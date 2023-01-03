NBA Finals odds: Every team’s championship futures for 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA season is fully underway and it has brought new faces to contention. Further below, you will find the NBA Finals odds for the 2022-23 NBA season . If you’re looking to get an idea of every team’s NBA Finals odds as you prepare to make some sports bets, you’ve come to the right place!

The idea of picking the correct NBA champion out of 30 teams can be a challenging one to grasp but some teams should be cleared out of your mind as they sit nowhere near the playoff picture while continuing to get worse. Not all teams offer the same betting odds too.

For example, a $100 bet on the team with the best NBA Finals odds, the Boston Celtics, at +360 odds, would pay a $360 profit if they manage to win the 2023 NBA Finals. Let’s take a look at the latest NBA Finals odds from DraftKings .

Team NBA Finals odds Boston Celtics +360 Brooklyn Nets +600 Milwaukee Bucks +650 Golden State Warriors +800 Los Angeles Clippers +850 Memphis Grizzlies +1200 Denver Nuggets +1200 Phoenix Suns +1500 Philadelphia 76ers +1800 New Orleans Pelicans +1800 Cleveland Cavaliers +2200 Dallas Mavericks +3000 Miami Heat +3500 Los Angeles Lakers +5000 Portland Trail Blazers +7500 Atlanta Hawks +9000 Toronto Raptors +9000 Sacramento Kings +10000 Minnesota Timberwolves +18000 New York Knicks +25000 Indiana Pacers +25000 Chicago Bulls +30000 Utah Jazz +30000 Washington Wizards +50000 Houston Rockets +100000 Detroit Pistons +100000 Charlotte Hornets +100000 San Antonio Spurs +100000 Oklahoma City Thunder +100000 Orlando Magic +100000

Betting on the favorite: Boston Celtics (+360)

May 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrate during the second half of their win over the Milwaukee Bucks in game seven of the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics found themselves on the losing end of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors but after an incredible start to the season with head coach Joe Mazzulla, they sit as the favorites to win the NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum is one of the favorites to win the Most Valuable Player award while Jaylen Brown continues to play the best basketball of his career. With an offense that ranks as the best-scoring in the league, the Celtics look to be legitimate contenders once again.

Boston has proven it is capable of beating good teams during the 2022-23 season, such as the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and New Orleans Pelicans. However, it has not been smooth sailing after Boston’s success at the start of the year. The organization tied for the 10th-best record in December with the Sacramento Kings. Despite the team’s average play last month, the Celtics continue to lead the way.

Playing a darkhorse contender: New Orleans Pelicans (+1800)

Jan 2, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives for a shot in front of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) and guard James Harden (1) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans currently sit in third place within a very tight Western Conference and have spent some time at the top this season. Zion Williamson has been playing great as he is leading the team alongside C.J. McCollum. The team has still been playing at an elite level despite Brandon Ingram missing significant time.

It would not be shocking to see the Pelicans make a deep run in the playoffs led by Williamson and crew. New Orleans has +1800 odds to win the NBA Finals and it seems like everything will only improve when Ingram returns from his injury.

Going all-in on a sleeper: Dallas Mavericks (+3000)

Jan 2, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the third quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is a member of the Dallas Mavericks and that alone is a good enough reason to not rule out a magical run this summer. Doncic is arguably the best player in the NBA while currently placing Dallas as the fourth-best team in the Western Conference.

The Mavericks have been playing really well as of late and perhaps the recent play of Doncic could influence management to swing an important deal at the trade deadline. Any team led by the 23-year-old superstar could be a contending team but the ceiling is very high this year.

NBA Finals odds – Pick to avoid: Phoenix Suns (+1500)

Jan 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) makes a cross-court pass in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the best teams across the entire NBA over the last two seasons. However, the Suns have not been playing well as of late and some of that may be due to Devin Booker’s injury that will sideline him for the next few weeks of action.

Phoenix has an 18-11 record when Booker competes and a 2-7 record when he is out of the lineup. It is a massive difference but the Suns were struggling when Booker was playing in December. The current trend of the organization seems to be going down right now and doesn’t look to be a good bet with the eighth-best NBA Finals odds.

Even when the star guard returns, it might not be enough against a team like the Pelicans. When the two teams faced off, New Orleans proved to be a younger and more serious threat to them. As of now, the Suns appear to be a good team to avoid as they wait for Booker to return and the drama with Jae Crowder to resolve.

