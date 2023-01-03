ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, NE

I-80 Speedway in Greenwood closing after twenty years

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y3Z8m_0k2BKTR600

After two decades, the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood is closing and selling all its contents at an auction, according to a press release.

The Kosiski family has sold the land that the racetrack is on and has hired Steffes Group, Inc. to sell all equipment and assets associated with the speedway.

After two decades of owning the business, Steve Kosiski said the sale will allow the family to focus on other projects.

“The opportunity presented itself and we hope some of the history we built here can help other organizations, whether it be another racetrack, fairgrounds or schools," Kosiski said.

Some items that will be available during the auction include track prep equipment, grandstand bleachers, food and concession equipment and playground equipment.

The preview date for the auction is Monday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The auction opens for bidding Monday, Jan. 9 and closes on Monday, Jan 16.

For more information, contact Steve Kosiski with I-80 Speedway at 402-630-5200, Steffes Representative Chris Richard at 319-217-0657, or Steffes Representative Lynn Richard at 319-931-9090.

A full catalog and auction details can be found on this website .

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klkntv.com

Aviation company invests $65 million into project at Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Airport is getting new cargo facilities thanks to a large investment from an aviation company. Gov. Jim Pillen and the Lincoln Airport Authority announced Thursday that Burrell Aviation has invested $65 million into a new development at LNK. Burrell will build facilities and...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Longtime business owner says bridge work on 42nd slowing things down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This summer, the 42nd Street bridge was open and traffic was moving. Around 40,000 vehicles crossed it daily and passed businesses on S. 42nd St. But the bridge was in need of repair, and in October, Omaha work crews shut it down to begin a year-long project to replace it.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates

Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

The Fort donates Western wear to People’s City Mission

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Fort in south Lincoln, which is temporarily closed due to a fire in July, has donated boxes of shirts and jeans, cowboy boots and even women’s jewelry to the People’s City Mission. The donation happened on Dec. 12, so people could get...
LINCOLN, NE
unionnebraska.com

Union Community Newsletter - January 4, 2023

The Union American Legion Auxiliary hall is available for rental. Full kitchen, carpeted dining hall, and all utilities. To Schedule Your Upcoming Blood Drive Donation, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767):. Thursday, Jan 5, 2023. City Building. 101 W Eldora Ave. Weeping Water, NE 68463. NOON - 6 pm. Monday, Jan 23,...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kfornow.com

Former KFOR/KFRX Executive Dick Chapin Has Passed Away

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 5)–A longtime Lincoln radio executive, who spent more than 30 years running KFOR and sister station KFRX and became a major player in the broadcast industry nationally, has died. Dick Chapin passed away Wednesday in Lincoln. He was 99-years-old. According to the Nebraska Broadcasters Association, Chapin...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Mayor Lambert stays positive as Plattsmouth endures its fourth winter of flood recovery

PLATTSMOUTH – For most Nebraskans the flood of 2019 officially ended when the Missouri River fell below flood stage nine months after heavy rainfall and rapid snowmelt pushed through ice jams on the Platte River. The flood surge carved a hole 3,000 feet wide and 70 feet deep at Plattsmouth, knocking out the city’s wells and its treatment plant. For Plattsmouth, the struggle to recover continues even into 2023.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy