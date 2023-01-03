Officials search for two men in Smith Mountain Lake
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Conservation Police are searching for two men that went overboard on Monday, Jan. 2 in the Smith Mountain Lake area near the Anthony Ford Boat ramp in Penhook.
First Sergeant Tim Dooley told WFXR says their agency received a call that two men went overboard around 3:50 p.m. and might still be in the water.
Dooley says the boat was recovered, but they are still looking for the missing pair. He adds efforts shifted from a rescue to recovery.
Details about the incident are limited at this time.
This is a developing story. WFXR 's Amanda Lee is on the scene and will contribute to this story.
