Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
Governor's administration touts ed investment; few details

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The new Nevada governor’s chief of staff said on Friday that the administration plans an “unprecedented investment” in K-12 education — but did not provide details on what that would entail. In a 15-minute roundtable, Ben Kieckhefer, chief of staff...
McCarthy close to being speaker in 15th vote, chaotic scene

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was on track to become House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern. After four...
Kevin McCarthy elected House speaker on 15th round after fight nearly breaks out

The longest contest for speaker of the House of Representatives in more than a century has come to an end with the narrow, dramatic election of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to the role.The California congressman entered the US Capitol on 6 January promising “progress” after repeatedly failing to gain enough votes to secure the gavel.More than 12 hours later, after several more rounds of voting, the beginnings of a brawl among Republican members and frantic negotiations, he finally made some at the cost of the stability of his own job as well as serious giveaways in the form...
Biden signs water bills benefiting 3 tribes in Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Native American tribe that has one of the largest and most secure rights to Colorado River water now has approval to lease some of it in Arizona, a state that’s been hardest hit by cuts to its water supply and is on a perpetual search for more.
Hillary Clinton to join Columbia as professor of global politics

Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global politics and policy in the fall. The former U.S. secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced today.
