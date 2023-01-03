ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastermind of college admissions scandal sentenced to 3.5 years in prison

William "Rick" Singer, the mastermind of a massive, nationwide college admissions scandal, was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison on Wednesday for charges of racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy. Why it matters: Singer, who pleaded guilty to the federal charges in March 2019, had helped law enforcement officials expose...
New Mexico police investigate shootings at Democrats' homes, offices

Multiple shootings have occurred at the homes and offices of elected Democratic officials in New Mexico in the last month, Albuquerque police said. Why it matters: While police are still trying to determine if the incidents are connected, they are the latest attacks that have targeted elected officials, and come amid a rising number of threats against politicians.
