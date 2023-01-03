NBA Finals odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NBA season
The NBA season is fully underway and it has brought new faces to contention. Further below, you will find the NBA Finals odds for the 2022-23 NBA season . If you’re looking to get an idea of every team’s NBA Finals odds as you prepare to make some sports bets, you’ve come to the right place!
The idea of picking the correct NBA champion out of 30 teams can be a challenging one to grasp but some teams should be cleared out of your mind as they sit nowhere near the playoff picture while continuing to get worse. Not all teams offer the same betting odds too.
For example, a $100 bet on the team with the best NBA Finals odds, the Boston Celtics, at +360 odds, would pay a $360 profit if they manage to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Let’s take a look at the latest NBA Finals odds from DraftKings .
Best value bets for 2022-23 NBA Finals odds
|Team
|NBA Finals odds
|Boston Celtics
|+360
|Brooklyn Nets
|+600
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+650
|Golden State Warriors
|+800
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+850
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+1200
|Denver Nuggets
|+1200
|Phoenix Suns
|+1500
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1800
|New Orleans Pelicans
|+1800
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|+2200
|Dallas Mavericks
|+3000
|Miami Heat
|+3500
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+5000
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+7500
|Atlanta Hawks
|+9000
|Toronto Raptors
|+9000
|Sacramento Kings
|+10000
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|+18000
|New York Knicks
|+25000
|Indiana Pacers
|+25000
|Chicago Bulls
|+30000
|Utah Jazz
|+30000
|Washington Wizards
|+50000
|Houston Rockets
|+100000
|Detroit Pistons
|+100000
|Charlotte Hornets
|+100000
|San Antonio Spurs
|+100000
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|+100000
|Orlando Magic
|+100000
Betting on the favorite: Boston Celtics (+360)
The Celtics found themselves on the losing end of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors but after an incredible start to the season with head coach Joe Mazzulla, they sit as the favorites to win the NBA Finals.
Jayson Tatum is one of the favorites to win the Most Valuable Player award while Jaylen Brown continues to play the best basketball of his career. With an offense that ranks as the best-scoring in the league, the Celtics look to be legitimate contenders once again.
Boston has proven it is capable of beating good teams during the 2022-23 season, such as the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans. However, it has not been smooth sailing after Boston’s success at the start of the year. The organization tied for the 10th-best record in December with the Sacramento Kings. Despite the team’s average play last month, the Celtics continue to lead the way.
Playing a darkhorse contender: New Orleans Pelicans (+1800)
The New Orleans Pelicans currently sit in third place within a very tight Western Conference and have spent some time at the top this season. Zion Williamson has been playing great as he is leading the team alongside C.J. McCollum. The team has still been playing at an elite level despite Brandon Ingram missing significant time.
It would not be shocking to see the Pelicans make a deep run in the playoffs led by Williamson and crew. New Orleans has +1800 odds to win the NBA Finals and it seems like everything will only improve when Ingram returns from his injury.
Going all-in on a sleeper: Dallas Mavericks (+3000)
Luka Doncic is a member of the Dallas Mavericks and that alone is a good enough reason to not rule out a magical run this summer. Doncic is arguably the best player in the NBA while currently placing Dallas as the fourth-best team in the Western Conference.
The Mavericks have been playing really well as of late and perhaps the recent play of Doncic could influence management to swing an important deal at the trade deadline. Any team led by the 23-year-old superstar could be a contending team but the ceiling is very high this year.
NBA Finals odds – Pick to avoid: Phoenix Suns (+1500)
The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams across the entire NBA over the last two seasons. However, the Suns have not been playing well as of late and some of that may be due to Devin Booker’s injury that will sideline him for the next few weeks of action.
Phoenix has an 18-11 record when Booker competes and a 2-7 record when he is out of the lineup. It is a massive difference but the Suns were struggling when Booker was playing in December. The current trend of the organization seems to be going down right now and doesn’t look to be a good bet with the eighth-best NBA Finals odds.
Even when the star guard returns, it might not be enough against a team like the Pelicans. When the two teams faced off, New Orleans proved to be a younger and more serious threat to them. As of now, the Suns appear to be a good team to avoid as they wait for Booker to return and the drama with Jae Crowder to resolve.
