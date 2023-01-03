Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather that moved across Alabama throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning caused storm damage and power outages. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
alabamanews.net
Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County
Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
Alabama State Route 17 in Sumter County Closed Wednesday Morning Following Wreck
A Wednesday morning single-car crash involving a commercial vehicle has caused a road closure on Alabama State Route 17 in Sumter County. According to Corporal Reginal King with the Troopers Office in West Alabama, the crash happened at 7:41 a.m. King said both lanes on Alabama 17 near County Road...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Perry County
A possible tornado has damaged three homes in Perry County. Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough tells Alabama News Network the storm hit north of Marion this afternoon. Kimbrough says it happened in the 3400 block of Coretta Scott King Highway. He says the storm picked up a mobile home...
WALA-TV FOX10
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ABC 33/40 News
Couple 'blessed to be alive' after home destroyed from possible tornado in Perry County
One area that was damaged in Tuesday's severe weather is along County Road 29 in Perry County. Nathaniel and Sylvia Hester were inside their home during the storm. They were not injured. "This is nothing nobody wants to go through. I promise you, but I feel good because my husband...
Wilcox County Man Caught Driving 12 Pounds of Marijuana Through Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa Narcotics Agents closed out 2022 with the seizure of more than ten pounds of marijuana from a Wilcox County man pulled over on New Year's Eve. According to court documents obtained by the Thread, 25-year-old Qaderiam Williams was driving on McFarland Boulevard when he was stopped by a Tuscaloosa Police Corporal for a traffic violation.
WSFA
2 dead after separate shootings in Marion
MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
alabamanews.net
New Year’s Day Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Dallas Co.
A Dallas County woman loses everything except what really matters when her mobile home burns down on New Year’s Day. Olivia Martin says she went to bed early on New Year’s Day. Then woke up later because she was feeling sick. So sick in fact — that her...
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
WTOK-TV
Officials: Murder suspect hangs himself in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Officials in Sumter County confirmed Tuesday that an inmate hung himself while in jail on a murder charge. York Police Chief Demetrius Marshall said his deputies responded to a home on Friday, Dec. 30, in the 100 block of Toomsy Road where they found a female body. The suspect, Elmer Stallings was booked after turning himself in. He was accused of shooting and killing Karen McNeil.
WTOK-TV
Search warrant served, suspect arrested in Marion
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - The Marion Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team served an arrest warrant and search warrant Thursday morning in the 6600 block of Rose Lane in Marion. Jaylon Ruffin was taken into custody without incident. He has been charged with two counts of...
alabamanews.net
Selma Woman Dies in Crash Near Edmund Pettus Bridge
A Selma woman is killed in an early morning single vehicle crash — near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma. ALEA State Troopers say 24 year old Shatavia Sharpe died at the scene of the accident. The car Sharpe was driving left the roadway — hit a light pole...
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Commissioner Facing Criminal Charge
A Wilcox County commissioner has been arrested and charged with second degree forgery. And now he’s defending himself — in a court of law. Commissioner Quarre Calhoun is accused in the case. And a preliminary hearing is set for next week. District Attorney Michael Jackson says if the...
selmasun.com
Mercy Man turns BBQ hobby into soul food business in Selma
If you have ever been to the Dallas County Public Lake just off of Highway 41, you probably had some really good barbecue grilled by Mercy Man. . Now if you want some of that great barbecue, all you have to do is go to King’s B.B.Q. and Soul Food Restaurant at 118 Washington St. in Selma.
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re Sacred
Alabama is a state with a rich and varied history, and as such, it is not surprising that there are many locations throughout the state that are rumored to be haunted. From historic plantation houses and abandoned hospitals to creepy forests and abandoned buildings, Alabama has its fair share of eerie and mysterious places. In this article, we will explore three of the most haunted and scary places in Alabama, each with its own unique history and tales of ghostly encounters.
Comments / 0