How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Zoé Caillard is a 21-year-old French student studying abroad at Emporia State University. What about democracy in the United States today? I am a 21-year-old French student, […] The post How healthy is democracy in America — and Kansas? This French student decided to find out. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Junction City native will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Oscar-award-winning screenwriter and Junction City native Kevin Willmott will serve as the master of ceremonies for the Inaugural Ball in honor of Governor Laura Kelly, Lieutenant Governor David Toland, and other statewide elected officials on January 8. “I am...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Tales of the Past: Gateway serves as railroad station, farming community
Gateway is located about 10 miles north of Madras and is currently a quiet farming community. It did not even exist until the Deschutes Railroad arrived in Central Oregon in 1911 but rapidly grew to a thriving little community that eventually faded to only remnant old buildings that stand as a reminder of glories of the past.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Letters to the Editor
During the Nov. 8 election cycle, I had the opportunity to serve as one of the ballot observers with Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke. Having never observed an election up close before, I was pleasantly amazed at the efficiency and professionalism of Ms. Zemke and the staff. I want to...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
CASA shows up for kids
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Central Oregon, a non-profit that serves kids in Jefferson, Deschutes and Crook counties, is all about showing up for kids. “Really we’re trying to provide every kid with someone that is privy to their case and continues to show up for them,” said Heather Dion, executive Director of CASA Central Oregon. “It’s someone who will stick with them the entire length of their case, no matter if they change homes.”
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Madras Elementary gets grant for new schoolyard
Madras Elementary is one of three schools that have been chosen as part of the Oregon Rural Community Schoolyards Program. The program, run by The Trust for Public Land, is designed to build safe, accessible and interactive playgrounds and schoolyards in rural communities for students to use during the school day, and the community to use as well.
Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness
Three Kansans familiar with mental health challenges facing farmers and ranchers share insights into getting help and overcoming lingering stigma. The post Kansas farmers, ranchers plant seeds of change to erode stigma of mental illness appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
1350kman.com
USD 383 School Board considering to extend pandemic plan
The Manhattan-Ogden School Board will consider possibly extending the current version of its pandemic response plan through the end of the current school year, when it meets tonight at the Robinson Education Center. Agenda documents state the district would continue to utilize its “Test to Know” program for students and...
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
James Rexford Clymore
January 21, 1958 to December 13, 2022~ James “Jim” Rexford Clymore, of Madras, a beloved father and cattleman, passed away on December 13, 2022, from complications of a cerebral hemorrhage stroke at age 64. Jim was born January 21, 1958, to Guy Rexford and Beverly Gwendolyn (Green) Clymore in Portland, Oregon. He grew up on the family farm in Cedar Mill with his parents and four sisters along with his paternal grandmother. He learned the caring and feeding of livestock from his dad, which he continued throughout his life.
WIBW
Young professionals shine in Manhattan’s 15 Under 40
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A handful of young professionals in the greater Manhattan region have been honored for their outstanding work and community service in a new 15 Under 40 awards program. The Junction City, Manhattan and Wamego Chambers of Commerce say on Monday, Jan. 2, that they have come...
Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Coat drive warms community
Jefferson County Fire & EMS held its first coat drive this year between Nov. 14 and Dec 8. Within that time frame the community brought in more that 1,500 articles of clothing including hats, gloves, boots, and coats. The warm clothing went to organizations such as Jefferson County Faith Based Network which distribute the clothes to the homeless and needy families.
BOOR: Women in Farm Program
Kansas State University will host a four-part series on land leasing strategies at 34 locations in Kansas beginning Jan. 18. The series is titled, The Power of Negotiation and Communication: Land Leasing Strategies for Midwestern Agriculture Women, though K-State Research and Extension farm economist Robin Reid says the sessions are open to all participants.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
High Desert Museum to host Warm Springs artists in exhibit
For many Native communities throughout the High Desert, what constitutes art spans beyond the walls of a gallery or a museum. Objects are alive, tied to purpose and intrinsic to thriving communities. Art is at once utilitarian and ceremonial, as well as part of the continuation of Native traditions.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: The Chef offers local, homemade breakfast
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - If you’re hungry for some home local breakfast head on to downtown Manhattan to The Chef. The Chef reopened in 2008 after being closed for a couple of decades as they wanted to make it a friendly spot to come and enjoy some homemade breakfast.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Swimmers host Madras Invitational
The Madras White Buffalos swim team hosted the 2023 Madras Invitational Jan. 3 at the Madras Aquatic Center. The boys squad placed sixth with 123 team points and the girls placed seventh with 67 points. Along with the Buffs, other squads at the invitational were Bend, Redmond, Caldera, Summit, Ridgeview,...
KVOE
Newman Regional Health announces first baby of 2023
Newman Regional Health has its first baby of the year. Jaycion Tyrell Brooks Williams came into this world shortly after 8 am Tuesday. Williams was 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces and 20 inches long at birth. Williams’ parents are Alyssa Brooks and Vontrez Williams. Newman Regional Health delivered 348 babies...
WIBW
Manhattan welcomes first baby in 2023
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan welcomed its first baby in 2023 just a few hours after the new year rang in. Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan says on Sunday, Jan. 1, it welcomed its first baby in 2023 at 2:07 a.m. “There’s nothing sweeter than ringing...
WIBW
Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas. Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.
WIBW
Work continues on site for new Ta Co restaurant in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews continued working Wednesday on the site for a new Mexican restaurant in downtown Topeka. The new Ta Co restaurant is scheduled to be built at 735 S. Kansas Ave. The location is on the northwest corner of 8th and S. Kansas Avenue. Demolition of the...
