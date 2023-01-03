ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sutherland, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kicdam.com

Roy Luhman, 88, of Graettinger

Services for 88-year-old Roy Luhman of Graettinger will be Monday, January 9th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Graettinger with burial at Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the church. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Graettinger is in charge of the arrangements.
GRAETTINGER, IA
nwestiowa.com

George man hurt in crash by Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—A 30-year-old George man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, on Fig Avenue, three miles south of Rock Valley. Derrick William Nelsen was driving south when he lost control of his 2007 Sterling grain truck, which entered the west ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Alta Man Taken To Hospital After Sutherland Area Accident

Sutherland, Iowa– An Alta man was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sutherland on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 1:05 p.m., 35-year-old Joseph Leonard of Alta was driving a 2004 Chevy pickup northbound on Taft Avenue, about halfway between Primghar and Sutherland, three miles west and four and a half north of Sutherland.
SUTHERLAND, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
kicdam.com

Winter Games Cheerleaders Announced

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD)– The ballots have been counted and official cheerleaders for this year’s University of Okoboji Winter Games determined. This year’s eight representatives will be Scott Nolte, Sheree Sanderson, Laurie and Brad Simington, Brad and Susan Travis, Cathy Thee and Alyssa Umsheid. The group will...
OKOBOJI, IA
kicdam.com

Goyne-Yarns Scheduled For Sentencing

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Sentencing is scheduled to take place this week for the man convicted of killing Shelby Woizeschke in Milford early last year. Christian Goyne-Yarns was found guilty of first degree murder by a Buena Vista County jury in December after a change of venue request was granted in the case.
MILFORD, IA
kicdam.com

Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal

Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
ROYAL, IA
kiwaradio.com

Orange City Hires New Development Director

Orange City, Iowa — The Orange City position formerly held by former Sheldon Chamber and Development Director Mark Gaul has been filled. Gaul left Sheldon ten years ago for a similar position — Community Development Director — in Orange City. In July of last year, Gaul made another career move, and is now the Community Development Director for the City of Le Mars.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Car found in ditch results in OWI arrest

SIBLEY—A 41-year-old rural Ashton man was arrested about 7:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, near Sibley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Patrick Wayne McAlpine stemmed from a 2016 Ford Fusion found in the east ditch of Pierce Avenue one-fourth of a mile south of 190th Street about two miles southeast of Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
kicdam.com

Basketball Highlights 1/6/23

Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Radio Group had a full slate of Basketball Thursday night. On News Radio 102.5 and AM 1240 KICD the Spencer Tigers boys and girls basketball teams went on the road to open Lakes Conference play at Spirit Lake. In the Spencer Girls 56-44...
SPENCER, IA
gowatertown.net

Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead

CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
CANTON, SD
kicdam.com

Goyne-Yarns Given Life in Prison

Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Christian Goyne-Yarns was back in court Thursday morning to receive his sentence for first-degree murder in the death of Shelby Woizeschke by District Court Judge Carl Petersen. Prior to sentencing, Goyne-Yarns was given an opportunity to speak which he refused. Victim impact statements were then...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kicdam.com

City Council Approves Funding for Aquatic Center Evaluation

Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Council has given its approval to bring in an outside firm to update an evaluation of the city’s aquatic center. City Manager Dan Gifford says the idea behind bringing Water Technologies to town is to update information from the last time such work was done.
kiwaradio.com

Sioux City Man Sentence To 15 Years In Federal Prison For Meth Conspiracy

Sioux City, Iowa — A Sioux City Man will spend the next 15 years behind bars after a methamphetamine distribution conviction. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Jesse Chavez of Sioux City was sentenced this week in federal court in Sioux City, to 180 months’ imprisonment. That’s 15 years behind bars.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy