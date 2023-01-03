Read full article on original website
Brandon Wechsler's spirit permeates packed Pinnacle gym in basketball loss to Liberty
In the end, the scoreboard read, "Peoria Liberty 91, Phoenix Pinnacle 76." But that's not what Friday night inside packed Pinnacle's gym was all about. It was about Brandon Wechsler, that smile that radiated across the north Phoenix campus, his love for others and the courage he showed rallying from countless surgeries.
