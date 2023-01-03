PELHAM – The Pelham Police Department are set to take the plunge for an annual icy event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. “Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier healthier lives,” read a Pelham Police Department Facebook post. “Food will be available for purchase from some local food trucks, so come have lunch before the plunge.”

PELHAM, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO