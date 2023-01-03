Read full article on original website
Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency
WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor Carney on Friday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days. “For the past two years, we have seen COVID-19 cases peak in early January after the holidays. It’s important we keep doing what we know that works to protect our community,” said Governor Carney. “If you are feeling sick or have symptoms, please stay home. If you haven’t already, talk to your health care provider about getting your flu shot and staying up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Delaware to Solicit Water Quality Improvement Projects With Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding
Virtual Public Workshop Scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC), in conjunction with the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), will begin soliciting for new water quality improvement projects Thursday, Jan. 12 as DNREC and DPH start to develop 2023 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving (DWSRF) project priority lists. Projects must be listed on the CWSRF and DWSRF project priority lists to be considered for funding. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) funding for clean water and drinking water projects will be provided through the existing State Revolving Fund (SRF) process.
DMV Unveils New Virtual Lobby
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) invites customers to utilize its newest feature, the DMV virtual. The virtual lobby can be accessed via Plan & Scan mobile ticketing. Customers interested in waiting in their vehicles vs. waiting inside a DMV location can simply scan the QR code upon arrival....
2023 Arbor Day Poster Contest Now Open
PHOTO: Lilly Bartlett of Allen Frear Elementary (at right) was the State winner for the 2022 poster contest. DOVER, Del. (January 6, 2023) — The Delaware Forest Service is now seeking entries for its annual Arbor Day Poster Contest, open to all K-5 public, private, homeschool, after-school, and other organized youth groups. Designed to increase student knowledge about trees and forest resources, the contest is a great way for students to learn about the role trees play in our communities and their direct impact on Delawareans’ health and well-being.
