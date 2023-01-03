Police requesting turnover of VB mass shooter's alleged laptop

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate is requesting the alleged laptop of the Virginia Beach mass shooter be turned over to authorities so a complete forensic review can determine the device’s authenticity and relevance to the May 31 mass shooting.

On Monday, Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler claimed she has a laptop allegedly belonging to 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooter, DeWayne Craddock.

Police say the initial search yielded numerous pieces of evidence including various weapons, ammunition, documents, tablets, thumb drives, cameras, SD cards, and two cell phones. One tablet seized was password protected and still can't be accessed by Virginia Beach police, Virginia State Police or the FBI.

Police also say no laptop was recovered from Craddock's home when the search warrant was completed, or that VBPD or FBI were aware of any laptop in existence.

Fowler said this laptop was placed in her hands by Beth Mann, a former city employee who according to Fowler was fired for statements made about the 2019 mass shooting.

"She brought it to me and said she didn't feel comfortable having it. She wanted it to be public because she didn't want anything buried or hidden," said Fowler.

But questions remain about whether the laptop actually belonged to the municipal center gunman, or whether it contains evidence related to the shooting.

