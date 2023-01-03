ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ladailypost.com

Dew Paws Rescue Seeks Adoptions For 11 Puppies

Dew Paws Rescue is a foster-based rescue that pulls dogs and cats from high-kill shelters, removes them from situations of abuse or neglect, and accepts owner surrenders when able. Dew Paws Rescue is passionate about giving every animal a chance. Please email infodewpaws@gmail.com if interested in fostering or adopting. Dew Paws Rescue is based out of Santa Fe. Courtesy/Dew Paws Rescue.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter holds ‘Name Your Own Price’ adoption event

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter & Humane Society is hosting a “Name Your Own Price” adoption event. Officials say the promotion is trying to alleviate the already overcrowded shelter by allowing people looking to bring home a new pet, to name the price they want to pay for the adoption.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Annual comic-con event returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15. “This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Nickelodeon’s ‘The Really Loud House’ finds a home in ABQ

It’s Tim Hobert’s last day on set in Albuquerque. He’s been busy for the past six months making “The Really Loud House” gets off the ground. “We’ve got a great cast and crew,” says the creator of the Nickelodeon series. “It’s been my first time working in New Mexico. The last time I was in New Mexico was for a wedding. Starting the series marked the first time I’ve worked in Albuquerque.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

The Pantry: Three Comfort Food Destinations

If you look at SantaFe.com’s archives of articles about good eats, you’ll find several mentions of The Pantry. It rates on just about everyone in the know’s lists for Santa Fe’s top breakfasts and favorite comfort food classics. I decided to write about it again, though, after a recent lunch there. Darn, I just love a place where everything works, and that more than delivers on its promise. As I thought about it, I realized I’ve felt that way for decades.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BioPark rhinos unable to share holiday snack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A rhino at the Albuquerque zoo wasn’t about to share a post-holiday snack. The BioPark posted a video Tuesday showing Chopper and Bertha chowing down on an old Christmas tree when, all of a sudden, Chopper pulls it away from her. Bertha doesn’t seem to mind though, as she just stands there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Defined Fitness opens at Hilltop Plaza

Defined Fitness opened a new location at Hilltop Plaza in Rio Rancho on Jan. 2. “The grand opening of the new Defined Fitness Hilltop Club on Jan. 2 marked a significant moment in Defined Fitness history as our first club opening in January in what we anticipate to be our largest year of growth in our 34-year history,” Defined Fitness Director of Marketing Maria Lamar said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Chilly and clear start north, cloudier south

Good Saturday morning everyone! Waking up this morning we’re seeing some frost in the ABQ metro! Some moisture is pushing south this morning, and so skies begin the day mainly cloudy for southern New Mexico. Clear skies have cooled temps into the teens for Taos and the northern mountain zones.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Lauritzen: An Open Letter To New Mexico

My name is Bernadette Lauritzen and I am the Executive Director of the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization. This month we will celebrate 25 years, providing services to the Betty Ehart and White Rock Senior Centers. While I certainly don’t speak for all senior centers, I implore the residents...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KOAT 7

High-tech beer may be coming to New Mexico soon

Los Alamos National Laboratory and local breweries are teaming up to make beer even better. They use a process called low-energy ultrasonic separation. According to LANL project manager James Coons, it’s been a brewing process coming for a while. "We started off about 12 years ago looking at ways...
LOS ALAMOS, NM

