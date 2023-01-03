Read full article on original website
Man accused of murder in death of Jackson toddler
JACKSON, MI -- Court proceedings have begun for a man suspected of the murder of a 1-year-old girl who was found dead in December. Donald Flack, 40, of Blackman Township, faces a charge of open murder related to the death of Zariah Jackson, a 1-year-old girl who was found dead Dec. 13.
Holland man enters plea after police say he stashed 42 pounds of cocaine in home
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 27-year-old Holland man has pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge after police say he stashed about 42 pounds of cocaine in a house. Jason Duenas, 27, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan to a charge of possession of more than five kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Suspect arraigned on murder charge in death of his father
BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 34-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of his father. Cody Alan Hurt was arraigned on the open murder charge Tuesday in Calhoun County District Court for his alleged role that was investigated following a Dec. 27 residential fire. He’s accused of murdering...
Police investigating after miniature horse found shot to death in Southwest Michigan
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police are investigating after a miniature horse was found shot to death in its pen near Decatur. Van Buren County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to an address in the 8000 block of 55th Street about 10:35 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The resident found...
Shooting leaves 24-year-old in critical condition in Hillsdale County
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI -- A suspected drive-by shooting left one person in the hospital and another in jail Wednesday night, police said. At about 9:40 p.m. Jan. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post responded to a report of someone being shot in their vehicle in Jefferson Township in southeastern Hillsdale County.
Man testifies against his brother in the killing of a mother of 5
KENT COUNTY, MI – Yenly Garcia was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mollie Schmidt, after his brother provided potentially damaging testimony. Garcia, 44, is accused in the August shooting death of Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother of five, at his apartment on 44th Street SW just east of Burlingame Avenue.
Kalamazoo father of 8, killed in shooting, was life of party, family says
KALAMAZOO, MI – James Douglas White Jr., was always the life of the party and he was starting to mature, his family said. His shooting death means his family will never get to meet the man he could have become. White, 29, was shot Dec. 30, near the intersection...
Bookstore closing, man fights police while overdosing: Jackson headlines Dec. 31 - Jan. 5
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson bookstore will be shuttering soon despite efforts to save it. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned...
Bullets strike multiple Jackson homes, police say
JACKSON, MI - A shooting in Jackson early Monday resulted in bullets hitting multiple homes, police said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 12:20 a.m., Jan. 2 in the 100 block of E. Robinson Street in south Jackson, said the Jackson Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple...
Father recalls toll of daughter’s disappearance before her body was found
KENT COUNTY, MI – The father of a woman who was found slain described a desperate search for her after she went missing. Michael O’Meara testified Wednesday, Jan. 4, that he spent days trying to find his daughter, Mollie Schmidt, 33, after she failed to return home to care for her son and visitation with her two young girls.
4-year-old critically injured in Kentwood two-vehicle crash
KENTWOOD, MI -- A 4-year-old was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kentwood shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Kentwood police said the crash happened about 8:05 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue. One of the vehicles contained a woman and two young children, ages 4 and...
New Kalamazoo Public Safety chief sworn-in
KALAMAZOO, MI – David Boysen was sworn-in as the new Kalamazoo Public Safety chief Thursday. Boysen was sworn-in in a private ceremony at 4:10 p.m., Jan. 5, the department said in a statement. “This is a huge moment in my career and I’d like to keep this ceremony between...
‘I can’t trust you’: Citizens criticize Kalamazoo’s handling of police chief departure
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Community leaders shared criticisms of city leaders over the handling of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley’s retirement, which came after it was found he violated department policies while interacting with employees. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, triggering an investigation by an outside firm,...
Former Kalamazoo schools superintendent accused board of creating ‘hostile’ environment, emails show
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Former Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri said she was subjected to a “hostile” work environment in email communications between her and school board members prior to her abrupt resignation in December. School board members spoke of trying to address a lack of timely responses...
Body found in Southwest Michigan field
CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
Historic sanctuary of fire-damaged Ionia church likely spared, pastor says
IONIA, MI -- Fire ripped through part of the 136-year-old Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia late Thursday, but the church’s pastor is hopeful the historic sanctuary was saved. Chris Moore, who became pastor at the church in July, said it appears that most of the fire damage happened...
Fire reported at historic Ionia church
IONIA, MI -- Fire crews are at the scene of a reported fire at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia, a historic church built in 1886. The church’s origins go back further, to 1858, when a group of German immigrants established the Zion Church of the Evangelical Association. The...
Kalamazoo Township manager evaluation spells out strengths and shortcomings
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recent evaluation of Kalamazoo Township Manager Dexter Mitchell reveals where some trustees, who praise the manager’s work, feel he has been excellent as a leader and supervisor of employees, while others have found much of his performance unacceptable. MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette received copies of...
Anti-masker may be Ottawa County’s new health officer. Will the state let him?
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — The potential new leader of Ottawa County’s health department is anti-mask and publicly objected to the social distancing guidelines put in place during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. His qualifications, which will be part of a review by the state health department, include...
Water main break closes road in Kalamazoo’s Milwood neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Lovers Lane is closed between Foley Street and Cork Street following a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo reports. Crews were working at the location Friday, Jan. 6, along with a concrete truck. The road will be closed until Monday, Jan. 9, for repairs, the city...
