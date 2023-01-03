Read full article on original website
3 animals found dead in freezers inside Sac City home; Woman arrested
Five animals, two cats and three dogs that were inside a freezer, were found dead inside a home in Sac City on Sunday.
kmaland.com
Iowa DNR to treat Nobles Lake, eliminate 'rough fish' population
(Missouri Valley) -- Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources hope to remove invasive river species from a KMAland lake. The DNR announced Tuesday they will be treating Nobles Lake this winter under a layer of ice with a low concentration of Rotenone to eliminate rough fish. The 95-acre cutoff oxbow lake is located in Harrison and Pottawattamie Counties on the Missouri River Floodplain. Bryan Hayes is a Fisheries Biologist with the Iowa DNR. Hayes tells KMA News the more invasive species made their way into the lake, intended to serve as a habitat for waterfowl, following the historic Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019.
Radio Iowa
Iowa DOT officer injured on I-29 when semi hits SUV
The Iowa DOT is urging drivers to slow down and pay attention to what’s ahead after a DOT vehicle was heavily damaged yesterday in a crash on Interstate 29 in western Iowa. According to a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, a motor enforcement officer was inside his vehicle, providing traffic control at a crash south of Onawa, in the southbound lanes of I-29, when a semi hit his SUV from behind.
iowa.media
Daniel McDevitt of Perry
Daniel McDevitt, 74, of Perry and formerly of Nevada, Iowa, passed away Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Aspire of Perry nursing home in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Thursday, Jan. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry.
iowa.media
William ‘Bill’ Joy of Perry
William “Bill” Joy, 79, of Iowa City and formerly of Perry passed away Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Legacy Memory Care in Iowa City, Iowa. His memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will be at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa.
UPDATE: Some rural Iowans customers receive 9 days worth of mail, unclear if issue has been resolved
Since November 14, McCabe has documented fifteen days mail hasn't been delivered or picked up. While getting the mail now is a relief, it doesn't help her business which requires her to send packages frequently.
Atlantic man arrested for Going Armed with Intent and other charges
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man was arrested for Going Armed with Intent and use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime. The Atlantic Police Department says at approximately 3:21 a.m. on December 26th, the Cass County Communications Center received a call requesting officers respond to the Turkey Creek Lodge for an incident that had occurred. Through investigation, officers discovered the incident occurred after a disagreement between individuals. Officers on scene were informed that an individual had gone from one room to another with a machete and subsequently threatened and caused injury to the victim.
Atlantic man arrested after breaking into a hotel room and assaulting an individual
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man was arrested for Burglary and other charges following an incident at Turkey Creek Lodge. The Atlantic Police Department says at approximately 8:29 p.m. on Monday, the Cass County Communications Center received a call requesting officers respond to the Turkey Creek Lodge for an individual breaking into another room. Officers on scene were informed that a male individual had broken into a room at the hotel and assaulted an individual inside. As the caller tried to intervene, they were also assaulted by the male subject and officers were told that they had left the scene before arrival. A search of the area was conducted and a male matching the description was located in the area of the Mulberry Mat. That subject was positively identified by witnesses and subsequently, 21-year-old Chanson Hans was taken into custody and charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree, Public Intoxication, and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. An additional charge of Simple Assault has been added after further statements and investigation had been completed.
