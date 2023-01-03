ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other. Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said. The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigate homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WSET

Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina

HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
PERSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Vehicle chase ends with two arrests and a 2-year-old in a hospital with serious injuries, Nash County deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal turn Wednesday became a vehicle chase that ended with two men charged with a slew of drug and gun charges, Nash County deputies said. Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and Nashville police were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store and Red roads near Nashville when a white Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows approached the station and made an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road, the sheriff’s office said.
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Henderson officer shoots 1 after weapon was flashed at them, police say

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The District Attorney and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night that injured one person. Around 8 p.m., Henderson officers engaged with a person that possessed outstanding warrants in the 1400 block of East Andrews...
HENDERSON, NC
WITN

Man charged with attempted murder in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting last month in Martin County. Renaldo Armond, of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened back on...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Bertie County launches new program to help crack down on criminal activity

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie county has launched a new program that allows citizens to contribute their surveillance cameras to help with criminal investigations. “When crime happens it’ll lead police in the right direction instead of having to depend on witnesses it can be cameras instead of people,” said Darren Cherry, a resident of Bertie County.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Juvenile shot in Ahoskie

AHOSKIE – An altercation at Ahoskie Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 30 led to one juvenile being shot. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said the juvenile was not seriously injured. “That individual was treated and released from the local hospital,” Asbell stated. He said APD officers were dispatched...
AHOSKIE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy