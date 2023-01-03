ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

msn.com

Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In

A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
NEW YORK STATE
Salon

'Stop the Steal' organizer claims to have dirt on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) talks to reporters about her support for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following House Republican Conference leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on November 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) "Stop the Steal" organizer Ali Alexander threatened to expose some...
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

McCarthy close to being speaker in 15th vote, chaotic scene

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Republican Kevin McCarthy was on track to become House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority's ability to govern. After four...
ALABAMA STATE
KEPR

Fact Check Team: What happens when the House has no Speaker?

WASHINGTON (TND) — On Wednesday, the House adjourned without electing a Speaker for a second day. It's something the nation hasn't witnessed in a century. While it has happened 14 times in total, the last time it took more than one vote to elect a House speaker was in 1923, when the House held nine votes for the Speaker over a three-day period. The other occurrences happened either before or during the Civil War era.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEPR

2 years after Jan. 6, US Capitol Police highlight security improvements

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Friday marks the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Since then, a new intelligence director has been hired and the United States Capitol Police (USCP) said it has dramatically improved how it collects, analyzes, and shares intelligence. There are several demonstrations scheduled Friday on and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Axios

Cap-and-trade takes effect in Washington state

Two major climate-related laws took effect this week in Washington state: a new cap-and-trade program and a clean fuel standard. Why it matters: Both policies aim to dramatically cut the state's greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the negative impacts of climate change. That's especially needed in light of a new...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Friday night’s extraordinary House fight doesn’t bode well for the two years to come

This is history unfolding before our eyes. The CSPAN cameras, unencumbered by rules because the House hasn’t been able to adopt rules, have roamed the floor of Congress, catching amazing scenes of politics in action. On Friday night, we saw Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) in a last ditch effort to persuade Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to vote for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker of the House and finally end this farce. He failed. Gaetz voted “present” and McCarthy, on the 14th ballot, fell short again. Then, something even more extraordinary: McCarthy marched up the aisle and confronted Gaetz, who was...
Tri-City Herald

WA public schools are failing our children. We need a ‘grand bargain’ to fix it | Opinion

The gavels come down next week in Olympia opening Washington’s 2023 legislative session. The Governor and legislative leaders have taken turns laying out their top priorities and goals. They are entitled to their opinions, but our state constitution makes it crystal clear what they are supposed to be focused on: fully funding our schools without the use of local levies.
WASHINGTON STATE

