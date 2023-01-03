Read full article on original website
Related
theshelbyreport.com
Walmart Completes 6K Drone Deliveries In Seven States
Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart’s drone delivery program has completed its intended expansion plans for 2022. The company operates 36 drone delivery hubs across Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Utah and Virginia. “I’m incredibly proud of our team for creating the largest drone delivery footprint of any U.S. retailer and...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Prohibits The Sale Of New Gas-powered Vehicles By 2035
Gas-powered Vehicles: With the 2035 model year, the states of Oregon and Washington will mandate that automakers sell solely new electric or hybrid vehicles and passenger trucks. The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission (by a vote of 4-1) and the Washington Department of Ecology both approved the regulations just recently. According to the federal Clean Air Act, 17 states have adopted California’s more stringent standards for automobile emissions. This includes Oregon and Washington.
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
National Media Owes Idaho Law Enforcement A Massive Apology
For what seemed to be years, but was weeks and months, local and national media hammered Idaho Law Enforcement. Media personalities called the Moscow Police Department such names as small time, the keystone cops, and lacking experience in solving the tragic murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.
No signatures submitted for Washington Initiatives to the Legislature by Dec. 30 deadline
The deadline to submit signatures for Initiatives to the Legislature in Washington (ITL) was Dec. 30, 2022. Initiatives to the Legislature is the name of indirect ballot initiatives in Washington. The Washington Secretary of State’s office confirmed to Ballotpedia on January 3 that signatures were not submitted for any of the 179 filed initiatives. If proponents of any of the initiatives had submitted 324,516 valid signatures by Dec. 30, those initiatives would have been sent to the Washington State Legislature during its 2023 session, set to begin on Jan. 9.
New California Law Could Set A Trend For Idaho
"DoN't CaLiFoRniA mY IdAho!" First off, let's calm down! This isn't a push for Idaho to adopt the ways of California by any means. That being said, California just passed a law that could entice other states to follow... and while it doesn't necessarily mean more "freedom", it does mean inmates will be entitled to a privilege previously not allowed.
“A Slap In The Face” Meridian Mayor on Idaho AG’s Move to dismiss
Well, it took only a short time for Idaho's new Attorney General, Raul Labrador, to make headlines. The attorney general issued a press release announcing that his office would seek to dismiss the charges against Sarah Brady. Mrs. Brady was arrested for violating an order during the pandemic that prohibited folks in Meridian from meeting in public. Her arrest occurred in a playground at a Meridian Park, which was part of a protest against the Covid restrictions.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
2023 Idaho Laws You Need To Know
The new year is upon us and that means a new batch of laws going into effect that some of us will notice right away... and honestly, some of us we'll never see these go into effect. Let's look at the laws and then we'll dive into the two big ones that stand out among the rest.
proclaimerscv.com
$600 Starts to Hit the Banks of Residents in Idaho
Idaho residents’ taxpayers are to receive their payment of up to an amount of $600 in the 2023 first quarter. The Gem State is giving off the rebate to any resident who was a state resident for the whole year of 2020 and also 2021 and has already issued their taxes for the same years of tax.
Keeping family farms and ranches in Idaho
BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture’s Idaho Farm and Ranch Center announced Tuesday a new online Succession Planning Course. The 28-lesson course allows producers to work at their own pace to learn the process of succession planning, identify generational goals, start family conversations, and create a transfer management plan.
Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences
The Idaho Republican Party’s State Central Committee will consider several changes to its rules over the weekend at its 2023 winter meeting, including a policy that would allow the party’s committee members to question the conduct of a Republican elected official and consider punishment for deviating from the party platform. The Idaho Republican Party’s state […] The post Proposed rule: Elected officials who deviate from Idaho GOP platform could face consequences appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Revealed: The Three Industries Making the Most Money in Idaho
A recent study by Capital On Tap did a deep dive into each state to learn what industries make the most money in each state. "Research by business credit card experts Capital on Tap analysed 26 industries’ gross domestic product using data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis to reveal which industries are producing the most money in each state."
If You Live in Washington, You May Be Taking This for Granted
It's a bit cliche, perhaps the biggest of cliches, but I subscribe to the theory that you don't know what you have until it's gone. You take paradise and... Wait. Alright, what I'm saying is that I think living in Washington has brought me a lot of blessings that I haven't taken the time to truly be thankful for.
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
Washington farmers hope for USDA investment aimed at fighting climate change
STANWOOD, Wash. — When second-generation cattle rancher Jim Anderson thinks of the impact his farm has on climate change, two things come to mind. "Fuel and feed are two of our highest inputs," said Anderson, who owns 80 cows on his 74-acre ranch, the Triple A Cattle Company in Stanwood.
Tax rebate: Idaho taxpayers to receive up to $600 from rebate
Idaho taxpayers are set to receive a payment of up to $600 in the first quarter of 2023.
KTVZ
EPA issues permits to Army Corps of Engineers ordering halt to oil, chemical discharges in Columbia
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Environmental Protection Agency has ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop oil and other toxic chemical discharges into the Columbia River in Washington and Oregon. Recent spills have the issue at the forefront once again. The group Columbia Riverkeeper sued the Corps last...
Death Sentence Possible for WSU Grad Student in Idaho Slayings?
Bryan Kohberger stood in an Idaho courtroom yesterday after waiving extradition from Pennsylvania earlier in the week. Latah County Judge Megan Marshall read the charges, four counts of first-degree murder an burglary. Judge Marshall then let Kohberger know that the maximum penalty he could face is death or life imprisonment.
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
Comments / 0