What’s the most streamed song ever?

By Celeste Houmard
 3 days ago

(WJW) – The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ is officially the most streamed song ever on Spotify.

According to Chart Data , the song passed Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Shape of You’ with over 3.334 billion streams on the platform.

On Dec. 31, the Weeknd tweeted , “Happy New Year to ‘Blinding Lights.’ The most streamed song of all time tonight.”

According to Yahoo Entertainment, ‘Blinding Lights’ broke the Billboard Hot 100 record for the most number of weeks spent in the chart, having now been in there for more than 100 weeks.

The song was released in November 2019 as the second single from The Weeknd’s album After Hours, which dropped in March 2020.

