in our Golden Triangle, by the Pondera Arts Councils. Adult tickets are $10, $7, for seniors, & $5, for students. Don't worry about a thing, tickets will be available for both performances at the door on Saturday, the 21st, 2 weeks from this weekend. For more information, please contact Jan Carter at 278 5409.
Mob Rule Dominates Great Falls Public Education Meeting
Amid a chorus of boos and shout-downs, there were few brave souls that dare to express opinions unpopular to the summonsed mob. In one sentence, that was my overall impression of the recent meeting organized by Montana Office of Public Instruction (OPI) Director Elsie Arntzen, intended to give parents and other member of the public a voice with OPI and local legislators.
Who’s The Citizen Of The Year?
We'll find out on Sunday, the 29th, over at the Inverness Bar & Supper Club. That's when the WINNER will be honored as the Liberty County Citizen of the Year! In the meantime, the Liberty County Chamber, is accepting nominations for the Liberty County Citizen of the Year. You're encouraged to send in the name of the person you'd like to nominate along with a narrative of their service & accomplishments. Please get your nominations in by the deadline, no later than Wednesday, the 18th, to the Liberty County Chamber, PO Box 632, Chester, MT 589522, or email coordinator@libertycountycc.com. For more information, please contact Sheila, at 759 4848.
Valier Library’s Workshop
A basic computer workshop's been scheduled for 6:30, Thursday night (1/12) down at the Valier Public Library. This will be an all encompassing session, including mobile phones, basic computer & mobile phone workshops such as the internet, social media, email, downloading files, transferring pictures, internet safety, passwords, adjusting setting & screenshots. Please bring along your laptop or tablet. If you don't have one, don't worry about a thing, the library will furnish you with one.
New member of Great Falls Emergency Services - a very good boy
Great Falls Emergency Services has a new team member - and this "Medic" has four legs, a tail, and puppy-dog eyes!
Crews tackle small fire just west of Great Falls
Firefighters responded to a small fire near Stuckey Road and Vaughn Road on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Tipsy? Call The Taxi
Tomorrow night's New Year's Eve, & besides that, it's also Saturday night! This could well be a recipe for disaster if you try to drive. Don't worry about a thing, thanks to our Toole County Search & Rescue, you can get a lift safely home when you call the "taxi," the TIPSY Taxi. Happy New Year, & stay alive by calling 434 5585.
Every TWO Seconds!
Every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS lifesaving blood! Sunburst, is coming to the rescue. They're having a Community Blood Drive next Tuesday (1/3) afternoon. Blood donation hours will be from 12:30, to 5:30, up at the Sunburst Methodist Church. BTW, the Red Cross provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals & medical centers here in Montana.
North Dakota man admits fentanyl trafficking in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS — A North Dakota man admitted to trafficking charges today after law enforcement found hundreds of fentanyl pills and a loaded firearm in a vehicle he was driving in Great Falls, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said. Kelly Sterling Wait, 45, of Williston, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to...
Bed Bath & Beyond in Great Falls is closing
The Bed Bath & Beyond in Great Falls is closing store adjoining Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls will be closing permanently soon.
Emergency closure in place on HWY 87 between Great Falls and Fort Benton due to severe road conditions
The Fort Benton Police Department is reporting several crashes between Fort Benton and Highwood. “There are not enough resources in the county to have an emergency vehicle at every road to tell people not to be driving,” the department wrote to their social media Friday. According to the Montana...
Red’s Riding Into Conrad
Auditions are coming up on Monday, the 16th, in Conrad, for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Red Riding Hood." The performances will be on Saturday, the 21st, with auditions being held down in the Conrad High School auditorium on Monday afternoon, the 16th, from 3:30, to 5:40. Those auditioning should arrive BY 3:30, & count on staying the full 2 hours. Don't worry about a thing, "some" of the cast members will be required to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition. Some 50, to 60, roles are up for grabs for local students. ALL students, grades Kindergarten through 12th grade, are encouraged to come out & audition. For more information, please call Jan Carter, at the Pondera Acts Council 278 5409.I submit, "There'll be a lot "riding" on this production."
Save 4 Lives In 2023
An ideal New Year's resolution is to donate blood. If you've never done it, the new year is a great time to start. In fact, when you donate blood, it can save up to 4 lives! A great opportunity's coming up in Cut Bank, next Wednesday, the 4th, at the Joe Meagher Memorial Civic Center. Donation hours will be from 11, until 5:30, on Wednesday. Why not call Landis Meeks at 521 0174, or 873 2151, to set up your appointment this week. Happy "Healthy" New Year '23.
Quit Shopping & Start Cropping
The 2023 Golden Triangle Cropping Seminar's on the way to Conrad, on Tuesday, January 10th. The seminar will start at 8:30, at the Pondera Shooting Sports Complex, 972, Granite Rd. Now's the time to RSVP to the Pondera County Extension office at 271 4054, or daniel.severson@montana.edu. Registration deadline's NEXT Thursday, January 5th.
Visitors To Shelby
Service Officers for our Montana Veterans Affairs, will be paying a visit to Shelby, next Wednesday, the 4th. The officers will be "On Duty," Wednesday morning up at the Toole Country Courthouse from 9, until 11:30. Veterans wishing to apply for benefits, should bring along a copy of their discharge paperwork (DD214.) The officers will also be in Cut Bank, Wednesday afternoon from 1:30, to 4, at the Glacier County Courthouse Annex. Thursday morning, it's on to Browning, at the Blackfeet Veteran Center from 9, to 11:30. If you can't make it, don't worry about a thing, the officers will return to the Golden Triangle Wednesday, & Thursday, the 18th, & 19th.
A “Boost” 4 The Cowboys & Cowgirls
The Conrad Cowboys play down in Fort Benton, this Friday night, & on Monday night, the 9th, the Conrad Booster Club meets. The booster meeting will get underway at 5:30, SHARP at the Conrad High School Commons. ALL Conrad student parents are welcome to attend. GO Cowboys & Cowgirls!!
