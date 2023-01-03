This is history unfolding before our eyes. The CSPAN cameras, unencumbered by rules because the House hasn’t been able to adopt rules, have roamed the floor of Congress, catching amazing scenes of politics in action. On Friday night, we saw Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) in a last ditch effort to persuade Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker of the House and finally end this farce. He failed. Gaetz voted “present” and McCarthy, on the 14th ballot, fell short again. Then, something even more extraordinary: McCarthy marched up the aisle and confronted Gaetz, who was...

