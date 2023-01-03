Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Oregon, a non-profit that serves kids in Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook counties, is all about showing up for kids. “Really we’re trying to provide every kid with someone that is privy to their case and continues to show up for them,” said Heather Dion, executive Director of CASA Central Oregon. “It’s someone who will stick with them the entire length of their case, no matter if they change homes.”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO