I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing after twenty years

After two decades, the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is closing and selling all its contents at an auction, according to a press release.

The Kosiski family has sold the land that the racetrack is on and has hired Steffes Group, Inc. to sell all equipment and assets associated with the speedway.

After two decades of owning the business, Steve Kosiski said the sale will allow the family to focus on other projects.

“The opportunity presented itself and we hope some of the history we built here can help other organizations, whether it be another racetrack, fairgrounds or schools," Kosiski said.

Some items that will be available during the auction include track prep equipment, grandstand bleachers, food and concession equipment and playground equipment.

The preview date for the auction is Monday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The auction opens for bidding Monday, Jan. 9 and closes on Monday, Jan 16.

For more information, contact Steve Kosiski with I-80 Speedway at 402-630-5200, Steffes Representative Chris Richard at 319-217-0657, or Steffes Representative Lynn Richard at 319-931-9090.

A full catalog and auction details can be found on this website .

