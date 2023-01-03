ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brackenridge, PA

'I'm literally broken' Wife of fallen Brackenridge chief on the loss of her husband

By Andrew Limberg
 3 days ago

The wife of fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire is speaking out after her husband was fatally shot by a man wanted for a parole violation.

Ashley McIntire shared on Facebook the following statement.

I am literally broken, I just want someone to tell me this nightmare is over…

My Best Friend My Person My entire world gone in a blink of an eye. I’m not sure how I can do this thing called life without you. I can’t even put into words how great of a person my husband was. He was my person. I love you with all my heart. Until we meet again

#1501 your brothers and sisters in blue got it from here rest easy my Love.

Posted by Ashley McIntire on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

Chief McIntire was shot by 28-year-old Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. in the head after a confrontation in Brackenridge on Monday afternoon.

Swan then carjacked a vehicle and was later shot and killed by police in Homewood.

State police saw him on Route 28 Sunday night, but he got away. Monday morning, Swan led Harrison Township police on a chase. They got his car but Swan fled on foot. He was spotted around 2 p.m. by Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire and another officer.

Swan had a violent history and served time in prison. In 2014, he was convicted of shooting at a K-9 officer in East Liberty. In 2017, he was convicted of armed robbery and inflicting serious bodily injury. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to drug sales.

