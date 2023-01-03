Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city schools prepare for spring semester
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham city schools are on a mission to beat last year’s test scores as they prepare students for the spring semester. Birmingham city school students and teachers are cutting their break short to increase learning. Winter intersession week gives students the opportunity for remediation, enrichment and a chance to improve their grades.
Severe storms tear through homes in Chilton County
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday evening’s storms ripped through multiple homes around Lay Lake in Chilton County, tearing off roofs, collapsing boat houses and snapping trees and power lines in two. Extensive debris has temporarily turned the lake’s water brown. The National Weather Service is now investigating what kind of weather event caused the […]
wvtm13.com
Flooding blocking off section of Valleydale Road
SHELBY, Ala. — Consistent rain in Shelby County is causing water buildup on Valleydale Road in front of Inverness Elementary. The school has delayed the start of classes for two hours. The two lanes heading towards U.S. 280 are blocked off. This is a developing story.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Police Department announces annual Polar Plunge event
PELHAM – The Pelham Police Department are set to take the plunge for an annual icy event on Saturday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. “Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier healthier lives,” read a Pelham Police Department Facebook post. “Food will be available for purchase from some local food trucks, so come have lunch before the plunge.”
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Four tornadoes confirmed during Tuesday’s severe weather outbreak
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service in Birmingham has confirmed four tornadoes across the state in the aftermath of Tuesday’s severe weather. The NWS confirmed EF2 damage in northern Elmore County near Jordan Lake. EF1 damage has been identified in three locations, including a track from northern...
wbrc.com
School closings announced for Tuesday ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Jan. 3. Centreville City Hall closed at 12:30 p.m. Marion County Schools closed at 10 a.m.; after school activities canceled. Noah’s Park Weekday...
wvtm13.com
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
Nonprofit Behind Tuscaloosa’s Tinsel Trail Announces Bunny Trail for Northport this Spring
A nonprofit already beloved for its Tinsel Trail in Tuscaloosa will spread more joy this spring as they bring the first-ever Bunny Trail to downtown Northport. Just as the Tinsel Train brings hundreds of decorated Christmas Trees to Government Plaza for a few weeks, the Bunny Trail will see dozens of decorated wooden eggs lined up in historic downtown Northport.
Alabama school district to cancel outdoor activities amid concern over Moody landfill fire
Trussville City Schools will limit students’ outdoor activities due to possible harm from smoke and airborne pollutants drifting over the area from a landfill fire in St. Clair County. The fire in Moody has been burning for over a month. Residents across the Birmingham metro area have complained about...
wbhm.org
An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger
At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
‘If you look down in there you see a roaring fire’ – county emergency over landfill fire burning since November
A county commission on Tuesday declared a state of emergency regarding an underground landfill fire that has been burning since November in Alabama. The St. Clair County Commission voted to approve the emergency declaration, news outlets reported, in order to take more aggressive efforts to combat the fire at a private landfill. Commission Chairman Stan Batemon told news outlets that the declaration gives the county the legal and financial authority to combat the fire.
wbrc.com
Severe weather preparations are underway; are you ready?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency have been following a potential line of severe weather since Dec. 31. They have also been communicating with the National Weather Service to get the latest information. Over the weekend they packaged all that information up and sent it to...
Shelby Reporter
Restaurant scores for November
The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from Nov. 1-30: -La Conchita Bakery of Montevallo; 609 Main Street, Montevallo; 11/1/22; 82. -Montevallo Shell; 4640 Highway 25, Montevallo; 11/14/22; 84. -McDonalds #15280; 301 West College Street, Columbiana; 11/29/22; 86. -Panera Bread Bakery #1391; 100 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 11/3/22;...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Perry County
A possible tornado has damaged three homes in Perry County. Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough tells Alabama News Network the storm hit north of Marion this afternoon. Kimbrough says it happened in the 3400 block of Coretta Scott King Highway. He says the storm picked up a mobile home...
CBS42.com
Business Teacher Wins ‘One Classroom at a Time’ $1,000 Grant!
Through the One Class at a Time program CBS 42 has been able to present local teachers with one thousand dollar grants! This year marks 20 years of honoring teachers who make a big difference in Central Alabama. This week’s winner is Dr. Alex Hale, a business teacher at Clay-Chalkville...
wtvy.com
Damage assessments underway; Power restored to thousands after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather that moved across Alabama throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning caused storm damage and power outages. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
Birmingham City Council approves $12 million for street paving project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More funding for roads is coming to the city of Birmingham. The city council voted to approve a street paving project and finalized the plans Tuesday. The $12 million city-wide project will pave nearly 250 roads, improving roughly 43 miles around Birmingham. A portion of the $12 million will go toward paving, […]
Shelby Reporter
Sheriff’s reports for Dec. 6 through Dec. 16
The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Dec. 6-16: -Miscellaneous incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. Dec. 7. -Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School. Dec. 9. -Miscellaneous incident from Chelsea Middle School. -Miscellaneous incident from the 5600...
