Roanoke Rapids police searching for suspects after armed robbery, attempted carjacking
Roanoke Rapids police are searching for two armed robbery suspects who also attempted to carjack a vehicle.
WITN
Man wanted for two Rocky Mount store robberies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have a suspect in two business robberies that happened within 10 minutes of each other. Jeremy Johnson is considered armed and dangerous, police said. The 36-year-old man is wanted for holding up the Kangaroo on South Wesleyan Boulevard early last...
cbs17
Police say these 2 swiped a woman’s bank card in Roanoke Rapids. Can you help ID them?
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are trying to find two people they say swiped a woman’s bank card at a store and bought things with it. The Roanoke Rapids Police Department on Thursday released surveillance images of the man and woman they say stole the card and are trying to identify.
cbs17
6 pounds of marijuana seized during search of Rocky Mount home, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — An ongoing narcotics investigation in Rocky Mount netted an arrest and seizures of drugs and guns on Wednesday. Rocky Mount Police investigators with the assistance of the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force, Special Response Team, and Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Fountain Street, according to a news release.
2 years after shooting, injured Nash County deputy faces physical, emotional challenges
Toney has undergone surgeries in both arms and his hip. He's in constant pain, telling CBS 17 he can't button a shirt or open a water bottle. When it's rainy and cold out, his hips are in pain.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigate homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a homicide after responding to a call about a fight and finding a man dead. Police say around 8:22 pm Thursday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers...
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
WITN
Several arrests in Rocky Mount drug bust
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Several people were arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Rocky Mount. Rocky Mount Police, the Violent Crime and Gang Task Force and the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charlie Parker, Aaron Wiggins, Jaheim Watson and Levon Parker on a variety of drug charges after searching a home at 1508 Fountain Street.
WRAL
Rocky Mount woman shot by boyfriend, being treated for serious injuries
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Tuesday around 10 p.m., Rocky Mount police officers responded to a domestic violence shooting after a woman arrived at UNC Nash Hospital with a gunshot wound. The woman and her boyfriend, Jermel Wallace, arrived at the hospital together and reported false information about how the...
cbs17
Man killed in fight identified, becomes Rocky Mount’s first homicide victim of 2023, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is dead after a fight broke out in Rocky Mount on Thursday evening, according to police. Shortly after 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street regarding a fight in progress. After arriving, officers found Darnell Battle, 30, lying...
WSET
Man wanted by Halifax Co. deputies arrested in North Carolina
HALIFAX, Va. (WSET) — A man who Halifax County Sheriff's Office says is armed and dangerous has been arrested. Deputies alerted the public they were looking for Alan Leon Brandon on Thursday. The department shared on Facebook that Brandon was found in Person County, North Carolina. No immediate details...
cbs17
Vehicle chase ends with two arrests and a 2-year-old in a hospital with serious injuries, Nash County deputies say
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An illegal turn Wednesday became a vehicle chase that ended with two men charged with a slew of drug and gun charges, Nash County deputies said. Around 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies and Nashville police were conducting a traffic checking station on Taylors Store and Red roads near Nashville when a white Honda Accord with dark-tinted windows approached the station and made an illegal turn in the middle of Taylor’s Store Road, the sheriff’s office said.
cbs17
Henderson officer shoots 1 after weapon was flashed at them, police say
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The District Attorney and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations have been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night that injured one person. Around 8 p.m., Henderson officers engaged with a person that possessed outstanding warrants in the 1400 block of East Andrews...
WRAL
Police: Suspect shot outside Henderson Bojangles after waving gun at officers
HENDERSON, N.C. — A police officer shot a suspect in the abdomen outside a Bojangles in Henderson on Wednesday night, according to officials. Henderson police responded to the call around 8 p.m. outside the Bojangles on Andrews. Ave. Vance County officials said that a man, Carlos Alston, waved a...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Father charged after high-speed chase with 2-year-old in car
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a father is facing child abuse and a slew of other charges after leading them on a high-speed chase with the man’s 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said that Chiali Bunn, 28, of Rocky Mount, was in...
WITN
Man charged with attempted murder in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with attempted first degree murder after a shooting last month in Martin County. Renaldo Armond, of Fort Bragg, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened back on...
Armed robber hit 2 stores in about 10 minutes, North Carolina police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed two stores Monday morning. At 06:41 a.m., officers responded to a Kangaroo convenience store at 240 S. Wesleyan Blvd. in reference to a commercial robbery, police said. About 10 minutes later, officers responded to L&L Food Store at 2558 Hunterhill Road […]
WITN
Man charged with rash of vehicle B&Es in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county say they have solved a rash of vehicle break-ins. Edgecombe County deputies on Friday charged Rodney Leonard with eight counts of felony breaking and entering, felony larceny of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of attempted breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, and three counts of larceny from a motor vehicle.
WITN
Bertie County launches new program to help crack down on criminal activity
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Bertie county has launched a new program that allows citizens to contribute their surveillance cameras to help with criminal investigations. “When crime happens it’ll lead police in the right direction instead of having to depend on witnesses it can be cameras instead of people,” said Darren Cherry, a resident of Bertie County.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Juvenile shot in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – An altercation at Ahoskie Commons Shopping Center on Dec. 30 led to one juvenile being shot. Ahoskie Police Chief Jimmy Asbell said the juvenile was not seriously injured. “That individual was treated and released from the local hospital,” Asbell stated. He said APD officers were dispatched...
Comments / 1