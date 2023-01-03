ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri’s Schmitt takes oath in Senate, as chaos in the House kicks off new Congress

By Daniel Desrochers
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhIWe_0k2BJrSd00

With his left hand holding a large white Bible and his right hand raised in the air, Sen. Eric Schmitt took the oath of office on Tuesday, officially becoming the junior U.S. Senator from Missouri.

“I’m excited,” Schmitt said, walking into the Senate chamber.

In a press release sent out later in the day, Schmitt said he was “humbled and honored” to represent Missouri in the Senate.

“I will continue to serve as a champion for all Missourians, to fight for the farmers, the small business owners, and Missouri parents and families, and will continue to push back on government intrusion and overreach at every step,” he said. “This is a new day, and I’m excited for what comes next.”

The beginning of Schmitt’s six-year term marks a new generation leading Missouri’s delegation in the U.S. Senate. Both Schmitt and U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley are younger than 50 — they are 47 and 43, respectively.

Hawley has positioned himself as a conservative firebrand in the Senate, someone who has openly opposed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and has attempted to serve as a roadblock for President Joe Biden’s nominees to the judiciary and various executive office branches.

It still remains to be seen whether Schmitt, who built a statewide reputation filing lawsuits attempting to block the Biden administration’s policies, will legislate like Hawley or like former Sen. Roy Blunt, who was known as an important dealmaker in Washington and was elected to party leadership in both the House and the Senate.

“Congratulations to Eric Schmitt on his swearing-in today,” Hawley said in a press release. “He’s going to be a terrific Senator. I can’t wait to serve with him in the new Congress and fight for the people of Missouri.”

Hawley was not on the Senate floor to watch Schmitt get sworn in. Blunt stood behind Schmitt as he took his oath of office.

The traditional ritual in the Senate struck a sharp contrast with the House, where the new Republican majority engaged in a struggle over who should be the next Speaker of the House.

The majority of Republicans — including all of the Republican members of the Missouri and Kansas delegations — are in favor of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican who served as Minority Leader for the past four years. But a group of conservative Republicans refused to support McCarthy’s bid and he failed to win the speakership on the first ballot.

Rep. Jake LaTurner, a Kansas Republican, said he believed McCarthy would become speaker.

“I think he’s gonna win,” LaTurner said. “It’s just gonna take time.”

Freshman Missouri Republicans Mark Alford from the 4th Congressional District and Eric Burlison from the 7th Congressional District both joined the more senior Republicans in the Missouri delegation in backing McCarthy on the first ballot, but 19 Republicans from other states opposed him.

After holding three votes — the first time there has been more than one vote to pick a speaker since 1923 — McCarthy still had not secured the votes necessary to win the speaker’s gavel. In the third vote, the ultraconservative wing of the House had coalesced around Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and picked up a 20th vote opposing McCarthy despite Jordan’s support for McCarthy.

“We’re staying in ‘till we win,” McCarthy said, just before the third vote.

A former television anchor at Fox4, Alford compared the multiple votes to working a telethon.

“This is nothing compared to a telethon,” Alford said. “I’m prepared to sleep here on the House floor if I have to.”

The House adjourned after the third failed speaker vote and will return at noon on Wednesday. Alford declined to speculate on what he believed would happen if McCarthy wasn’t able to secure the necessary votes to become speaker, saying McCarthy has “bent over backward” to find consensus.

“This is a healthy discussion,” Alford said. “I think what you saw today was a healthy exercise on the floor of the U.S. House.”

Alford and Burlison won’t officially be sworn in until after the speakership votes conclude.

Democrats appeared to relish the dysfunction among the narrow Republican majority. At least two members tweeted out pictures of them holding popcorn.

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending

America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
Daily Mail

Biden administration has just 24 HOURS to respond to Supreme Court order that placed temporary pause on Title 42 border restrictions ending this week

The Supreme Court on Monday delayed lifting Title 42 for 24 hours after Republicans lobbied to keep the pandemic-era border policy in place. Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts gave the Biden administration until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday to respond to the stay – just hours before the policy is set to expire under current orders.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
27K+
Followers
835
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy