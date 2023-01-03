ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Women Talking’ Costume Designer Quita Alfred Sourced Outfits From a Real-Life Mennonite Community

By Karen M. Peterson
Growing up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, costume designer Quita Alfred felt a connection to the nearby Mennonite community. When she spoke with director Sarah Polley about working on her new film, “ Women Talking ,” Alfred describes the moment as “rather serendipitous.”

Adapted from Miriam Toews’ novel, “Women Talking” was inspired by a true story.

Alfred recalls telling Polley, “I’m in the heart of Mennonite [community] in North America, and if I can get a jump on this before we start prep, I’m likely to be able to find almost everything that we need.”

Alfred started by meeting with Marianne Hildebrand, a well-connected, though less traditional, member of the Mennonite community in nearby Winkler. There, in the heart of Mennonite country, Alfred was able to purchase fabrics and accessories directly from local businesses. “We always joke in the movies, ‘Oh, I’ll just run to the pirate shop for you!’” she laughs. “But in this case, there were a number of times I actually did go to the Mennonite shop and buy prayer coverings, or the real fabric that the real women in more traditional colonies use.”

Once she amassed a collection of dresses and fabrics, Alfred began grouping the families into color schemes and patterns. The Friesens, played by Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, and Emily Mitchell, are intellectual characters, so Alfred saw them in blues and purples. “I always use the word ‘electric colors,’” she explains, and “small, repeating patterns.”

For the Loewens, which include Jessie Buckley, Alfred saw them as intuitive, describing them as “more emotion than intellect.” For their family, she “chose swirly patterns and natural colors – greens and browns and flowing shapes.” On Buckley’s dress specifically, Alfred elaborates, “It looks almost like murky water. Like troubled water. Jessie responded to it right away. There’s something under the surface with the Loewen women.”

When it came to the Janz family, and particularly Frances McDormand’s “Scarface” Janz, Alfred chose colors reminiscent of dried blood and rust, dark red and black, “because they were so conservative and so traditional and so immovable in their opinions and their beliefs.”

Constructing the dresses proved to be an exciting challenge because “they are a lot more complicated than they look,” Alfred says. The costume team spent hours pleating and doing other intricate handiwork. Each dress includes an underbodice and a bib over the top, which snaps on the left shoulder. The dresses are made to “negate the wearer,” she explains. “They are meant to remind them of their place below God and below the men in their family.” The dresses are also modest in style and in detail to keep the women covered as well as humble.

In her research, Alfred learned that 500 years of Mennonite travel and tradition has incorporated various styles and patterns. Puffed sleeves come from their earliest days of Dutch origin. As they moved into Prussia, Poland, they introduced floral prints. From Ukraine and Russia, they adopted bright colors into their prayer covers. She says, “Because they are a culture that is so tied to their history and bound to tradition, those things have remained with them.”

