Kalamazoo, MI

MLive

Suspect arraigned on murder charge in death of his father

BATTLE CREEK, MI -- A 34-year-old has been charged with murder in the death of his father. Cody Alan Hurt was arraigned on the open murder charge Tuesday in Calhoun County District Court for his alleged role that was investigated following a Dec. 27 residential fire. He’s accused of murdering...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
MLive

Man testifies against his brother in the killing of a mother of 5

KENT COUNTY, MI – Yenly Garcia was ordered to stand trial in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Mollie Schmidt, after his brother provided potentially damaging testimony. Garcia, 44, is accused in the August shooting death of Schmidt, a 33-year-old mother of five, at his apartment on 44th Street SW just east of Burlingame Avenue.
KENT COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bullets strike multiple Jackson homes, police say

JACKSON, MI - A shooting in Jackson early Monday resulted in bullets hitting multiple homes, police said. Officers responded to reports of shots fired around 12:20 a.m., Jan. 2 in the 100 block of E. Robinson Street in south Jackson, said the Jackson Police Department. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

4-year-old critically injured in Kentwood two-vehicle crash

KENTWOOD, MI -- A 4-year-old was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kentwood shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. Kentwood police said the crash happened about 8:05 a.m. near 60th Street and Wing Avenue. One of the vehicles contained a woman and two young children, ages 4 and...
KENTWOOD, MI
MLive

New Kalamazoo Public Safety chief sworn-in

KALAMAZOO, MI – David Boysen was sworn-in as the new Kalamazoo Public Safety chief Thursday. Boysen was sworn-in in a private ceremony at 4:10 p.m., Jan. 5, the department said in a statement. “This is a huge moment in my career and I’d like to keep this ceremony between...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Body found in Southwest Michigan field

CASS COUNTY, MI -- A body was found in a field south of Dowagiac on Thursday, Jan. 5. Cass County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of M-62 and Beeson Street about 1:15 p.m. on a report of a body in a field. The location is in LaGrange Township.
DOWAGIAC, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Fire reported at historic Ionia church

IONIA, MI -- Fire crews are at the scene of a reported fire at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia, a historic church built in 1886. The church’s origins go back further, to 1858, when a group of German immigrants established the Zion Church of the Evangelical Association. The...
IONIA, MI
